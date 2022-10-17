Tennis

GIRLS TENNIS

The District 10 Class 2A Team Tournament starts today with the semifinals.

Hickory and Warren square off at 1 p.m. at Buhl Park while Grove City heads to Erie to battle Cathedral Prep at 2 p.m. at Westwood Racquet Club.

The Class 2A and 3A championship matches are at noon Thursday at Westwood. Fairview faces McDowell for the 3A title.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

• Gen. McLane 3, West Middlesex 0 — At Edinboro, the Region 1 Big Reds fell to 15-4 with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 loss to Region 5 Gen. McLane.

West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 15 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Caitlin Stephens 25 assists, 11 digs; Izzy D’Onofrio 18 digs; Avery Hanahan 10 digs.

JV: Gen. McLane, 25-13, 25-13.

The Reds, who are 11-0 in Region 1 play, host Farrell tonight.

• Wilmington 3, Commodore Perry — At Sheakleyville, the Region 3 Hounds posted a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of the Region 1 Panthers. Coach LaShana Barnett’s Hounds are now 10-7.

Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 10 assists, 8 digs; Paije Peterson 5 points, 23 receptions; Maelee Whiting 6 blocks; Myah Chimiak 8 points, 5 receptions, 10 digs; Jenna Whiting 5 assists, 8 digs; Lettie Mahle 10 receptions; Loghan Kollar 26 receptions, 7 digs; Kara Haines 8 points; Charlie Black 5 receptions; Chloe Krarup 5 points, 5 receptions, 6 digs. Commodore Perry: No stats reported.

JV: Wilmington, 25-23, 25-20.

• Jamestown 3, Crawford Christian Academy 0 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Muskies earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 sweep.

Jamestown: Madison Bercis 5 points, 7 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 points, 13 digs; Josie Pfaff 5 kills; Morgan Bercis 13 points, 5 aces, 9 kills, 10 digs; Hayley Wood 6 digs; Taylor Keener 9 points, 17 assists; Hannah Hart 7 kills.

JV: Jamestown, 25-9, 25-16.

GIRLS SOCCER

• Slippery Rock 6, Grove City 1 — At Forker Field in Grove City, Hannah Plunkard recorded a hat trick to lead the Rockets to the Region 2 win.

Slippery Rock led 3-1 at halftime on goals by Aiva Reich and two by Plunkard, one being a PK. Anna Slagle scored for Grove City.

In the second half, Eve Miller, Brooke Arblaster, and Plunkard fired in goals for the Rockets.

