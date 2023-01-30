GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Sharpsville 47, Greenville 42 — At Sharpsville, coach Rob Hubbard’s Blue Devils (3-5, 7-10) handed the Trojans (7-1, 14-3) their first Region 4 loss of the season.
Sharpsville jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and led 25-20 at halftime. Both teams scored 22 points in the second half.
Chasie Fry led Sharpsville with 20 points, Lily Palko scored nine, and Breanna Hanley added seven points.
For Greenville, Josie Lewis had 14 points, Grace Cano scored 11, and Preslie Kirila posted nine points on three treys.
Greenville coach Samantha Faler relayed that Anna Harpst went down with an ankle injury (sprain) early in the first quarter and Sarah Mallek is out with a torn ACL.
The two teams met in Greenville on Dec. 19 and the Trojans posted a 38-21 win.
• Slippery Rock 60, Hickory 58 (OT) — On Senior Night at “The Hive,” the Rockets (1-6, 2-14) played their best game of the season in picking up the Region 4 win over the Hornets (4-4, 9-8).
Slippery Rock led 28-17 at halftime. Hickory fought back and outscored the Rockets 33-22 in the second half to force overtime with the game tied at 50-all. Slippery Rock posted a 10-8 scoring advantage in the extra session to earn the win.
Julia Coffaro fired in four treys en route to 19 points for Slippery Rock, CJ Sabo scored 15, and Madison Romanovich posted nine points.
Kaelyn Fustos had 19 points for Hickory, Madison Jones scored 16, and Mariah Swanson contributed 11 points.
Hickory routed the Rockets, 41-14, in Slippery Rock on Dec. 19.
Hickory’s seniors are Fustos, Jones, and Malana Beach.
• Grove City 56, Sharon 42 — At Grove City, the Eagles moved to 5-3 in Region 4 and 9-7 overall with the win over the Tigers (1-7, 10-8).
GC led 15-6 after eight minutes and 27-16 at the break. The Eagles outscored Sharon 29-26 in the second half.
Piper Como fired in 23 points to lead GC, Delaney Callahan bucketed 20, and Izzie Gamble chipped in nine points.
India McGee paced Sharon with 19 points and Lacey Root scored eight.
GC posted the Region 4 regular-season sweep over the Tigers. The Eagles won 55-31 at Tiger Gymnasium on Dec. 19.
• Mercer 31, Lakeview 29 — At Stoneboro, coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (4-5, 8-9) snapped Lakeview’s five-game winning streak with the Region 1 upset.
Mercer led 10-3 after eight minutes, but Lakeview battled back to take a 21-17 lead at halftime. The Sailors maintained the lead (25-21) after three quarters before Mercer outscored the home squad 10-4 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Ava Godfrey led Mercer with nine points, Audrey Allen scored eight, and Pressley Washil and Ashlynn Heckathorn added seven points each. Heckathorn and Allen grabbed three rebounds each.
Emma Marsteller had a game-high 14 points and six rebounds for Lakeview (7-2, 12-5) and Delaney Kepner chipped in six points. Kelsey Seddon added three assists and three steals.
Lakeview won the first matchup between the two teams, 53-41, in Mercer on Dec. 19.
• Kennedy Catholic 87, Farrell 29 — At Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, freshman Bella Magestro fired in a career-high 25 points, which included six three-pointers, and sophomore Layke Fields scored 21 to power the Golden Eagles (9-0, 12-4) past Farrell in Region 1 play.
Cassie Dancak added 12 points for KC and Monique Vincent scored 10. Magestro’s previous high was 23 points against Commodore Perry.
Damerra Thomas scored 11 points for Farrell (4-5, 5-12), Ja’Niya Daniels contributed nine markers, and Lexi Yasnowski added five points.
It was Kennedy Catholic’s 10th straight win. The Golden Eagles swept the regular-season season series against Farrell. KC won 63-18 in Hermitage on Dec. 19.
• West Middlesex 56, Commodore Perry 16 — At Hadley, Caitlin Stephens fired in 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Reds (7-2, 8-9) to the Region 1 victory.
Emma Mild added 13 points for West Middlesex, Alexis Babcock scored nine, and Brooke Blaze contributed seven points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
Jazlyn Boyles and Sophia Matalino had four points each for Commodore Perry (0-9, 1-15).
WM swept the season series. The Reds won at home, 63-13, on Dec 19.
• Brookfield 67, Champion 45 — At Warren, senior star Sophia Hook buried six three-pointers and finished with 26 points and Cailey Wellman fired in 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Warriors defeated Champion in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division contest.
Brookfield came out on fire and rifled in 27 points in the first quarter to lead 27-11.
Katie Gibson drained a trio of treys en route to nine points for Brookfield (9-3, 14-4), MiKenzie Jumper dished out six assists, and Hook had six steals.
Isabella Meyer led the Golden Flashes (4-7, 5-13) with 20 points (four treys), Kayla Haynie scored nine points, and Delaney Schlesinger added eight markers.
