ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Rodgers ran off four straight birdies late in his round Saturday and finished with a par save for a 6-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Ben Martin in the RSM Classic and another chance at his first PGA Tour title.
Martin was poised to match that score until he came up short on the 18th green, chipped to just inside 5 feet and missed the par putt. He had a 65.
They were at 14-under 198 in the final PGA Tour event of the year, and it was far from a two-man race.
Ten players were within two shots of the lead, a group that included Sahith Theegala (68), Brian Harman (64) and even Harry Higgs, who was atop the leaderboard at the start of the day and had a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 70.
Cole Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May and is playing on a sponsor exemption, was tied for the lead going into the weekend. He was 4 over through five holes and managed a 72. Even so, he was only four shots behind.
Rodgers hit the reset button after last season ended in August, setting up a plan with swing coach Jeff Smith that entails making incremental improvements. It appears to be working. He tied for third in Bermuda three weeks ago and has been a steady presence during the fall events.
Rodgers was the top-ranked amateur in the world his final year at Stanford. He is making his 226th start on the PGA Tour and still searching for his first win.
It didn't take long to get in the mix. He holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole, stuffed his approach to 6 feet on the tough 14th, made an 8-foot birdie on the par-5 15th and capped off his run with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th.
“I feel like I put together a tiny offseason with my coach, Jeff Smith. We really put a good plan together,” Rodgers said. “I've been feeling more comfortable. It's a hard game, and it's always nice to see hard work pay off.”
Eight of the top players on the leaderboard have yet to win on the PGA Tour.
Theegala certainly had his chances during his rookie year that saw him reach the Tour Championship. Taylor Pendrith (65) got plenty of experience playing his first Presidents Cup in September. Taylor Montgomery has had a strong start to his rookie season with five finishes in the top 15. He already is up to No. 65 in the world.
Martin's lone PGA Tour victory was eight years ago in Las Vegas.
Adam Svensson of Canada made the biggest move with a 62, including an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, putting him one shot behind along with Theegala and Andrew Putnam, who also shared the 36-hole lead. He saved par from a bunker on the last hole for a 69.
------
The RSM Classic Scores
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.1 million
3rd Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
Ben Martin 69a-64b-65a—198
Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a-64a—198
Andrew Putnam 65a-65b-69a—199
Adam Svensson 73b-64a-62a—199
Sahith Theegala 68b-63a-68a—199
Brian Harman 67b-69a-64a—200
Harry Higgs 67b-63a-70a—200
Beau Hossler 64a-67b-69a—200
Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b-65a—200
Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a-65a—200
Alex Smalley 67b-66a-67a—200
Kevin Streelman 68b-64a-68a—200
Will Gordon 69a-64b-68a—201
Seamus Power 66a-68b-67a—201
Callum Tarren 64a-68b-69a—201
Ben Taylor 71b-65a-65a—201
Erik Barnes 70b-67a-65a—202
Wyndham Clark 71a-65b-66a—202
Paul Haley 68a-67b-67a—202
Cole Hammer 64b-66a-72a—202
Danny Lee 70a-66b-66a—202
David Lingmerth 67b-65a-70a—202
Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b-70a—202
Justin Rose 68b-67a-67a—202
Chris Stroud 70b-66a-66a—202
Joel Dahmen 67a-64b-72a—203
Ben Griffin 65b-71a-67a—203
Russell Knox 67b-70a-66a—203
J.T. Poston 70a-67b-66a—203
Robby Shelton 68a-70b-65a—203
Scott Stallings 70a-66b-67a—203
Zac Blair 67a-69b-68a—204
Hayden Buckley 69b-66a-69a—204
Chris Gotterup 65a-68b-71a—204
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-67a—204
Denny McCarthy 66a-70b-68a—204
Keith Mitchell 67b-68a-69a—204
J.J. Spaun 67a-68b-69a—204
Justin Suh 66b-68a-70a—204
Martin Trainer 70b-67a-67a—204
Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a-68a—205
Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b-69a—205
Dean Burmester 66a-68b-71a—205
Trevor Cone 69a-68b-68a—205
Michael Kim 67a-69b-69a—205
Patton Kizzire 67a-68b-70a—205
Kevin Roy 69b-68a-68a—205
Greyson Sigg 66a-69b-70a—205
Brandon Wu 70b-68a-67a—205
Harris English 68b-68a-70a—206
Brice Garnett 68a-69b-69a—206
Henrik Norlander 67b-69a-70a—206
Davis Riley 68b-69a-69a—206
Matthias Schwab 72b-66a-68a—206
Tyson Alexander 68b-69a-70a—207
Eric Cole 69b-68a-70a—207
Zecheng Dou 69b-67a-71a—207
Jim Herman 72a-65b-70a—207
Kevin Yu 72a-66b-69a—207
Carl Yuan 70b-68a-69a—207
MJ Daffue 70a-68b-70a—208
Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a-71a—208
Dylan Wu 70b-68a-70a—208
Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a-72a—209
Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a-73a—209
Brent Grant 71b-67a-71a—209
Ryan Armour 70b-67a-73a—210
Andrew Landry 75b-63a-72a—210
Doc Redman 70a-68b-73a—211
