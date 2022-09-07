The 31st annual West Middlesex Big Red Cross Country Invitational begins at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday. The event involves 35 schools competing in seven races and the timing service is The Runner’s High (runhigh.com).
Meet director Morgan Grandy reported that the event starts with the elementary girls race. They will be followed by elementary boys, middle school girls, middle school boys, varsity girls, varsity boys, and girls and boys junior varsity races.
The teams: Brockway, Cambridge Springs, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Cochranton, Commodore Perry, Conneaut Area, Cranberry, Ellwood City, Franklin, Hickory, Jamestown, Jefferson Area, Karns City, Kennedy Catholic, Keystone, Lakeview, Laurel, Mercer, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, North Clarion, North East, Oil City, Portersville Christian, Reynolds, Riverside, Rocky Grove, Sharon, Sharpsville, Shenango, Slippery Rock, West Middlesex, and Wilmington.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 15, Jamestown 40 — At West Middlesex, Luke Schneider (19:05.45) and Nick Varga (19:05.72) finished 1-2 for the Big Reds.
• Grove City 15, Sharpsville 50 — At Grove City, coach Mike Sample’s Eagles won their 94th straight dual meet againt Region 2 teams. The streak is now into its 15th year.
Quinn McKnight (18:25) took first place for Grove City. He was followed by teammates Josh Jones, Colsen Frank, MJ Pottinger, Justice Brown, Isaiah Stauff and Wyatt Shepson. All of their times were 18:25.
Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell (18:42) finished in eighth place.
“This is the best team I’ve had in 25 years of coaching,” said Sample. “They have everything going for them right now.”
• Hickory 19, Wilmington 38 — At Hermitage, Caden Riethmiller, who took second on Saturday at the Hornet Harrier Invitational, clocked in at 16:56 to win the boys race while teammate Mason Coldsmith (17:32) placed second.
Tully Caiazza finished third for Wilmington in 17:42.
• Greenville at Sharon — At Buhl Park, no score was submitted as neither team had a full squad.
Sharon freshman Justin Sims (21:13) finished first while classmate Carter Burns (24:23) was third. Ethan Iverson, who is also a freshman, placed second for the Trojans in 23:29.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 15, Jamestown 50 — At West Middlesex, the Muskies did not field a full team.
AnnaSophia Viccari (22:90) and Lia Bartholomew (26:78) swept the top two spots for West Middlesex. Jamestown standout Karis McElhaney finished third in 29:85.
• Grove City 15, Sharpsville 48 — At Grove City, Eagles’ freshmen Morgan Davis (23:03) and Josie Jones (23:31) finished first and second, respectively. Pheobe Graham (23:50), Abbey Nichols (23:50), Abigail Perrine (24:03), and Alayna Bishop (24:11) finished third through sixth.
Lyndzie Springer (24:17) and Lauren Aiello (24:46) placed seventh and eighth for Sharpsville.
• Hickory 15, Wilmington 50 — At Hermitage, Saturday’s Hickory Hornet Harrier Invitational winner Jillian White (20:53) cruised to a first-place finish.
Wilmington’s Emma Mason (21:36) finished second and Hickory’s Izzy Gingras (22:02), Macie Horvath (22:45), and Emma Iacino (23:07) rounded out the top five competitors.
• Greenville 22, Sharon 35 — At Buhl Park, the Trojans picked up the win over the Tigers.
Sharon senior Abby Douglas took first place in 21:09 while Greenville captured the next three spots – seniors Megan Ickes (21:53) and Macy Blatt (24:24) and junior Summer Stitt (25:38).
GIRLS SOCCER
• Boardman 2, Hickory 0 — At Spartan Stadium in Boardman, the Hornets were shut out by the host squad.
No stats were submitted to The Herald.
• Sharon 6, West Middlesex 1 — At Tiger Stadium, Region 2 Sharon picked up the win over the Region 1 Reds.
No Sharon stats were reported to The Herald.
WM had 11 shots on goal. Junior Emily Davano scored for the Reds. Cassie Vorisek stopped 13 shots (gave up three goals) and freshman Wriley Tyree stopped nine shots during her first time in goal.
West Middlesex coach David Moyer reported that the team only has eight players on the roster and are looking for more to join the team, but he relayed that “these girls have the heart and the drive to do great things together.”
• Wilmington 2, Meadville 1 — At Meadville, the Region 1 Hounds (3-0) defeated the Region 6 Bulldogs (0-4).
The halftime score was knotted at 1-all. Wilmington’s Annalee Gardner opened the scoring on a feed from Genevieve Glavach.
Meadville tied the game when Jessie Aitken stole a back pass and scored on Meadville’s lone shot on goal.
Analiese Hendrickson fired in the game-winner on a through pass from Sarah Thomas. Wilmington’s defense kept the Lady Bulldogs from any chances to tie the game.
Taylor Kendall earned the win in goal for the Hounds. Meadville goalie Payton Costello made 11 saves in the loss, stepping in after starter Laci Carlson was injured during warmups.