Brookfield swept the regular season series against Champion. The Warriors won 68-33 at home on Jan. 2.
KENNEDY 18 29 21 19 87
FARRELL 5 7 4 13 29
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 4-0-0-10, Magestro 9-1-2-25, Bianco 2-4-5-8, Keith 2-0-0-5, Pfleger 2-0-0-6, Scullin 0-0-0-0, Dancak 5-2-3-12, Shimrachk 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0, Fields 8-5-8-21. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 6, Vincent 2, Pfleger 2, Keith 1. Totals: 32-12-18-87.
FARRELL – King 1-0-0-2, Daniels 4-0-0-9, Hammond 0-0-0-0, Scarborough 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 2-0-0-5, D.Thomas 3-3-6-11, Z.Thomas 0-0-0-0, Beamon 1-0-0-2, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Husband 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: D. Thomas 2, Daniels 1, Yasnowski 1. Totals: 11-3-6-29.
JV: No game.
––––––
MERCER 10 7 4 10 31
LAKEVIEW 3 18 4 4 29
MERCER – Godfrey 4-1-1-9, Aud.Allen 2-4-4-8, Washil 2-1-2-7, McCandless 0-0-0-0, Heckathorn 3-1-2-7. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2. Totals: 11-7-9-31.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 0-0-0-0, Ke.Seddon 1-0-0-2, Kepner 2-1-2-6, E.Marsteller 6-0-0-14, Ky.Seddon 2-1-4-5, L.Marsteller 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: E.Marsteller 2, Kepner 1. Totals: 12-2-6-29.
JV: Lakeview, 36-32. Zoey Seidel 10 for Mercer.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 20 12 13 11 56
COMM. PERRY 3 4 2 7 16
WEST MIDDLESEX – Shaffer 1-0-0-2, S.Mild 0-0-0-0, Babcock 4-1-2-9, Blaze 3-0-0-7, Kildoo 1-0-0-2, Briggs 1-0-0-2, E.Mild 4-3-4-13, Stephens 10-1-2-21. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 2, Blaze 1. Totals: 24-5-8-56.
COMMODORE PERRY – Boyles 2-0-0-4, Eber 1-0-0-2, Waleff 1-1-2-3, Meyer 0-1-2-1, Matalino 2-0-0-4, McCloskey 1-0-0-2. Totals: 7-2-4-16.
JV: West Middlesex, 37-9.
––––––
GREENVILLE 4 16 9 13 42
SHARPSVILLE 14 11 6 16 47
GREENVILLE – Schaller 3-2-4-8, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Harpst 0-0-0-0, Cano 5-1-3-11, Lewis 4-4-6-14, Davis 0-0-0-0, Kirila 3-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Kirila 3, Lewis 2. Totals: 15-7-13-42.
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 7-3-5-20, Kimpan 1-0-2-3, Messett 1-2-2-4, Steiner 2-0-0-4, Palko 2-4-4-9, Hanley 3-1-2-7. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 3, Kimpan 1, Palko 1. Totals: 16-10-15-47.
JV: Greenville, 35-13. Preslie Kirila 12 for Greenville.
––––––
SHARON 6 10 9 17 42
GROVE CITY 15 12 14 15 56
SHARON – Crumby 2-0-0-4, I.McGee 6-6-8-19, Da.Nixon 1-1-2-3, J.McGee 1-1-4-4, Griggs 1-0-0-2, Di.Nixon 1-0-0-2, Root 2-4-6-8. 3-pt. goals: I.McGee 1, J.McGee 1. Totals: 14-12-20-42.
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Wise 0-2-2-2, Como 9-3-4-23, Callahan 9-0-0-20, Gamble 3-2-3-9, Kolbe 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goals: Como 2, Callahan 2, Gamble 1. Totals: 22-7-10-56.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
S. ROCK 17 11 10 12 10 60
HICKORY 7 10 14 19 8 58
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 7-1-2-19, Bissell 3-0-1-6, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Zuschlag 0-0-0-0, Sabo 6-3-11-15, Romanovich 3-3-4-9, Double 1-4-6-7, Campbell 1-2-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 4, Double 1. Totals: 21-13-26-60.
HICKORY – Swanson 3-4-4-11, Beach 3-0-2-8, Fustos 7-5-10-19, Jones 6-4-4-16, Roberts 1-2-2-4, Fleming 0-0-2-0, Phillips 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Beach 2, Swanson 1. Totals: 20-15-24-58.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 27 11 20 9 67
CHAMPION 11 16 10 8 45
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 9-2-3-21, My.Jumper 2-0-0-4, Hook 9-2-2-26, Gibson 3-0-0-9, DeJoy 1-3-4-5, Mi.Jumper 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hook 6, Gibson 3, Wellman 1. Totals: 25-7-9-67.
CHAMPION – Haynie 3-2-4-9, Warzala 1-2-2-4, Schlesinger 3-2-6-8, Meyer 7-2-3-20, Melillo 1-0-0-2, Meadors 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Meyer 4, Haynie 1. Totals: 16-8-15-45.
JV: No score reported.
