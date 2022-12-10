GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29 - At Columbiana, Sophia Hook drained six treys en route to 20 points as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on Saturday.
Brookfield led 18-5 at the end of the opening quarter and 31-11 at halftime in cruising to the win.
Katie Logan had a 10-point, 11-rebound, 5-assist double-double for the Warriors, Abby DeJoy scored nine points, and Cailey Wellman contributed eight markers. Hook also had four steals.
Ellie Vetezia led the Clippers (3-3) with nine points and Averi Marshall scored seven.
Note: This will be updated when stats are reported to The Herald. There were only two other basketball games today: WM boys vs. Neshannock in The Clash at New Castle (Neshannock won 68-47) at KC girls vs. University (W.Va.) in the UHS Shootout in Morgantown, W.Va. (University won 59-54 in OT).
BROOKFIELD 18 13 16 8 55
COLUMBIANA 5 6 4 14 29
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 4-0-2-8, Logan 4-1-2-10, Fisher 1-0-0-2, Hook 7-0-0-20, Gibson 0-0-0-0, DeJoy 3-0-0-9, Hubbard 2-0-0-4, Pisarcik 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goals: Hook 6, DeJoy 3, Logan 1. Totals: 22-1-5-55.
COLUMBIANA – Johnston 1-0-0-2, Vetezia 3-2-3-9, Marshall 2-3-4-7, Pleska 0-0-2-0, Baranda 2-0-0-5, A.Zohnd 1-0-0-2, Rapp 0-0-2-0, R.Zohnd 1-0-0-2, Spaite 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Vetezia 1, Baranda 1. Totals: 11-5-11-29.
JV: No score reported.
