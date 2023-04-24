BASEBALL
• Sharpsville 13, Reynolds 8 — At Transfer, Gabe Titus doubled, singled, and drove in four runs to power the Blue Devils past the Raiders in Region 1 play.
Reynolds led 2-1 at the end of the first inning. Sharpsville plated five runs in the second frame and two in the third to take an 8-2 lead. The Devils added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth while the Raiders scored three runs in the fourth and three in the seventh.
Josh Divens ripped two doubles, two singles, and drove in a pair of runs for Sharpsville, Stephen Tarnoci doubled and had three RBIs, and Luke Distler and Braden Scarvel both singled and drove in a run.
Carter DeJulia (three innings), Eric Lindstedt (one), Jake Leipheimer (two) and Kaden Wygant pitched for Sharpsville. The foursome combined on 10 strikeouts, nine walks, and gave up eight hits.
PJ Winkle (three), Ryan Shardy (2 1/3), and Logan Chamberlain threw for Reynolds. They had five strikeouts, issued 11 walks, and allowed 10 hits.
Offensively for the Raiders, Nolan Reichard hit three singles and drove in two runs, Cameron Buckley and Ryan Broadwater both singled and had an RBI, and Chamberlain and Kolton Wilkinson were each credited with an RBI.
• LaBrae 14, Brookfield 0 (5 inn.) — At Leavittsburg, LaBrae took a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning en route to the win.
Landon Brunstetter had nine strikeouts to earn the win. Hayes Montgomery fanned one batters and issued eight walks for Brookfield.
Freshman Tamaryen Roberts drove in five run for LaBrae, Owen Boone had two hits and two RBIs, and Dylan Simpson collected two singles and two RBIs.
• Monday’s Greenville at West Middlesex game was moved to today.
• Monday’s Grove City at Sharon game is scheduled for Thursday.
• The Jamestown at Mercer game on Monday was moved to today.
SOFTBALL
• Hickory 19, Oil City 1 (4 inn.) — At Oil City, Loren Myers fired a four-hitter and Mya Jewell belted a home run, three singles, and drove in five runs as the Hornets routed the Oilers in Region 4 action.
Myers struck out seven batters and only issued two walks. Hickory banged out 22 hits in the win.
Jordyn Hanzelka tripled, singled, and drove in two runs for the Hornets, Brooke Black doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Hallie Miller hit three singles and drove in a pair, Myers doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Lydia Hallas collected three singles and an RBI, Kaelyn Fustos and Madison Reardon both had two hits and drove in a run, and Madeline Myers added a pair of singles.
Shalyn Whittemore suffered the loss. She fanned two, walked one, and gave up 13 runs on 17 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Sophia Garmong singled and drove in OC’s lone run and Maddie Wenner singled.
• Cochranton 19, Lakeview 9 (6 inn.) — At Stoneboro, the teams pounded out a combined 39 hits as the Region 2 Cards picked up a win over the Region 1 Sailors.
Chelsey Freyermuth had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Cochranton, Dani Hoffman doubled, hit two singles, and drove in three runs, Lili Douglas collected three hits, including a triple, and had two RBIs, Brooklyn Needer had a double, four singles, and two RBIs, Katelyn Ewing ripped four hits, including a double, and had two RBIs, and Zoe Hansen contributed two singles, a double, and an RBI.
For Lakeview, Cassidy Richards homered, singled, and drove in four runs, Zoe Proper doubled, hit two singles, and had an RBI, Allison Sontheimer doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Gracie Harbaugh doubled and singled, Hemi Brazel collected two singles and two RBIs, and Serrenah Peterson and Dakota Berlin had two hits each.
No pitching stats were reported to The Herald.
• Brookfield 17, LaBrae 2 (5 inn.) — At Leavittsburg, the Warriors banged out 21 hits in the win.
Miranda Nicholson fanned five hitters and walked two in earning the win for Brookfield.
