Bad weather on Monday washed out the high school spring sports schedule. The following info was reported to The Herald:
BASEBALL
• The Lakeview at Jamestown game was postponed. No makeup date was announced.
• The Grove City at Slippery Rock game was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Thursday.
• The Mercer at West Middlesex game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
• Wilmington at Reynolds was moved to 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Sharon at Oil City was moved to Thursday.
• Greenville at Sharpsville was moved to 5 p.m. Thursday.
SOFTBALL
• Monday’s Sharon at Franklin game was moved to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
• Today’s Slippery Rock at Sharon game was moved to 4 p.m. on May 10.
BOYS TENNIS REMINDER
• The Tri-County Tennis Tournament scheduled for Wednesday at Buhl Park has been canceled due to the forecast — snow, rain, cold temps.
