SHIPPENSBURG — It was a busy day for Levi Prementine at Shippensburg University.
He competed in four events at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, winning the boys Class 2A long jump early Friday and played a significant role in the runner-up 4x400 relay.
The Slippery Rock junior leaped a personal best 23-1 1/4, and the Rockets ran a 3:26.19 in the final relay.
“This is my first state meet,” Prementine said. “I had a lot of pressure being seeded first, but after I hit a few good jumps, I felt really confident. After I got my medal, I guess I felt a little more comfortable since I was used to the meet, but still, it was a little nerve-racking.”
Any nerves weren’t noticeable in the 1600 relay.
Prementine ran the third leg of the relay, and his 50.29 split helped the Rockets get a slim lead. And that was just enough for Tyler Arblaster to hold out as the anchor for the win.
“I have faith in Tyler to be able to win that last heat,” Prementine said.
Prementine also took first in the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries with a 14.61 seconds. He was the preliminary runner-up in the 300 hurdles. He ran 38.89, 0.15 seconds behind Freeport Area’s Isaac Wetzel.
Arblaster qualified for the finals after running 49.72 for fourth place in the 400.
Eli Anderson also won his heat in the 300 hurdles for the Rockets. Anderson finished fourth after running 39.35.
The Rockets enter the final day of the track season tied with District 11’s Palisades for fifth in the team standings. Slippery Rock enters with 10 points.
Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley leads the 2A boys standings with 20 points, but the strong junior class could have the Rockets moving up with another strong day.
“We’re just excited for tomorrow, what it might be,” Slippery Rock head coach Tom Meling said. It’s an honor to coach these guys.”
GIRLS FINALS AND QUALIFIERS
At the start of the season, Sharon sophomore Ondrea Young set a goal of reaching states. She accomplished that goal and then some.
The Tiger advanced to the finals in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She came in third with a 15.23 during the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles with a 46.55.
“PR, definitely,” Young said. “My last race of the year … I’m pushing for it.”
Fellow Tiger Delani Berkson concluded her high school career with a seventh-place finish in the 2A discus. She opened her day with a throw of 114 feet, 6 inches
Hickory junior Jessica Miklos threw 34-2 1/2 in the 3A shot put for 20th.
Young was unable to get the better of fellow local Abbey Nichols. The Grove City senior recorded a 46.16 in the 300 hurdles to take third. Nichols also came in 14th in the triple jump with a 16-3.
And fellow Eagle senior Rylee Gorrell jumped 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump for 21st place.
Lakeview’s Lydia Reed came in sixth in the 400 with a 58.79 to advance to today’s finals. Reed also came in 12th in the 200 with a 25.99.
The Sailors also saw their 4x400 relay extend its season. Reed joined Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot and Kendall Emmert in a sixth-place finish after running 4:05.71.
Fellow Lakeview standout Erika McGowan took 14th in the high jump with an attempt of 5 feet.
The Class 2A girls running events opened with the 1600-meter run final. Mercer standout Willow Myers concluded her high school career with a fifth-place finish. She ran a 5:05.30, and Greenville sophomore Karis McElhaney finished in sixth with a 5:06.81.
Reynolds freshman Ava Murko leaped 16-2 3/4 to come in 16th in the triple jump, and Slippery Rock’s Julia Coffaro was 22nd with 15-10 1/4.
Slippery Rock’s Natalie Double was 20th in the javelin after recording a 110-11.
BOYS FINALS AND QUALIFIERS
The 2A long jump also saw two other local boys conclude their seasons.
Lamont Samuels Jr. finished 11th with a 20-11 1/4 for Farrell, and Jacob Williams came in 21st with a 19-5 1/2.
In 3A boys, MJ Pottinger finished 22nd in the 1600 with a 4:21.77.
OTHER PRELIM RESULTS
The Sharpsville girls 4x100 relay team finished 17th. The team of Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Riley Tighe, and Tamya Hubbard ran a 50.46.
Tighe clocked a 12.88 for the Blue Devils in the girls 2A 100.
In the 3A girls 100, Hickory sophomore Josslyn Hancock ran 12.88 to finish 28th.
The Lakeview 1600 relay came in 22nd with a 44.57. The squad consisted of Blake Skiles, Austin Haines, Ethan Williams and Danick Hinkson.
Hinkson ran a 10th-place time of 22.66 in the 200, missing eighth place by 0.12 seconds.
In the boys 2A 100, Reynolds’ Haydin McLaughlin came in 21st with an 11.34. And he ran 22.74 in the 200 for a 12th-place finish.
Aiva Reich ran a 16.38 in the 2A 100 hurdles for 13th place. Anderson ran 15.23, also placing 13th in the boys hurdles.
Grove City’s boys 4x400 relay came in 28th in Friday’s final preliminary event.
The Eagles saw Gage Probst, Mac Messer, Isaac Dreves and Joshua Jones clock a 3:35.11.
Greenville’s 4x400 relay came in 14th following Reese Risavi, Peyton Davis, Josie Lewis and McElhaney’s time of 4:10.22.
Wilmington’s Maya Jeckavitch ran 26.36 for a 17th in the 200 in her first trip to state.
