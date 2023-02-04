WRESTLING
The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship match of the District 10 Class 2A Team Tournament is today at Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium.
Grove City, Sharpsville, Gen. McLane, and Corry captured first-round wins on Wednesday to advance to today’s quarterfinals. The Eagles beat Saegertown while the Blue Devils defeated Titusville. McLane ousted North East and Corry beat Northwestern on Wednesday.
Quarterfinal matchups
No. 1 Reynolds vs. No. 9 Grove City, 9 a.m.
No. 4 Commodore Perry vs. No. 5 Corry, 9 a.m.
No. 10 Sharpsville vs. No. 2 Ft. LeBoeuf, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Greenville vs. No. 6 Gen. McLane, 11 a.m.
The semifinals are slated for 3 p.m. and the finals are at 5 p.m.
Last season, Hickory won its first-ever District 10 team title by beating Ft. LeBoeuf, 44-27, in the Class 2A finals. The Hornets were bumped up to 3A this season. Hickory lost to eventual D-10 champ Cathedral Prep in the 3A team semifinals on Thursday at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie.
Since the team tourney began a quarter-century ago, Reynolds has captured 19 team titles and Ft. LeBoeuf has captured four championships.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Brookfield 79, Champion 57 — Brookfield senior Isaiah Jones rifled in 34 points and ripped down 21 rebounds as the Warriors (9-3, 14-5) grabbed the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win on Friday.
Over Brookfield’s last six games, Jones has scored 32, 29, 27, 29, 10, and 34 points and has averaged double digits in rebounds. He also had four steals on Friday against the Golden Flashes.
Matteo Fortuna scored 24 points for Brookfield and AJ Bartolin dished out four assists.
Christian Williams (14 points), Joey Fell (12), and Brett Channell (11) scored in double digits for Champion (1-11, 1-18).
• Grove City 50, Hickory 35 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Nathan Greer fired in 17 points to lead the Eagles (5-1, 10-8) to the Region 5 win.
Hickory got off to a rough start and couldn’t catch up. Grove City led 13-6 after eight minutes and 26-15 at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Hornets 24-20 in the second half.
Gavin Lutz added 10 points for Grove City and Kamden Martin and Jimmy Irani scored nine each.
Rylan Dye led Hickory (3-3, 9-8) with 12 points, Devin Daniels scored 11, and Tyson Djakovich contributed seven points. Daniels had three steals and Dye dished out three assists and had two steals.
At halftime, Hickory honored coach Craig Antush’s 2022 PIAA state champion girls golf team with a banner reveal and championship rings for the players.
• Greenville 53, Wilmington 27 — At Greenville, Noah Philson had 17 points as the Trojans (4-2, 11-5) rolled in the Region 5 encounter with the Hounds (0-6, 2-16).
Greenville led 17-8 at the end of the opening quarter and 35-12 at halftime en route to the win.
Logan Lentz and Mason Vannoy added nine points each for the Trojans.
Anthony Reed led Wilmington with 10 points, Will Bruckner scored six, and Ben Miller chipped in five points.
• Slippery Rock 55, Sharon 41 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Rockets (2-4, 7-10) posted an upset in the Region 5 clash against the Tigers (4-2, 10-7).
Slippery Rock led 14-4 after eight minutes of play and 23-15 at halftime. The Rockets put the game away by outscoring the Tigers 32-26 in the second half.
John Sabo led Slippery Rock with 16 points, Dylan Gordon bucketed 10, and Jacob Wolak contributed eight points.
Derek Douglas had 15 points for Sharon and Santino Piccirilli scored 14.
• Mercer 60, Sharpsville 41 — At Sharpsville, Mercer’s Jake Mattocks reached 1,000 career points in the Region 2 win over the Blue Devils.
Mattocks entered the game with 982 career points and scored 18 to reach 1,000. Nathan Haines added 11 points for the Mustangs, who improved to a perfect 6-0 in Region 2 and 14-4 overall.
Mercer held a slim 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and was up 24-17 at the break. The Mustangs pulled away by outscoring Sharpsville 23-11 in the third quarter.
Braden Scarvel led Sharpsville (4-2, 7-10) with 14 points and 16 rebounds, Liam Campbell scored nine points, and Luke Staunch eight.
