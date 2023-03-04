WRESTLING
Northwest Region AA Tournament
The regional tournament got underway at Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium on Friday. The matches resume at 9:15 a.m. today with the finals scheduled for 5 p.m.
107 Pounds
Reynolds’ Angelo Lomonte advanced to today’s semifinals. He will face Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner. Lomonte decisioned Clearfield’s Cash Diehl, 3-2, in the quarterfinals on Friday. He had a bye into the quarters.
114
Reynolds’ Waylon Waite and Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel both lost in the quarterfinals.
Wait dropped a 6-1 decision to Aiden Beimel of St. Marys while Geibel lost by fall in 2:00 to Weston Pisarcik of Brockway.
121
Grove City’s Hudson Hohman faces Clearfield’s Evan Davis in the semifinals. Hohman won by technical fall (18-3, 4:19) over Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish in the quarterfinals.
127
Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger beat Cole Neil from St. Marys, 6-4, in the quarterfinals. Rueberger faces Conneaut Area’s Hunter Gould in today’s semifinals.
133
Chase Bell of Reynolds reached the semifinals with an 8-6 decision over Sharpsville’s Jonathan Bissell in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bell will square off against Parker Pisarchick of Brockway in the semis.
139
Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar captured an 11-0 major decision over Slippery Rock’s Zac Turberville in the quarterfinals on Friday. Lazzar faces Ben Reynolds of St. Marys in the semifinals.
145
Grove City’s Cody Hamilton won an 11-6 decision over Avery Bittler of Johnsonburg. Hamilton meets Ty Aveni of Clearfield in the semifinals today.
152
Caullin Summers of Sharpsville is in today’s semifinals. He recorded a 9-5 decision over Clarion’s Mason Gourley in the quarterfinals. Summers faces Story Buchanan of Girard in the semis.
160
Grove City’s Hunter Hohman joins his brother, Hudson, in today’s semifinals. Hunter will face Chance Kimmy of Gen. McLane. Hohman won by fall over Vito Gentile of Reynolds in Friday’s quarterfinals. Time of the fall was 1:59.
172
Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner continues his outstanding season in the semifinals today. He faces Brock Covell of Titusville. Wagner pinned Commodore Perry’s Danick Hinkson in the quarterfinals in 2:38.
285
Sharon heavyweight Mike Mazurek advanced to today’s semifinals with a hard-fought 1-0 decision over Commodore Perry’s Garet Guthrie in the quarterfinals on Friday. Mazurek faces Brockway’s Gavin Thompson in the semis today.
D-10 CLASS 2A SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The District 10 Swimming Championships got underway on Friday at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Sharon junior Mark Cattron defended his gold medal in the 200 freestyle. His time was 1:42.09, which is a District 10 record. Cattron placed second in the 200 free at the PIAA meet last season.
Also Friday, Slippery Rock’s Mollie Massella captured a pair of D-10 championships. She won the 200 freestyle (1:58.70) and then touched first in the 100 Butterfly (59.25).
