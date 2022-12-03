BOYS BASKETBALL
Midland Tipoff Tourney
* Hickory 50, Central Valley 49 - At Beaver Falls High School, the Hornets improved to 2-0 with a one-point win over Central Valley.
The Hornets, who beat Beaver Falls on Friday at Geneva College, led 28-14 at halftime. They were outscored 35-22 in the second half, but were able to hold off CVHS of Monaca.
Aidan Enoch fired in 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Hickory, Rylan Dye had 11 points, three rebounds, three steals, and four assists, and Tyson Djakovich added 10 points. Also, Devin Daniels grabbed five rebounds.
Andre Vacich led Central Valley with 22 points (five treys) while Antwon Johnson and Broc Tecza contributed seven points each.
West Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Showcase
* Greenville 49, West Middlesex 41 - The Trojans rallied from a 20-11 deficit at the end of the opening quarter to win their season-opener against the Big Reds (1-1).
Greenville cut the lead to 26-25 at halftime and outscored WM 24-15 in the second half to earn the win.
Logan Lentz bucketed 16 points for Greenville, Soren Hedderick had 10 points, and Noah Cano added eight markers.
Gio Rococi led the Reds with 13 points while Luke Mild and Caden Bender contributed nine points each. Senior standout Richie Preston finished with four points (987 career points).
West Middlesex defeated Conneaut Area in their tourney opener on Friday.
Armstrong Tipoff Tourney
Consolation
* Grove City 65, Geibel Catholic 51 - Grove City rebounded from Friday's loss to Armstrong by capturing the consolation game against Geibel Catholic on Saturday.
The Eagles led 16-12 after eight minutes of play and 27-15 at halftime.
Grove City's Brett Loughry buried three treys and was 10-of-12 from the charity stripe en route to 27 points. He was named to the All-Tourney Team. Nathan Greer added 16 points for the Eagles and Gavin Lutz contributed 11 markers.
Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel Catholic with 15 points, Jeffrey Johnson scored 14, and Trey White 13.
Saturday's championship game featured Armstrong vs. Kiski.
Laurel Boosters Tipoff Tourney
* Ellwood City 58, Mercer 46 - Joseh Roth rifled in 27 points to lead Ellwood City past the Mustangs.
Aaron Lake added 12 points for EC, which trailed 14-10 at the end of the opening quarter but outscored Mercer 24-6 in the second frame.
Braden Balaski led Mercer with 17 points, which included five three-pointers, and Cole Cunningham contributed 14 markers.
Mercer (1-1) beat Riverside on Friday in its tourney opener. Laurel vs. Riverside was the other game Saturday. The tournament concludes Monday with Laurel playing Ellwood City.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwestern Tipoff Tourney
Consolation
* Corry 37, Reynolds 17 - Corry jumped out to a 13-6 after eight minutes and led 25-10 at the break in Saturday's win over the Raiders (0-2).
Kaycee Porter led the Beavers with 12 points, Tayler Elchynski had nine points with three treys, and Alyssa Burlew contributed seven points.
Julie Wade and Lea Miller led Reynolds with six points each.
Reynolds lost to Northwestern on Friday. Saturday's championship game was NW against Saegertown.
WRESTLING
Hickory Invitational
Hickory's Brody Bishop (107 pounds), Connor Saylor (139), and Ty Holland (189) captured championships on Saturday at the 2-day HIT event at "The Hive" in Hermitage.
In the championship finals, Bishop pinned Ft. LeBoeuf's Brady Bowers in 1:24, Saylor decisioned LeBoeuf's Jojo Przybycien, 8-2, and Holland won by fall in 2:20 over Girard's Cameron Eckart.
Other locals to win titles were Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar at 145 pounds and Sharon heavyweight Mike Mazurek. Lazzar captured the title with a 5-1 decision over Ft. LeBoeuf's Jackson Bowers while Mazurek pinned Greater Latrobe's Wyatt Held in 4:28.
Also for Hickory, Dylan O'Brien finished third at 121 pounds, Logan Rodgers was fifth at 127, and Logan Kent (145), Liam Slicker (152), and Adam Myers (160) earned seventh-place finishes.
Sharon's Christian Hacker finished third at 152 pounds, Muath Maani was fourth at 215, and David Beadnall placed eighth at 189 pounds.
