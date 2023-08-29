CROSS COUNTRY
Hickory will host the first XC invitational of the season on Saturday – The 25th annual Hornet Harrier Invitational.
Coaches meeting is at 8:25 a.m. with the National Anthem played at 8:40 a.m. The Mastrian Mile elementary race, in honor of longtime Hickory cross country coach Tony Mastrian, is set for 8:45 a.m.
The rest of the schedule: girls varsity race (approximate times) 9 a.m., boys varsity 9:45 a.m., junior high boys 10:30 a.m., junior high girls 11 a.m., and junor varsity boys and girls at 11:30 a.m.
The event includes 14 schools: Cochranton, Commodore Perry, Greenville, Hickory, Hubbard, Kennedy Catholic, Lakeview, Laurel, Reynolds, Sharon, Sharpsville, Shenango, West Middlesex, and Wilmington.
GIRLS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Luciana Masters fired a 71 on Tuesday as the Hickory High golf team rolled to victory at Oakland Beach Golf Club in Conneaut Lake.
Hickory shot a 227 team score to outdistance second-place West Middlesex (295) by 68 strokes. Grove City shot 335 and Conneaut Area had 413.
West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers shot a 72. Sasha Petrochko had a 74 for Hickory.
Zoe Stern, Reynolds’ only golfer, carded a 75. Annie Arnold led Grove City with a 104.
Hickory: Masters 71, Petrochko 74, Ava Liburdi 82.
West Middlesex: Sowers 72, Lia Kimmel 111, Maya Mourtacos 112.
Grove City: Arnold 104, Elle Myford 115, Emily Mcilwaine 116.
CASH: Alysa Bartil 124, Debella Durkin 135, Skyla Vasquez 154.
• Wilmington 160, Shenango 168, New Castle 192 — At Tanglewood, Santino Toscano shot a 2-over 38 to medal for Wilmington. Kaitlyn Hoover was tied for second individually, and Lindsey Hoover and Isaac Ealy each shot a 41.
Shenango’s Ben Santangelo carded a 40, Jake Natale and Gavin Bruce each shot 41 and Joe Campioli had a 46.
Ian Donnelly led New Castle with a 44. Phil Laurenza followed with a 47, Shawn Carmichael was right behind with a 48 and Justin Girman scored a 53.
Wilmington: Toscano 38, K. Hoover 40, L. Hoover 41, Ealy 41.
Shenango: Santangelo 40, Natale 41, Bruce 41, Campioli 46.
New Castle: Donnelly 44, Laurenza 47, Carmichael 48, Girman 53.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 4, Franklin 1 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, Olivia Gingras and Ava Garrett won singles’ matches and the Hornets (2-0, 2-0) swept doubles play in the Region 1 match.
“Versatility and willingness to step up when needed has been a strong point for our team and it’s been nice watching them develop as tennis players as we approach the middle of the season,” said Hickory coach Matt McKee.
Singles: Gingras (H) def. Alyssa Rial, 6-1, 6-3; Leana Rial (F) def. Kara Leonard, 7-6(2), 6-2; Garrett (H) def. Abby Wolfe, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Kelly Walton-Julia Missory (H) def. Angelina Wolford-Ruth Riddle, 6-0, 6-0; Grace Roshala-Abbey Snyder (H) def. Brooke Habbyshaw-Jasmine Stewart, 6-0, 6-0.
• Grove City 3, Wilmington 2 — At Westminster College, the Eagles swept the doubles competition and Emily Williams won at third singles as GC edged the Hounds in a Region 1 match.
Mary Matyasovsky and Megan Blasko captured singles’ wins for Wilmington.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Ella West, 6-4, 6-2; Blasko (W) def. Jane Coulter, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Williams (GC) def. Eryn Conner, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski (GC) def. Annalise Ramirez-Ami Hatch, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Katy Panazzi-Gea Torvik (GC) def. Elizabeth Bersett-Linnea Funari, 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-2.
“I’m proud of all of our players for their focus and perseverance against a tough Wilmington team and enduring through long matches,” said GC coach Michael Coulter.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Slippery Rock 3, Hickory 0 — At Hermitage, the Region 3 Rockets recorded a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 sweep over the Region 5 Hornets (1-1).
Slippery Rock: Anore Robare 32 assists; Avalee Demidovich 12 kills; Molly Bissell 10 kills; Lexi Plesakov 9 digs; Kalyn Just 6 digs. Hickory: No stats to report.
JV: Hickory, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11.
• Mercer 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At Franklin, the Region 3 Mustangs swept the Region 1 Orioles, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10.
Mercer: Jillian Mount 12 assists; Ashlynn Heckathorn 8 kills; Phoebe Eakman 5 blocks; McKenna McCandless 7 kills, 5 digs.
JV: Mercer, 25-8, 25-19.
• Greenville 3, Jamestown 0 — At Greenville, the Region 3 Trojans grabbed a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over Region 1 Jamestown (0-3) on Tuesday night.
Greenville: No stats reported. Jamestown: Emily Enterline 6 assists, 6 digs; Madilyn Enterline 11 digs; Hannah Hart 5 digs; Sophia Hart 5 digs.
JV: Jamestown won 2-0. No scores reported.
