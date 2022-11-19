RSM Classic Golf

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Rodgers ran off four straight birdies late in his round Saturday and finished with a par save for a 6-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Ben Martin in the RSM Classic and another chance at his first PGA Tour title.

Martin was poised to match that score until he came up short on the 18th green, chipped to just inside 5 feet and missed the par putt. He had a 65.

They were at 14-under 198 in the final PGA Tour event of the year, and it was far from a two-man race.

Ten players were within two shots of the lead, a group that included Sahith Theegala (68), Brian Harman (64) and even Harry Higgs, who was atop the leaderboard at the start of the day and had a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 70.

Cole Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May and is playing on a sponsor exemption, was tied for the lead going into the weekend. He was 4 over through five holes and managed a 72. Even so, he was only four shots behind.

Rodgers hit the reset button after last season ended in August, setting up a plan with swing coach Jeff Smith that entails making incremental improvements. It appears to be working. He tied for third in Bermuda three weeks ago and has been a steady presence during the fall events.

Rodgers was the top-ranked amateur in the world his final year at Stanford. He is making his 226th start on the PGA Tour and still searching for his first win.

It didn't take long to get in the mix. He holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole, stuffed his approach to 6 feet on the tough 14th, made an 8-foot birdie on the par-5 15th and capped off his run with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

“I feel like I put together a tiny offseason with my coach, Jeff Smith. We really put a good plan together,” Rodgers said. “I've been feeling more comfortable. It's a hard game, and it's always nice to see hard work pay off.”

Eight of the top players on the leaderboard have yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Theegala certainly had his chances during his rookie year that saw him reach the Tour Championship. Taylor Pendrith (65) got plenty of experience playing his first Presidents Cup in September. Taylor Montgomery has had a strong start to his rookie season with five finishes in the top 15. He already is up to No. 65 in the world.

Martin's lone PGA Tour victory was eight years ago in Las Vegas.

Adam Svensson of Canada made the biggest move with a 62, including an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, putting him one shot behind along with Theegala and Andrew Putnam, who also shared the 36-hole lead. He saved par from a bunker on the last hole for a 69.

The RSM Classic Scores

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

3rd Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ben Martin 69a-64b-65a—198

Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a-64a—198

Andrew Putnam 65a-65b-69a—199

Adam Svensson 73b-64a-62a—199

Sahith Theegala 68b-63a-68a—199

Brian Harman 67b-69a-64a—200

Harry Higgs 67b-63a-70a—200

Beau Hossler 64a-67b-69a—200

Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b-65a—200

Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a-65a—200

Alex Smalley 67b-66a-67a—200

Kevin Streelman 68b-64a-68a—200

Will Gordon 69a-64b-68a—201

Seamus Power 66a-68b-67a—201

Callum Tarren 64a-68b-69a—201

Ben Taylor 71b-65a-65a—201

Erik Barnes 70b-67a-65a—202

Wyndham Clark 71a-65b-66a—202

Paul Haley 68a-67b-67a—202

Cole Hammer 64b-66a-72a—202

Danny Lee 70a-66b-66a—202

David Lingmerth 67b-65a-70a—202

Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b-70a—202

Justin Rose 68b-67a-67a—202

Chris Stroud 70b-66a-66a—202

Joel Dahmen 67a-64b-72a—203

Ben Griffin 65b-71a-67a—203

Russell Knox 67b-70a-66a—203

J.T. Poston 70a-67b-66a—203

Robby Shelton 68a-70b-65a—203

Scott Stallings 70a-66b-67a—203

Zac Blair 67a-69b-68a—204

Hayden Buckley 69b-66a-69a—204

Chris Gotterup 65a-68b-71a—204

Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-67a—204

Denny McCarthy 66a-70b-68a—204

Keith Mitchell 67b-68a-69a—204

J.J. Spaun 67a-68b-69a—204

Justin Suh 66b-68a-70a—204

Martin Trainer 70b-67a-67a—204

Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a-68a—205

Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b-69a—205

Dean Burmester 66a-68b-71a—205

Trevor Cone 69a-68b-68a—205

Michael Kim 67a-69b-69a—205

Patton Kizzire 67a-68b-70a—205

Kevin Roy 69b-68a-68a—205

Greyson Sigg 66a-69b-70a—205

Brandon Wu 70b-68a-67a—205

Harris English 68b-68a-70a—206

Brice Garnett 68a-69b-69a—206

Henrik Norlander 67b-69a-70a—206

Davis Riley 68b-69a-69a—206

Matthias Schwab 72b-66a-68a—206

Tyson Alexander 68b-69a-70a—207

Eric Cole 69b-68a-70a—207

Zecheng Dou 69b-67a-71a—207

Jim Herman 72a-65b-70a—207

Kevin Yu 72a-66b-69a—207

Carl Yuan 70b-68a-69a—207

MJ Daffue 70a-68b-70a—208

Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a-71a—208

Dylan Wu 70b-68a-70a—208

Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a-72a—209

Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a-73a—209

Brent Grant 71b-67a-71a—209

Ryan Armour 70b-67a-73a—210

Andrew Landry 75b-63a-72a—210

Doc Redman 70a-68b-73a—211