• Mercer 4, Slippery Rock 3 (OT) — At Mercer, Miller and Devyn Miller fired in goals as Region 1 Mercer defeated the Region 2 Rockets.
Hannah Plunkard scored twice for Slippery Rock and Emily Plyler had the other goal.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City 12, Corry 4 — At Corry, the Region 2 Eagles routed the Region 5 Beavers.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
• Slippery Rock 5, Mercer 2 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Region 2 Rockets picked up the win against Region 1 Mercer.
Slippery Rock led 2-0 before Mercer rallied to tie the match at 2-all.
The Rockets’ Hunter Berry scored with 27:04 left for a 3-2 lead and Nick Kingerski tacked on two goals to close it out.
Kingerski had a hat trick while Berry scored twice.
Mercer stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Hickory 2, Wilmington 2 (2OT) — Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, it was a draw between Region 2 Hickory and Region 1 Wilmington.
Lukas Jones fired in both goals for Hickory, Gio Rossi had an an assist, and Matt Maitland made five saves.
Joe Saterlee scored both goals for Wilmington. Chance Miller and Trevor Ryder had one assist each. Skyler Sloan registered five saves.
GIRLS GOLF
• Hickory 115, West Middlesex 153 — At Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, Sasha Petrochko fired a 36 and Luciana Masters shot a 37 as the defending PIAA Class 2A state champs rolled past the Reds.
West Middlesex freshman standout Kate Sowers shot a 39.
Hickory: Petrochko 36, Masters 37, Madey Myers 42. WM: Sowers 39, Kylie Kimpan 54, KK Leonard 60.
BOYS GOLF
• West Middlesex 164, Hickory 171 — At Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, coach Dustin Burger’s Big Reds defeated the Hornets by seven strokes in a 9-hole exhibition match.
Caden Bender shot a 39 to lead West Middlesex while Aidan Enoch of Hickory earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37.
West Middlesex: Bender 39, Connor Stover 41, Bowen Briggs 42, Devin Gruver 42.
Hickory: Enoch 37, Ryan Brown 44, Owen Hammelly 45, Luke Ferrence 45.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 3, Grove City 2 — At Grove City, Abbie Bender won at No. 2 singles and the Hornets (3-1, 3-1) swept the doubles competition to capture the Region 1 match.
Giada Bertolasio and Ava Spielvogle and Kara Leonard and Jenna Missory teamed up for doubles’ victories.
Macy Matson won at No. 1 singles for Grove City and Cana Severson picked up a victory at No. 3 singles.
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Nicolette Leonard, 6-0, 6-0; Bender (H) def. Jane Coulter, 6-4, 6-4; Severson (GC) def. Liv Gingras, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Bertolasio-Spielvogle (H) def. Emily Williams-Ella West, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Leonard-Missory (H) def. Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski, 6-2, 6-1.
“The entire coaching staff is so proud of our players in how they stepped up to get this win,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “We were all concerned when our first doubles team of Ava and Giada split sets sending the match to a third set that would determine the overall winner. However, they took decisive control and closed out the match with a convincing 6-1 third-set win.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharon 3, Mercer 0 — At Sharon, Tay Chester recorded 11 kills to lead the Tigers to the Region 3 win, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10.
Sharon: Chester 11 kills; Kylie Weirick 11 assists, five aces, Emmalie Yobe eight assists; Victorya Byler five kills. Mercer: Lexie Walker five digs; Maddie Darris six kills.
JV: Sharon, 2-1. No game scores reported.
• Conneaut Area 3, Sharpsville 0 — At Sharpsville, Region 5 CASH posted a 25-9, 25-11, 25-20 sweep of the Region 3 Devils.
Sharpsville: Bella Ritenour five blocks; Chasie Fry five kills, 12 digs; Breanna Hanley five digs; Chloe Mason five digs; Ryleigh Fry 11 assists.
JV: CASH, 25-21, 25-22.
• West Middlesex 3, Commodore Perry 0 — Coach Carole O’Dell’s Reds posted a sweep in their home-opener, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
WM: Caitlin Stephens 18 assists, six aces; Kennedy Beatty eight kills; Abby Keckler five kills; Avery Hanahan five digs. CP: No stats reported.
JV: WM, 25-23, 25-18.
• Kennedy Catholic at Farrell — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Golden Eagles battled the Steelers in a Region 1 clash. No winner or game scores were reported to The Herald.
Kennedy Catholic: Lydia Grove 12 digs; Alaina Suhar six kills; Monique Vincent 11 digs; Ka’Mya Thompkins five digs. Farrell: No stats reported.
• Champion 3, Brookfield 2 — At Champion, the Golden Flashes outlasted the Warriors in a five-set thriller, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 18-25, 16-14.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 18 kills; Lauren Shingledecker eight kills; Alexa Lindholm six kills; Logan Shingledecker 20 digs; Katie Logan 12 digs; Alexia Baker 11 digs; Zoe Steele 28 assists; Rylie Burdge seven assists.
JV: Brookfield, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23.