Prior to the game, Sharpsville honored the 2023 class of the school’s Hall of Fame. The inductees are Chris Anglin, Mark Benedetto, Steve Kusmus, Ray Palombi, Valeri Roth, the 1980-81 girls basketball team and posthumous inductees Robert Cain, Ed Morgan, Lewis Moyer, and Larry Susko. Cain was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame last month.
• West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 42 — At Transfer, coach Tyler Babcock’s Big Reds improved to 3-3 in Region 2 play and 9-9 overall with the win over the Raiders (1-5, 5-13).
WM led 24-21 at halftime and 32-30 after three quarters and posted an 18-12 scoring edge over the final eight minutes to come away with the victory.
Richie Preston fired in 20 points to lead West Middlesex, Gio Rococi scored 17, and Connor Stover added eight markers.
Jake Williams led Reynolds with 15 points and PJ Winkle and Haydin McLaughlin scored eight each.
• Lakeview 63, George Junior Republic 31 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors (4-2, 10-8) grabbed the Region 2 win against the Tigers (0-6, 2-14).
Lakeview was up 26-18 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring GJR 27-11 in the third quarter.
Cameron Pence led Lakeview with 18 points, Lucas Fagley bucketed 15, and Maddox Bell scored 13 points.
Marques Lias had 13 points for George Junior Republic and Bahir Green added 11 markers.
• Kennedy Catholic 54, Commodore Perry 32 — At Hadley, coach Rick Mancino’s Golden Eagles (4-1, 9-8) jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and went on to capture the Region 1 victory.
Thorsten Hart buried four treys en route to 15 points for KC, Levi Hailstock added 14 markers, and Nick Ondo contributed 10 points.
Christian Saxe led Commodore Perry (0-5, 2-17) with 14 points and Kyle Stringert tallied nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CORRECTION
In Friday’s edition of The Herald, the JV score of Thursday’s Kennedy Catholic vs. Jamestown game was not included in the box score.
KC won 44-13. Lochlyn Shimrack scored 18 points for the Golden Eagles and Ka’Mya Thompkins had 11 points.
SWIMMING
The Sharon swim teams were swept by the Knights in Franklin. The boys lost 97-70 while the girls dropped an 86-75 decision.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: Cattron, Mellott, Dorsch, Jones, 2nd place.
200 Free: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
200 IM: Xander Mellott, 2nd place.
50 Free: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
100 Fly: Ben Jones, 2nd place.
500 Free: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
100 Back: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
100 Breast: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
400 Free Relay: Jones, Mellott, Dorsch, Cattron, 1st place.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: Snyder, Sadowski, Wilson, Calla, 2nd place.
200 Free: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
200 IM: Logan Wilson, 2nd place.
50 Free: Olivia Jones, 2nd place.
100 Fly: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
500 Free: Jordan Prelerson, 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Berkson, Martin, Schuster, Steines, 2nd place.
100 Back: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
400 Free Relay: Snyder, Calla, Sadowski, Wilson, 1st place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BROOKFIELD 17 23 17 22 79
CHAMPION 8 18 20 11 57
BROOKFIELD – Kiskadden 1-0-0-3, Fortuna 9-5-9-24, Jones 13-8-10-34, Hoffman 2-1-2-6, Pawlowski 3-0-1-7, Bartolin 1-0-1-2, Creed 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Kiskadden 1, Fortuna 1, Hoffman 1, Pawlowski 1, Creed 1. Totals: 30-14-23-79.
CHAMPION – Channell 3-4-4-11, Nolan 1-3-4-5, Fell 3-6-8-12, Vesey 1-0-0-2, Williams 5-0-2-14, Gray 0-2-2-2, Andreatta 2-1-2-6, Haines 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Williams 4, Channell 1, Andreatta 1. Totals: 19-17-24-57.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 13 13 14 10 50
HICKORY 6 9 16 4 35
GROVE CITY – Irani 3-2-2-9, Greer 8-1-2-17, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 2-0-0-5, Lutz 4-1-2-10, Martin 2-4-4-9. 3-pt. goals: Irani 1, Loughry 1, Lutz 1, Martin 1. Totals: 19-8-10-50.
HICKORY – Dye 4-3-4-12, Enoch 0-0-0-0, Daniels 3-5-9-11, Swanson 1-0-0-2, Bittler 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 3-0-1-7, Bean 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Dye 1, Djakovich 1. Totals: 12-9-16-35.
