*Mercer 4, Grove City 3 - At Forker Field in Grove City, Emma Cameron fired in a goal with 34 seconds left to lift the defending District 10 Class 1A champs past GC.
Cameron had the game-winner and also scored on a penalty kick for the Mustangs. Ryan Dubiel also scored for Mercer.
Victoria Badowski led Grove City with a pair of goals.
* Fairview 3, Slippery Rock 0 - At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Tigers and Rockets opened the season with Fairview coming away with a shutout win.
Fairview led 1-0 at halftime and fired in a pair of goals in the second half en route to the win.
Isabel Owens, Hannah Lindenberger, and Sara Gennuso scored for the Tigers.
* Grove City 2, Mercer 1 - At Lamor Rd. Field, the Eagles edged the defending D-10 champion Mustangs in the season-opener.
Jimmy Irani fired in the game-winning goal with just over a minute to play to lift GC to victory.
No other stats were reported to The Herald.
West Mifflin Tourney
* Slippery Rock 6, Serra Catholic 1 - At West Mifflin Saturday, Nick Kingerski and Hunter Berry had hat tricks to lead the Rockets past Serra Catholic.
Kingerski and Berry both finished the match with three goals and one assist.
* Brookfield 3, Heartland Christian 0 - At Brookfield Saturday, coach Brie Harbison's Warriors posted a 25-14, 25-12, 27-25 sweep over HCS.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 7 kills; Lauren Shingledecker 7 kills, 12 digs; Zoe Steele 17 assists; Logan Shingledecker 22 digs.
JV: HCS, 25-23, 25-20.
* Cambridge Springs 35, Kennedy Catholic 18 - At Butala Stadium in Hermitage on Saturday, KC's Simeir Wade rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, but the Blue Devils came away with the Region 1 win.
The Spa went up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Morgan Applebee and a 9-yard TD run by Van Jones.
Cambridge Springs increased its lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Applebee to Ethan Counasse.
The Golden Eagles cut the lead to 21-6 with 5:45 left in the third frame when Wade broke free and scored on a 65-yard run. Aiden Churlik's extra-point attempt was blocked.
Cambridge Springs tacked on two more touchdown late in the third quarter to go up 35-6. Applebee scored on a 15-yard run and Kaiden Boozer reached the end zone on a 2-yard run.
KC added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Wade scored on an 8-yard run and threw a 34-yard TD pass to Jermaine Dunlap.
Applebee was 3-of-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jones carried the ball 26 times for 134 yards. Preston Gorton caught one pass for 34 yards. Bryce Kania was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks.
Wade went 8-of-24 with one touchdown and one pick for Kennedy Catholic and had 196 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Dunlap led all receivers with 4 grabs for 47 yards. - Stats submitted by Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
* Slippery Rock 37, Gen. McLane 20 - At Linden Field in Edinboro on Friday, the Rockets opened the season with a win over the Lancers.
McLane took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Chance Adamski. The extra-point kick was blocked.
The Rockets went up 20-6 in the second quarter with a trio of touchdowns. Quarterback William Mokel threw a 19 yard touchdown pass to John Sabo, scored on a 3-yard run, and then tossed a 31-yard TD toss to Eli Anderson. Nick Kingerski tacked on two extra-point kicks.
Slippery Rock led 23-6 at the end of the third quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Kingerski.
Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Gen. McLane returned a pair of fumbles for touchdowns to cut the lead to 23-20. The Rockets pulled away on a 98-yard kickoff return by Sabo and a 13-yard TD run by Maddox Allen.
Mokel was 13-of-22 for 192 yards. His top targets were Sabo (4-75) and Anderson (2-60). Allen led the Rockets' ground game with 79 yards on 15 carries.
McLane QB Adamski was 11-of-18 for 58 yards and rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries.
* Seneca 40, Lakeview 13 - At Wattsburg on Friday night, Ryan Miller rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Nolan Seabury ran for three touchdowns and threw a TD pass as Seneca defeated Lakeview.
Seabury scored on runs of 30, one, and five yards and threw a 59-yard TD toss to Collin Libra. One of Miller's TD runs was from 57 yards.
Danick Hinkson rushed for 129 yards (15 carries) and scored both of Lakeview's touchdowns (60- and 25-yard runs).
Mitchell Tingley also rushed for over 100 yards for the Sailors (15-103). QB Cameron Pence was 1-for-3 for 10 yards with one interception.
Seabury went 6-of-10 for 80 yards for the Bobcats and had 16 carries for 94 yards. Libra hauled in three catches for 76 yards.
Seneca recovered three Lakeview fumbles and had the interception.
* Mercer 38, Iroquois 7 - At Erie on Friday, coach Jeff Lockard's Mustangs trailed 7-0 before scoring 38 unanswered points to beat Iroquois in the season-opener.
Iroquois went up 7-0 on a 1-yard TD run by Sean Divins and Sam Kightlinger's extra-point kick.
Daemyin Mattocks took control for Mercer and scored three straight touchdowns. He scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and a pair of runs (three and four yards). Troy Bachman tacked on all three extra-point kicks for a 21-7 lead.
The Mustangs took a 31-7 lead into the locker room at halftime following a 21-yard touchdown run by Nathan Haines, two-point conversion and on a safety (sack in the end zone).
Mercer closed out the scoring in the third quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Nic Michael and Bachman's PAT.
Carter Addison led Mercer on the ground with 90 yards on eight carries. Haines added 53 rushing yards and Michael had 51. Haines only attempted one pass, which was incomplete.
