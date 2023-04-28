TRACK & FIELD
The 23rd annual City of Hermitage Invitational is set for Saturday at Hickory High’s Hornet Stadium. The event features 26 schools from District 6, D-7, D-9, and D-10. Over 800 athletes will compete.
The schools: Brookville, Cambridge Springs, Cathedral Prep, Clarion-Limestone, Commodore Perry, Corry, Cranberry, Erie, Fairview, Farrell, Gen. McLane, George Junior Republic, Greenville, Grove City, Hickory, Karns City, Lakeview, Mercer, Moniteau, North East, Reynolds, Riverview, Sharon, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock, and Wilmington.
Field events begin at 9 a.m., track gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Co-meet directors are Bill Viccari and Mike Williams.
BASEBALL
• Sharon 9, Grove City 4 — At Sharon, Mark Cattron snappled a 4-all tie in the sixth inning by belting a two-run homer to lift the Tigers to the Region 2 win.
Sharon scored five runs in the sixth inning en route to the win.
Hayden Scarmack had a double, three singles, and an RBI for the Tigers, Santino Piccirilli singled twice, Angelo Fromm doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Derek Douglas and Chandler Maurice both hit a pair of singles and drove in a run.
Derek Douglas (five innings) and Ethan Englemore pitched for Sharon. The duo combined on four strikeouts, walked four, and gave up 10 hits.
Michael Earman (four), Ethan Orr (one), and Max Knouse split time on the mound for Grove City. They whiffed three batters, issued six walks, and allowed 14 hits.
Offensively for GC, Earman ripped an RBI single, Gavin Renick had a pair of singles, Joey Hathaway singled twice and drove in a run, Caden Wade collected three singles and an RBI, and Ethan Adams doubled, singled, and drove in a run.
• Greenville 5, Lakeview 4 — At Stoneboro, Noah Philson ripped an RBI single on a 2-2 count in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Trojans past the Sailors in the Region 1 clash.
The game was completed on Thursday after it was suspended earlier this year with Greenville up 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning.
Lakeview took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth frame. Greenville plated a pair of runs in the seventh to pick up the win.
Philson hit two singles and drove in two runs for the Trojans while Nick Solderich had an RBI.
Jack Strausser started on the mound for Greenville and pitched 5 2/3 innings. He had two strikeouts, issued five walks, and gave up all four runs on six hits. Soren Hedderick closed it out. He fanned two, walked one, and didn’t allow a hit.
Cody Fagley singled three times and drove in a run for Lakeview and Owen Dye and Chase Hostetler both singled and had an RBI.
Maddox Bell suffered the loss. He struck out seven hitters, walked four, and gave up all five runs on only five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
• Greenville 8, Lakeview 7 — At Stoneboro, Strausser snapped a 5-all game with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to lift the Trojans (7-2, 7-4) to victory in Thursday’s regularly-scheduled game.
Solderich homered and drove in four runs for Greenville, Bennett Hayne doubled, singled, and knocked in a pair of runs, Brandon Stubert doubled and singled, and Philson added a double.
Philson started and pitched four innings for the Trojans and Hedderick closed it out. The duo struck out five hitters, issued seven walks, and gave up eight hits.
Bell (two innings), Evan Reiser (three), and Lucas Fagley pitched for Lakeview. They combined to strike out seven, issued six walks, and surrendered eight hits.
At the dish for the Sailors (7-3, 8-3), Jonny Husband hit a pair of home runs and drove in four, Bell singled and had an RBI, and Lucas and Cody Fagley both contributed two singles.
• Sharpsville 9, Wilmington 7 — At New Wilmington, the Blue Devils plated two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to beat the Hounds in the Region 1 encounter.
The game was tied 5-all after five innings of play. Wilmington was only able to score one runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Kaden Wygant (4 1/3 innings) and Stephen Tarnoci pitched for Sharpsville. The duo fanned six, walked five, and yielded 11 hits.
Garrett Heller (four), Hunter Jones (2 2/3) and Rocky Serafino split time on the mound for the Hounds. They combined on six strikeouts, five walks, and 11 hits.
Offensively for the Blue Devils, Tarnoci singled twice and drove in three runs, Josh Divens doubled, singled, and had three RBIs, Luke Distler hit a double, singled, and drove in a run, Gabe Titus ripped an RBI double, and Braden Scarvel had an RBI single.
Sam Mistretta had two hits and two RBIs for Wilmington, Colby Lewis hit three singles and drove in a run, Tyler Mikulin tripled and singled, Ben Miller, Brodie Dewberry, and Jones had RBI singles, and Serafino was credited with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
• Sharpsville 8, Mercer 2 — At Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Lily Palko hammered two home runs, doubled, and drove in five RBIs and Breanna Hanley fired a complete-game four-hitter as the Devils captured the Region 1 win.