JV: Hickory, 58-26. Alex Flickinger 14, Dom Uberti 12 for Hickory. Ben Fischer 11 for GC.
––––––
WILMINGTON 8 4 9 6 27
GREENVILLE 17 18 13 5 53
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-0-0-5, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-2, Book 2-0-0-4, Reed 4-1-2-10, Bruckner 3-0-0-6, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Kline 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Miller 1, Reed 1. Totals: 12-1-2-27.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 3-0-2-6, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-2, Philson 7-2-2-17, Lentz 3-3-5-9, Cano 1-2-2-4, Hedderick 1-0-0-3, Vannoy 4-0-0-9, P.Ritzert 1-0-2-3, Campman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Philson 1, Hedderick 1, Vannoy 1, P.Ritzert 1. Totals: 23-7-13-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 4 11 14 12 41
SLIPP. ROCK 14 9 14 18 55
SHARON – Ham 0-0-0-0, Austin 2-1-2-5, Douglas 7-1-4-15, Hoffman 1-0-1-3, Fromm 0-0-0-0, Root 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 5-4-5-14, Schenker 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goal: Hoffman 1. Totals: 17-6-12-41.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 2-2-3-6, Sabo 6-4-4-16, Gordon 3-3-4-10, Wolak 3-1-3-8, Book 2-2-2-6, Pyle 2-0-0-5, Parson 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 1, Wolak 1, Pyle 1. Totals: 20-12-16-55.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 13 11 23 13 60
SHARPSVILLE 11 6 11 13 41
MERCER – Haines 4-2-3-11, Miller 0-2-2-2, Palmer 2-1-2-6, Balaski 2-0-0-5, D.Mattocks 2-1-3-6, Cunningham 2-0-2-6, Grossman 3-0-0-6, J.Mattocks 8-2-2-18. 3-pt. goals: Cunningham 2, Haines 1, Palmer 1, Balaski 1, D.Mattocks 1. Totals: 23-8-14-60.
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 1-0-0-3, Levis 1-1-3-3, DeJulia 2-0-0-4, Distler 0-0-0-0, Scarvel 6-2-9-14, O’Neill 0-0-0-0, Staunch 3-2-2-8, Campbell 4-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Toth 1, Campbell 1. Totals: 17-5-14-41.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 8 16 8 18 50
REYNOLDS 6 15 9 12 42
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 5-7-8-17, Knight 0-2-2-2, Stover 4-0-0-8, Preston 9-2-3-20, Partridge 1-0-1-3, Shrawder 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goal: Partridge 1. Totals: 19-11-16-50.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 3-0-0-8, Winkle 4-0-0-8, McCloskey 2-0-0-4, Williams 6-3-4-15, McCurdy 2-0-0-5, N.Miller 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2, McCurdy 1. Totals: 18-3-4-42.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 5 13 11 2 31
LAKEVIEW 12 14 27 10 63
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadows 0-0-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0-2, Lias 4-2-2-13, Hunt 1-0-0-2, Franklin 1-0-0-3, Green 5-1-1-11. 3-pt. goals: Lias 3, Franklin 1. Totals: 12-3-3-31.
LAKEVIEW – L.Fagley 6-1-2-15, Dye 1-0-0-2, Reiser 3-0-0-8, Bell 5-3-4-13, Pence 7-4-4-18, Urey 1-0-0-2, Birkner 1-3-4-5. 3-pt. goals: L.Fagley 2, Reiser 2. Totals: 24-11-14-63.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 20 17 13 4 54
COMM. PERRY 5 7 7 13 32
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 5-1-2-15, Hailstock 6-2-4-14, Smith 0-0-0-0, R.Hart 2-1-4-6, B.Ondo 0-0-0-0, Southworth 3-0-0-9, Summers 0-0-0-0, N.Ondo 5-0-0-10. 3-pt. goals: T.Hart 4, Southworth 3, R.Hart 1. Totals: 21-4-10-54.
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 1-0-0-2, Saxe 4-6-10-14, Philson 0-0-0-0, Stringert 4-1-1-9, Williams 2-0-0-5, Furey 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Williams 1. Totals: 12-7-11-32.
JV: No score reported.