Also for Commodore Perry, Hunter Geibel placed fourth at 121 pounds, Danick Hinkson (172) and Hunter Yeager (215) both placed fifth, and Garet Guthrie was sixth at 285.
Mercer's Carter Wise and Levi Hoffman earned seventh-place finishes. Wise at 133 pounds and Hoffman at 172.
Note: This Roundup will be updated as games are reported to the sports department. Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner covered the Sharpsville at Brookfield boys basketball game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Midland Tipoff Tourney
HICKORY 15 13 4 18 50
CENTRAL VALLEY 9 5 13 22 49
HICKORY – Dye 2-6-6-11, Enoch 6-4-8-18, Daniels 1-2-4-4, Evangelista 0-0-1-0, Swanson 0-0-0-0, Miller 1-1-2-4, Djakovich 2-6-8-10, Bean 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Enoch 2, Dye 1, Miller 1. Totals: 13-20-28-50.
CENTRAL VALLEY – Vacich 7-3-5-22, Johnson 3-0-0-7, Tecza 3-1-4-7, Jeter 2-0-0-5, Raso 0-0-0-0, Fitzsimmons 0-0-0-0, Coombs 1-0-0-2, DeVincentis 1-1-2-3, Connolly 0-0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Vacichi 5, Johnson 1, Jeter 1, Anderson 1. Totals: 18-5-11-49.
------
West Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Showcase
GREENVILLE 11 14 4 20 49
WEST MIDDLESEX 20 6 6 9 41
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-0-1-4, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-2, Philson 1-2-3-4, Lentz 6-3-5-16, Cano 3-1-2-8, Hedderick 4-0-1-10, Vannoy 0-5-6-5. 3-pt. goals: Hedderick 2, Lentz 1, Cano 1. Totals: 17-11-18-49.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 4-3-8-13, Mild 2-5-9-9, Stover 2-2-3-6, Bender 3-0-0-9, Preston 2-0-0-4, Partridge 0-0-0-0, Cornejo 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Bender 3, Rococi 2. Totals: 13-10-20-41.
------
Armstrong Tipoff Tourney
Consolation
GROVE CITY 16 11 22 16 65
GEIBEL CATH. 12 3 17 19 51
GROVE CITY – Irani 1-2-3-4, Greer 7-2-2-16, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 7-10-12-27, Lutz 4-1-4-11, Martin 2-2-6-7. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3, Lutz 2, Martin 1. Totals: 21-17-27-65.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC – Pokol 0-0-0-0, Curry 0-0-0-0, Kennedy 6-2-3-15, White 5-2-4-13, Johnson 6-0-2-14, Kolencik 2-0-0-4, Grady 1-3-4-5. 3-pt. goals: Johnson 2, Kennedy 1, White 1. Totals: 20-7-13-51.
-------
Laurel Boosters Tipoff Tourney
MERCER 14 6 23 3 46
ELLWOOD CITY 10 24 12 12 58
MERCER – Miller 1-0-0-2, Palmer 2-1-2-5, Balaski 6-0-1-17, Godfrey 0-0-0-0, Cunningham 4-6-8-14, Fisher 1-0-0-2, Grossman 1-0-0-2, Mattocks 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 5. Totals: 17-7-11-46.
ELLWOOD CITY – Widmaier 1-1-2-4, Williams 3-1-4-7, Nardone 2-0-0-4, Crizer 2-0-4-4, Roth 8-11-13-27, Keller 0-0-0-0, Smiley 0-0-0-0, Lake 4-4-4-12. 3-pt. goal: Widmaier 1. Totals: 20-17-27-58.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwestern Tipoff Tourney
Consolation
REYNOLDS 6 4 4 3 17
CORRY 13 12 9 3 37
REYNOLDS – Murcko 1-0-0-2, Wade 3-0-4-6, Hillyer 0-3-4-3, Miller 2-2-2-6, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-0-0-0. Totals: 6-5-10-17.
CORRY – Albers 1-0-0-2, R.Porter 0-1-2-1, Rogers 1-0-0-2, Elchynski 3-0-0-9, K.Porter 5-0-2-12, Burlew 3-0-0-7, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Dyne 2-0-0-4, Hasbrouck 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Elchynski 3, K.Porter 2, Burlew 1. Totals: 15-1-4-37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.