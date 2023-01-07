GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Grove City 49, Farrell 38 - At Farrell High's E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, Grove City's Piper Como put on a show in leading the Eagles (5-4) to the non-region win.
Como rifled in a career-high 29 points, which included seven three-pointers. Delaney Callahan added 10 points for Grove City and Izzie Gamble chipped in eight points.
Despite Como's big game, Farrell hung tough and battled back, but couldn't overcome a big deficit in the first half.
GC led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter and 32-13 at halftime. Farrell outscored the Eagles 25-17 in the second half.
Janiya Daniels led the Steelers (1-8) with 17 points, Damerra Thomas scored 14, and Gabby King contributed seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
* Jamestown 84, Portersville Christian School 40 - At Jamestown, Cameron Keyser rifled in a career-high 38 points to power the Muskies (6-4) past PCS.
Jamestown, which rebounded from Friday's loss to Lakeview, led 25-8 after eight minutes, 48-17 at the break, and rolled to the victory.
Seamus Ford buried five treys for 15 points for the Muskies and Lucas Popielarcheck scored 14.
Keyser now has 1,241 career points and is aiming to become the program's all-time leading scorer. Joe Herrmann (2004 graduate) is second on the list with 1,289 points and Mark Shannon (1980) is the all-time leader with 1,351 points.
Austin Taddy led Portersville Christian School with 12 points while Tim Anning and Aleks Delattre posted nine points each.
Note: This will be updated as games are reported to The Herald. Today's schedule includes four more boys games: Reynolds at Maplewood, Sharon at Laurel, Seneca Valley at Kennedy Catholic, and Franklin vs. Slippery Rock at Slippery Rock University.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY 16 16 13 4 49
FARRELL 4 9 14 11 38
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Brink 0-0-0-0, Wise 0-0-0-0, Perample 1-0-0-2, Como 10-2-2-29, Callahan 4-1-2-10, Gamble 3-2-2-8, Kolbe 0-0-2-0, Rider 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 7, Callahan 1. Totals: 18-5-8-49.
FARRELL – King 3-1-1-7, Daniels 7-1-4-17, Hammonds 0-0-0-0, Scarbrough 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 0-0-0-0, D.Thomas 5-1-2-14, Z.Thomas 0-0-0-0, Beamon 0-0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Husband 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: D.Thomas 3, Daniels 2. Totals: 15-3-7-38.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PORTERSVILLE 8 9 5 18 40
JAMESTOWN 25 23 18 18 84
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Protos 0-0-0-0, Charles 2-2-2-7, Spiker 0-0-0-0, Anning 4-1-5-9, Taddy 3-6-6-12, Delattre 4-1-1-9, Rhoden 0-1-2-1, Cross 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Charles 1. Totals: 14-11-16-40.
JAMESTOWN – Hill 0-0-0-0, Williams 2-0-2-5, Ford 5-0-0-15, Popielarcheck 6-2-7-14, Keyser 15-7-10-38, Planavsky 1-2-2-4, Ternent 1-0-0-2, Babcock 2-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Ford 5, Babcock 2, Williams 1, Keyser 1. Totals: 32-11-21-84.
JV: No score reported.