For Iroquois, Divins was 5-of-7 for 19 yards with one pick and compiled 51 rushing yards on 10 carries. Jayden Moffett caught four passes for 25 yards.
C.SPRINGS 0 14 21 0 35
KENNEDY 0 0 6 12 18
Scoring plays
CS — Applebee, 1 run (Bryce Kania kick)
CS — Jones, 9 run (Kania kick)
CS — Counasse, 13 pass from Applebee (Kania kick)
KC — Wade, 65 run (kick blocked)
CS — Applebee, 15 run (Kania kick)
CS — Boozer, 2 run (Kania kick)
KC — Wade, 8 run (pass failed)
KC — Dunlap, 34 pass from Wade (pass failed)
Team stats
C.SPRINGS KENNEDY
25 First downs 15
387 Rushing yards 203
48 Passing yards 99
10-3-2 Att-comp-int 24-8-1
435 Total yards 302
3-3 Fumbles-lost 3-1
9-83 Penalties-yards lost 14-112
Individual stats
Rushing: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jones 26-134, Brett Kania 7-93, Gorton 8-79, Counasse 5-38, Mazzadra 3-21, Applebee 8-20, Boozer 1-2, team 1-0; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 16-196, Yeager 9-4, Ondo 1-4, Dunlap 1-(-1).
Passing: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Applebee 10-3-2-48; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 24-8-1-99.
Receiving: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Gorton 1-34, Counasse 1-13, Mazzadra 1-1; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Dunlap 4-47, Ondo 1-34, Yeager 2-12, Smith 1-6.
------
S. ROCK 0 20 3 14 37
GEN. McLANE 6 0 0 14 20
Scoring plays
GM — Adamski, 2 run (kick blocked)
SR — Sabo, 19 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
SR — Mokel, 3 run (run failed)
SR — Anderson, 31 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
SR — Kingerski, 36 field goal
GM — no name submitted, 43 fumble return (Laskey catch)
GM — Cornejo-Lopez, 20 fumble return (pass failed)
SR — Sabo, 98 kickoff return (Kingerski kick)
SR — Allen, 13 run (Kingerski kick)
Team stats
S. ROCK G.McLANE
17 First downs 12
99 Rushing yards 127
199 Passing yards 58
23-14-1 Att-comp-int 18-11-0
298 Total yards 185
2-2 Fumbles-lost 1-1
5-30 Penalties-yards lost 5-40
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 15-79, Galcik 5-13, Mokel 12-5, Anderson 2-2; GEN. McLANE — Adamski 17-68, Martin 8-37, Sheeder 8-36, Birkmire 1-0, team 2-(-14).
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 22-13-1-192, Anderson 1-1-0-7; GEN. McLANE — Adamski 18-11-0-58.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Sabo 4-75, Anderson 2-60, Galcik 3-33, Allen 2-13, Schwartz 2-11, Glass 1-7; GEN. McLANE — Birkmire 4-23, Laskey 3-23 Martin 1-8, Cousin 1-3, Burgos 1-1, Zietz 1-0.
———
LAKEVIEW 0 7 6 0 13
SENECA 13 14 6 7 40
Scoring plays
S — Miller, run (kick failed)
S — Seabury, 30 run (Randazzo kick)
S — Miller, 57 run (Randazzo kick)
L — Hinkson, 60 run (Tingley kick)
S — Libra, 59 pass from Seabury (Randazzo kick)
L — Hinkson, 25 run (kick blocked)
S — Seabury, 1 run (kick failed)
S — Seabury, 5 run (Randazzo kick)
Team stats
LAKEVIEW SENECA
9 First downs 8
228 Rushing yards 265
10 Passing yards 80
5-1-1 Att-comp-int 10-6-0
238 Total yards 345
4-3 Fumbles-lost 0-0
6-40 Penalties-yards lost 5-50
Individual stats
Rushing: LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 15-129, Tingley 15-103, Osborne 1-2, Cole 1-1, Zacherl 2-(-7); SENECA — Miller 18-166, Seabury 16-94, Buscemi 1-5.
Passing: LAKEVIEW — Pence 3-1-1-10, Zacherl 2-0-0-0; SENECA — Seabury 10-6-0-80.
Receiving: LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 1-10; SENECA — Libra 3-76, Miller 2-1, Bem 1-3.
———
MERCER 7 24 7 0 38
IROQUOIS 7 0 0 0 7
Scoring plays
I — Divins, 1 run (Kightlinger kick)
M — Mattocks, 90 kickoff return (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 3 run (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 4 run (Bachman kick)
M — Haines, 21 run (Haines run)
M — safety
M — Michael, 1 run (Bachman kick)
Team stats
MERCER IROQUOIS
13 First downs 7
304 Rushing yards 113
0 Passing yards 19
1-0-0 Att-comp-int 7-5-1
304 Total yards 132
2-1 Fumbles-lost 4-4
5-47 Penalties-yards lost 4-56
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCER — Addison 8-90, Haines 7-53, Michael 7-51, Chace 3-47, Mattocks 5-35, Godfrey 2-27, Palmer 3-5, Leftheris 4-(-4); IROQUOIS — Divins 10-51, Kightlinger 4-33, Hoopsick 12-29, Hunter 1-6, Moffett 4-(-3), Krysiak 6-(-3).
Passing: MERCER — Haines 1-0-0-0; IROQUOIS — Divins 7-5-1-19.
Receiving: MERCER — none; IROQUOIS — Moffett 4-25, Hoopsick 1-(-6).
