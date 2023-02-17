GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Sharpsville 46, Sharon 30 — At Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium, coach Rob Hubbard’s red-hot Blue Devils (7-5, 12-10) closed out the regular season on a six-game winning streak with the Region 4 victory over Sharon.
Sharpsville led 10-4 after eight minutes of play and 18-15 at halftime. The Devils went on to outscore the Tigers 28-15 in the second half.
Lily Palko scored 13 points and had 5 steals for Sharpsville (7-5, 12-10), Breanna Hanley posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Chasie Fry had 10 points and four boards.
Also for Sharpsville, Tori Kimpan added nine points and six rebounds and Macie Steiner contributed four points, four assists, and four boards.
India McGee led the way for Sharon (1-11, 10-12) with 10 points, Lacey Root scored five, and Jamoria Crumby added four markers. The Tigers have lost eight straight games.
Sharpsville swept the regular-season series against Sharon. The Devils posted a 57-33 victory in Sharpsville last month.
• Grove City 48, Slippery Rock 24 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, Piper Como fired in 21 points as the Eagles (6-6, 10-10) cruised to the Region 4 win.
GC led 15-7 at the end of the opening quarter and 29-11 at the break. The Eagles posted a 19-13 scoring edge in the second half.
Karis Perample, Delaney Callahan, and Izzie Gamble added nine points each for Grove City.
Julia Coffaro and CJ Sabo led Slippery Rock (2-10, 3-19) with seven points each and Leah Double added six points.
Both teams entered Thursday’s game on three-game losing streaks.
GC won the first meeting between the two teams last month, 47-29.
• Kennedy Catholic 66, Mercer 24 — At Mercer, the Region 1 champion Golden Eagles closed out region play with a perfect 14-0 record (17-4 overall) with the win over Mercer (8-6, 12-10).
Coach Justin Magestro’s KC squad has won 15 straight games and dominated Region 1 play. The Golden Eagles outscored their region opponents 1,045-269. The most points scored in a game against KC this season was 34 by Lakeview.
Freshman standout Bella Magestro led KC with 20 points, Layke Fields scored 15, Isabella Bianco bucketed 12 points, and Monique Vincent added 10 markers.
Pressley Washil had eight points for Mercer and Ashlynn Heckathorn contributed four.
• West Middlesex 63, Jamestown 28 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Alexis Babcock and Emma Mild scored 20 points each as the Reds (10-4, 11-11) snapped a two-game losing streak.
WM led the Region 1 contest 15-5 at the end of the opening quarter and 27-20 at halftime. The Reds pulled away by outscoring the Muskies 21-4 in the third quarter.
Caitlin Stephens added nine points for West Middlesex.
Alayna Cadman had 15 points for Jamestown (2-12, 4-18), Savannah Thurber scored five, and Taylor Keener chipped in four points.
WM swept Jamestown in the regular-season series. The Reds won the initial meeting 59-23.
• Lakeview 57, Commodore Perry 8 — At Stoneboro, Kelsey Seddon had 16 points, four assists, six rebounds, and three steals to lead the Sailors (11-3, 16-6) to the Region 1 victory.
Emma Marsteller added nine points and four steals for Lakeview, which has won three straight games.
Marley Meyer had four points for Commodore Perry (1-13, 2-19). The Panthers won their season opener against Rocky Grove, 25-23, and picked up a forfeit win against Reynolds on Wednesday.
Lakeview defeated CP, 53-11, in the initial meeting between the two teams last month.
• Farrell 61, Reynolds 24 — At Transfer, senior Gabby King rifled in 32 points to power the Steelers (7-7, 8-14) past the Raiders (3-11, 5-17) in the Region 1 clash.
Coach Ed Turosky’s Farrell High squad led 16-4 after eight minutes and rolled to the win.
Janiya Daniels scored 10 points for Farrell and Damerra Thomas tallied eight points.
Ava Murcko had 12 points for Reynolds and Marissa Hillyer scored nine.
In the first meeting between the teams, Farrell posted a 56-25 victory.
WRESTLING
The postseason tournaments begin today at Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium and “The House of Thrills” in Meadville.
Section 2-AA
Wrestling at Sharon begins at 5:15 p.m. today with the prelims. On Saturday, the matches beging at 9:15 p.m. The 3rd-, 5th-, and 7th-place matches are at 3:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the finals.
Ten area matmen are top seeds for the tourney:
107: Angelo Lomonte, Reynolds.
121: Hudson Hohman, Grove City.
139: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry.
145: Cody Hamilton, Grove City.
152: Caullin Summers, Sharpsville.
160: Hunter Hohman, Grove City.
172: Jalen Wagner, Reynolds.
189: Brayden McCloskey, Reynolds.
