BOYS BASKETBALL
• Sharon 66, Sharpsville 57 — At Sharpsville, Louis Brown captured his first win as Sharon High coach with a non-region win over the Blue Devils.
Sharon jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and led 34-30 at halftime as the Tigers outscored the Devils 22-16 in the second frame.
The Region 5 Tigers (1-2) posted a 17-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away en route to the win over Region 2 Sharpsville.
Garrett Hoffman drained five treys en route to 16 points for Sharon, Derek Douglas scored 15, Owen Schenker added 12 points (four treys), and Lamont Austin contributed nine points.
Liam Campbell fired in a game-high 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Sharpsville, Braden Scarvel bucketed 11 and had 11 boards, Luke Distler added eight points, and Luke Staunch seven markers.
Sharon opened the season with a pair of losses to Meadville and Franklin at the Sharon Tipoff Tourney. Sharpsville (0-2), which has a new coach in Mike Williams, opened the season on Saturday with a loss at Brookfield.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Cochranton 44, West Middlelsex 36 – At Cochranton, the Cards (1-2) secured the win by outscoring the Reds 13-5 in the final quarter.
Cochranton led 17-14 after eight minutes and 26-21 at the break. WM battled back and tied the game 31-all after three quarters, but Cochranton secured the win over the final eight minutes.
Ella Gallo and Abby Knapka led Cochranton with 10 points each while Eve Pfeiffer chipped in nine points.
Caitlin Stephens rifled in a game-high 19 points and ripped down 21 rebounds for a double-double, Emma Mild had eight points, and Alexis Babcock collected five steals.
Cochranton opened the season with losses to Harbor Creek and Fairview while WM earned a split over the weekend at the WM Kiwanis Tipoff Showcase. The Reds beat Sharpsville on Friday and lost to Cambridge Springs on Saturday.
• Wilmington 67, Meadville 30 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds (2-1) rifled in 27 points in the first quarter and went on to capture the non-region win over the Bulldogs (0-2).
Lia Krarup buried four treys en route to 22 points for Region 4 Wilmington, Reese Bruckner added nine points, and Annalee Gardner and Karah Deal contributed eight points each.
Sydney Burchard led Region 5 Meadville with a dozen points and Marlaya McCoy chipped in eight.
The Hounds went 1-1 at the Karns City Tipoff Tourney over the weekend. They opened the season Friday with a loss to Neshannock, which swept District 7 and PIAA championships last season in Class 2A, and rebounded to win the consolation game against Karns City on Saturday.
WRESTLING
• Sharpsville 42, Slippery Rock 27 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Blue Devils grabbed the Region 1 win on Monday.
Results were not submitted to The Herald.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHARON 18 16 17 15 66
SHARPSVILLE 8 22 11 16 57
SHARON – Brodie 0-1-2-1, Ham 3-0-0-6, Engelmore 0-0-0-0, Austin 2-5-7-9, Douglas 6-2-4-15, Hoffman 5-1-2-16, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 2-3-6-7, Schenker 4-0-0-12. 3-pt. goals: Hoffman 5, Schenker 4, Douglas 1. Totals: 22-12-21-66.
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 1-0-0-2, Levis 1-1-2-3, Distler 2-3-4-8, Scarvel 4-3-8-11, B.Campbell 2-0-4-4, Staunch 3-1-2-7, L.Campbell 7-7-9-22. 3-pt. goals: Distler 1, L.Campbell 1. Totals: 20-15-29-57.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
W.MIDDLESEX 14 7 10 5 36
COCHRANTON 17 9 5 13 44
WEST MIDDLESEX – Babcock 1-0-0-2, Blaze 0-0-0-0, Gilmore 1-1-1-3, Kildoo 1-0-0-2, Briggs 1-0-0-2, E.Mild 1-6-12-8, Stephens 7-5-12-19. Totals: 12-12-25-36.
COCHRANTON – Gallo 3-3-5-10, Williams 3-0-0-7, Knapka 5-0-0-10, Pfeiffer 4-1-2-9, McCartney 0-1-2-1, Hansen 0-0-0-0, Burnette 0-0-0-0, Rodax 3-1-4-7. 3-pt. goals: Gallo 1, Williams 1. Totals: 18-6-13-44.
JV: West Middlesex, 31-19.
––––––
MEADVILLE 8 6 9 7 30
WILMINGTON 27 18 11 11 67
MEADVILLE – Burchard 4-3-4-12, Ashton 2-1-1-5, Gallagher 0-2-4-2, Chambers 1-0-2-3, McCoy 4-0-2-8, Brannon 0-0-0-0, Rhodes 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Burchard 1, Chambers 1. Totals: 11-6-13-30.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 8-2-4-22, Dieter 3-0-0-6, Jeckavitch 3-0-0-6, Bruckner 4-1-1-9, Flick 0-0-0-0, Gardner 4-0-0-8, Whiting 2-2-4-6, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 3-2-4-8, Brewer 0-0-0-0, Klamut 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 4. Totals: 28-7-13-67.
JV: Wilmington, 46-14.