Palko belted three home runs and drove in six in Tuesday’s win over West Middlesex.
Hanley struck out 15 batters and didn’t issue any walks. At the plate, she drove in a run.
Also for Sharpsville, Miah Applegarth hit a home run and Emma Brest singled twice and drove in a run.
Lexie Walker tripled and drove in two runs for Mercer and Pressley Washil collected two singles.
Angelina Eakman pitched six innings for Mercer and Washil closed it out. The duo had 11 strikeouts, two walks, and allowed nine hits.
• Wilmington 18, Farrell 0 (3 inn.) — At Farrell, Stella Maynard fired an abbreviated three-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks as the Hounds rolled in the Region 1 matchup.
Graeson Grubbs hit two triples for Wilmington, Lia and Chloe Krarup both singled and had an RBI, and Karah Deal doubled and drove in a run.
Maria Harrison doubled for Farrell. Harrison and McKenzie Ulan pitched. They fanned four, walked 12, and gave up eight hits.
• West Middlesex 10, Lakeview 0 — At Stoneboro, Kaylee Long starred on the mound and at the plate for the Reds in the Region 1 victory.
Long threw a complete-game five-hitter. She collected 12 strikeouts and only issued one walk. At the plate, Long hit a home run, two singles, and drove in three runs.
Also for WM, Emily Dick doubled, hit two singles, and drove in a run, Harper Nickel doubled and had an RBI, Abby Geiwitz collected a pair of singles and an RBI, Alaina Bowers doubled, and Julia Thornton added an RBI single.
Zoe Proper doubled for Lakeview. Hemi Brazel went the distance in the circle for the Sailors. She fanned four hitters, issued two walks, and gave up 12 hits.
• Jamestown 11, Sharon 3 — At Jamestown, Miranda Biles tossed a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the Muskies picked up the Region 4 win.
Josie Pfaff and Savannah Thurber both hit home runs and singled for Jamestown, Kalani Spurlock tripled and knocked in two runs, Madilyn Enterline tripled, singled, and had an RBI, Brooke Wilkerson hit two doubles and drove in a run, and Kiley Matters added an RBI single.
For Sharon, Claire Bodien homered and drove in a pair of runs and Ella Connelly doubled, singled, and had an RBI. Bodien struck out two batters, issued four walks, and gave up 11 hits.
• Corry 17, Slippery Rock 4 (5 inn.) — At Slippery Rock, Kendyll Chamberlain had three hits, including a double, and drove in five runs and Sadye Dyne ripped three hits and drove in four as the Beavers picked up the Region 4 win.
Peyton McCray tossed a complete-game four-hitter against the Rockets. She struck out eight batters and only issued a pair of walks.
Joslyn Korcok was tagged with the loss. She had two strikeouts, two walks, and allowed 16 hits.
Korcok singled and knocked in a pair of runs while Ciani D’Antoni and Delaney Staab both singled and had an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
• Hickory 5, Titusville 0 — At Titusville, the Hornets (5-3, 5-3) closed out the regular season with a sweep of the Rockets.
“We had a solid finish across the board today,” said Hickory co-head coach Joe Bender. “I think all of our players are performing at a high level right now and we’re looking forward to a solid showing in the Tri-County Tournament at Buhl Park on Wednesday.”
Singles: Blake Herring def. Lance Enright, 6-1, 6-2; CJ Myers def. Zach Wooten, 6-3, 6-0; Jake Scarvell def. Andru Mott, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Paul Spielvogle-Trevor Borowicz def. Chloe Preston-Aubree Colie, 6-2, 6-2; Josie Belcher-Matt Cart def. Alana Jackson-Jacob Knapp, 6-3, 6-1.
• Grove City 3, Sharon 2 — At Grove City, Ryan Waugaman and Landon Mercer captured singles’ wins for the Eagles and Pierson Badowski and Noah Bovard teams up for a win at No. 2 doubles as the Eagles edged the Tigers.
For Sharon, Ben Pollock won at No. 2 singles and Keegan Widmyer and Anthony Richards picked up a win at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: Waugaman (GC) def. Liam Klingensmith, 6-4, 2-6, 5-3 retired; B.Pollock (S) def. Caleb Baumgartner, 6-4, 6-4; Mercer (GC) def. Andrew Joint, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Widmyer-Richards (S) def. Shane Cavolo-Landon Schofield, 7-5, 7-5; Badowski-Bovard (GC) def. Brian Nguyen-Sam Pollock, 6-1, 6-2.