Abby DeJoy hammered a two-run homer for Brookfield, Katie Logan had a double, two singles, and three RBIs, Sophia Hook collected a double, two singles, and two RBIs, Arrianna Jones ripped three singles and drove in a pair of runs, Cadence Huffman hit three singles, Jasmine Hubbard doubled, Katie Gibson had two hits, and Jenae Pugh drove in four runs.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Grove City 112, Commodore Perry 34 -— At Grove City, Jennifer Wilson captured wins in the 100, 200, 400 relay, and long jump to lead the Eagles past the Panthers.
Savannah Pottinger ran on all three winning relay teams for the Eagles. Josie Jones, Alexis Bishop, Abby Perrine, Abbey Nichols, Morgan Habarka, and Riley Criss were double-event winners for GC.
Isabella Snyder (400), Elaine Knauff (3200), and Lilly Waleff (triple jump) captured wins for the Panthers.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Grove City 134, Commodore Perry 16 — At Grove City’s Forker Field, Mac Messer (hurdles, 400 relay), Peyton York (100, 200, 400 relay), and Jacob Stucchio (1600 relay, long jump, pole vault) were triple-event winners for GC.
MJ Pottinger, Conner Naser, and DJ Boanes grabbed two wins each for the Eagles.
Jack Thomas captured wins in the high and triple jumps for Commodore Perry.
BOYS LACROSSE
• Hickory 17, Conneaut Area 3 — At Linesville, Coach Don DeBlasio’s Hornets won their first game as an official PIAA program on Monday night.
The team competed as a club sport last season as the Hermitage Hawks.
Stats on Monday’s match against the Eagles were not reported to The Herald.
BOYS TENNIS
• Rocky Grove 4, Kennedy Catholic 1 -— At Franklin, the Orioles copped the Region 1 win.
Singles: Alex Johnson (RG) def. Isaiah Daniels, 6-3, 6-3; Aidan Churlik (KC) def. Tyler Thompson, 6-0, 6-4; Andrew Young (RG) def. Alex Kavanaugh, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Gardner-Monaco (RG) def. Brocklehurst-Mehallick, 8-5; Kahl-Nye (RG) won by forfeit.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
GROVE CITY 112, COMMODORE PERRY 34
3200 relay — GC (Pottinger, Jones, Davis, Bishop), 12:56.38; 100 hurdles — Perrine (GC), 20.82; 100 — Wilson (GC), 13.68; 1600 — Sabella (GC), 5:59.82; 400 — Snyder (CP), 1:08.25; 400 relay — GC (Kolbe, Wilson, Pottinger, Nichols), 55.07; 300 hurdles — Nichols (GC), 48.43; 800 — Jones (GC), 2:40.65; 200 — Wilson (GC), 29.29; 3200 — Knauff (CP), 13:31.05; 1600 relay — GC (Habarka, Pottinger, Bishop, Perrine), 4:57.96; Shot put — Criss (GC), 27-7; Discus — Criss (GC), 78-2 1/2; Javelin — Highland (GC), 88-2; Long jump — Wilson (GC), 14-5; Triple jump — Waleff (CP), 30-11; High jump — Habarka (GC), 4-4; Pole vault — Miller (GC), 8-0.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
GROVE CITY 134, COMMODORE PERRY 16
3200 relay — GC (Shepson, Sabella, Probst, Pottinger), 10:21.26; 110 hurdles — Messer (GC), 16.45; 100 — York (GC), 11.49; 1600 — Pottinger (GC), 5:11.13; 400 — Naser (GC), 58.34; 400 relay — GC (York, Arnold, Messer, Panazzi), 46.9; 300 hurdles — Messer (GC), 42.53; 800 — Frank (GC), 2:16.49; 200 — York (GC), 24.59; 3200 — Graham (GC), 11:08.92; 1600 relay — GC (Naser, Desue, Stucchio, Unverzagt), 4:02.10; Shot put — Boanes (GC), 42-0; Discus — Boanes (GC), 105-6; Javelin — McCreary (GC), 117-1; Long jump — Stucchio (GC), 20-3; Triple jump — Thomas (CP), 42-1 1/2; High jump — Thomas (CP), 5-9; Pole vault — Stucchio (GC), 13-0.