215: Braiden Reich, Slippery Rock.
285: Mike Mazurek, Sharon.
Section 1-AA, Class 3A Championship
Hickory, which was bumped up to Class 3A this season, is competing at Meadville High.
The 3A preliminaries are at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the semifinals and consolation semis.
The 3A 3rd-place match is at 3:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the finals.
Three Hickory matmen are the top seeds in their weight class:
121: Dylan O’Brien.
139: Connor Saylor.
189: Ty Holland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHARPSVILLE 10 8 14 14 46
SHARON 4 11 11 4 30
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 4-2-2-10, Kimpan 4-0-0-9, Messett 0-0-0-0, Steiner 2-0-0-4, Hasan 0-0-2-0, Palko 4-4-6-13, Hanley 3-4-4-10. 3-pt. goals: Kimpan 1, Palko 1. Totals: 17-10-14-46.
SHARON – Crumby 2-0-0-4, I.McGee 5-0-1-10, Da.Nixon 1-0-0-2, J.McGee 1-0-0-2, Di.Nixon 1-0-0-3, Root 2-0-0-5, Ragsdale-Holden 1-2-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Di.Nixon 1, Root 1. Totals: 13-2-3-30.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 15 14 13 6 48
SLIPP. ROCK 7 4 5 8 24
GROVE CITY – Perample 4-0-0-9, Como 6-7-8-21, Callahan 4-0-0-9, Gamble 2-4-6-9, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 2, Perample 1, Callahan 1, Gamble 1. Totals: 16-11-14-48.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 1-4-4-7, Bissell 0-0-0-0, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Sabo 3-1-2-7, Romanovich 1-0-0-2, Double 2-2-2-6, Campbell 0-0-1-0, Zuschlag 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Coffaro 1. Totals: 8-7-9-24.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 13 18 19 16 66
MERCER 3 7 9 5 24
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 3-2-2-10, Magestro 8-2-2-20, Bianco 5-2-4-12, Keith 2-0-0-5, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Dancak 2-0-2-4, Fields 7-1-2-15. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Magestro 2, Keith 1. Totals: 27-7-12-66.
MERCER – An.Allen 0-0-0-0, Rowe 1-0-0-2, Washil 2-2-2-8, Aud.Allen 0-1-2-1, Godfrey 0-3-5-3, Finley 1-1-2-3, Seidel 1-0-0-2, Heckathorn 1-2-3-4, McCandless 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2. Totals: 6-10-16-24.
JV: Mercer, 44-41. Zoey Seidel 22 for Mercer. Ka’Mya Thompkins 14, Lochlyn Shimrack 11 for KC.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 15 12 21 15 63
JAMESTOWN 5 15 4 4 28
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-0-1-0, Babcock 10-0-2-20, Blaze 3-0-0-6, Gilmore 1-0-0-2, Kildoo 2-0-1-6, E.Mild 6-5-6-20, Briggs 0-0-0-0, Stephens 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 3, Kildoo 2. Totals: 26-6-12-63.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 6-2-4-15, Varano 1-0-0-2, Williams 0-0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Keener 2-0-0-4, Matters 0-0-0-0, Thurber 1-3-4-5, Shetter 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Cadman 1. Totals: 11-5-8-28.
JV: No game.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 0 0 6 2 8
LAKEVIEW 19 18 13 7 57
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 1-0-3-2, Meyer 2-0-0-4, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Eber 0-0-0-0, Dilliman 0-0-0-0, Boyles 1-0-0-2. Totals: 4-0-3-8.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 2-0-0-6, Ke.Seddon 6-2-3-16, Kepner 3-0-0-7, E.Marsteller 3-2-2-9, Olson 1-0-0-2, Ky.Seddon 2-0-0-4, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Woods 2-2-2-7, Williams 0-1-2-1, Sheets 1-0-0-2, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Doyle 1-0-0-3, L.Marsteller 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Peltonen 2, Ke.Seddon 2, Kepner 1, E.Marsteller 1, Woods 1, Doyle 1. Totals: 21-7-9-57.
JV: Lakeview, 50-2. Megan Sheets 10 for Lakeview.
––––––
FARRELL 16 22 15 8 61
REYNOLDS 4 7 0 13 24
FARRELL – D.Thomas 2-2-2-8, King 13-4-6-32, Daniels 4-0-0-10, Yasnowski 2-0-0-5, Z.Thomas 1-0-0-2, Beamon 2-0-0-4, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Husband 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: D.Thomas 2, King 2, Daniels 2, Yasnowski 1. Totals: 24-6-8-61.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 6-0-5-12, Hillyer 3-3-4-9, Wade 1-0-0-3, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goal: Wade 1. Totals: 10-3-11-24.
JV: No score reported.
