BOYS BASKETBALL
District 10 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
• Erie First Christian 49, Sharpsville 29 — At Penn-West Edinboro’s McComb Fieldhouse, the 6th-seeded Blue Devils (10-13) fell behind 18-5 in the first quarter and fell to 3rd-seeded EFC (12-10) on Friday night.
Avery Collins led Erie First Christian with 16 points, Jesse Jong scored 15, and Anthony Collins contributed eight points.
Garen Levis led Sharpsville with 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Liam Campbell scored six points and grabbed six rebounds, Luke Staunch chipped in four points, and Braden Scarvel had six boards
Sharpsville’s seniors are Campbell, Levis, Scarvel, Drew Toth, and Maddox O’Neill.
“When I took over in June, we were very raw and inexperienced,” said Sharpsville coach Mike Williams. “Our six-man rotation included two kids who had played in the program since ninth grade. We pieced together a couple of football players, a couple baseball kids, and a few that hadn’t played since eighth grade. I’d say we achieved something this year.
“We’ve come quite a ways since June. I’m proud of my kids, proud of their efforts, proud of their growth. This is our first step. We will be back.”
Erie First Christian advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals to play Cambridge Springs.
• Cambridge Springs 52, Lakeview 31 — At Meadville Area Senior High School, the Sailors closed out the season with a 12-11 record with a loss to the Blue Devils (18-5).
The game was tied 16-all at halftime, but Cambridge Springs outscored Lakeview 25-6 in the third quarter to pull away.
Josh Reisenauer scored 20 points for 2nd-seeded Cambridge Springs, the Region 3 champs, Ethan Counasse bucketed 17, and Parker Schmidt added seven points.
Cameron Pence had 11 points for 7th-seeded Lakeview, Lucas Fagley scored 10, and Owen Dye chipped in four points.
Cambridge Springs also beat Lakeview, 49-38, on the second night of the Lakeview Tipoff Tournament back on Dec. 3.
The Spa advances to the D-10 semifinals on Tuesday to play Sharpsville.
Class 3A Quarterfinals
• Fairview 59, Greenville 46 — At the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie, the season came to an end for coach Scot Vannoy’s Trojans (14-9) with a loss to the Tigers (16-7).
Greenville led 10-9 at the end of the opening quarter, but Fairview was up 25-22 at halftime. The Tigers outscored the Trojans 17-13 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth.
Jeremy Frazao fired in five three-pointers en route to 21 points for 4th-seeded Fairview, John Seyboldt scored 16, and Archie Murphy added 12 points.
For 5th-seeded Greenville, Mason Vannoy drained four treys and finished with 16 points, Noah Philson contributed nine points, and Logan Lentz scored eight.
Greenville’s seniors are Herrick, Lentz, and Nate Stuyvesant.
Fairview advances to Tuesday’s District 10 semifinals to play Region 6 champ and top seed Franklin. The Knights edged No. 8 seed Mercyhurst Prep, 71-68, in overtime on Friday at Oil City High’s “House of Hustle.”
The other semifinal is Seneca vs. Oil City. Seneca beat Girard, 42-38, on Friday while Oil City rolled past North East, 68-37.
WRESTLING
D-10 Class 2A Championships
107 pounds: Reynolds’ Angelo Lomonte advanced to today’s semifinals at the District 2-AA Tournament at Sharon High on Friday.
Lomonte faces Warren’s Adika Fiscus in the semis. Lomonte pinned Harbor Creek’s Hunter Chew in 1:57 in the quarterfinals.
114: Reynolds’ Waylon Waite and Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel advanced to the semifinals.
Waite faces Saegertown’s Carter Beck in the semis today while Geibel squares off against Rocky Kowle of North East.
Waite posted a technical fall over Micah Rodriguez, 16-1, in the quarterfinals while Geibel recorded a 15-0 tech fall over Eisenhower’s Griffin Williams.
121: Grove City’s Hudson Hohman will face Travis Huya of Saegertown in the semifinals.
Hohman pinned Gen. McLanes Clay Kimmy in the quarterfinals in 3:32.
127: Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger posted a 12-5 decision over Noah Cuic of Ft. LeBoeuf in the quarterfinals on Friday. Rueberger faces Cyrus Hurd of North East in today’s semifinals.
133: Sharpsville’s Jonathan Bissell faces Reynolds’ Chase Bell in the semifinals. Bissell won by fall in 3:11 over Maplewood’s Mike Wickstrom in the quarterfinals while Bell advanced with a fall over Greenville’s Braydon Porter in 1:33.
139: Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar faces Youngsville’s Logan McDonald in the semis today while Reynolds’ Rudy Gentile meets Slippery Rock’s Zac Turberville.
In the quarterfinals, Lazzar pinned Preston Gorton of Cambridge Springs in 3:01, Gentile posted a 4-1 decision over Ft. LeBoeuf’s Blake Glass, and Turberville recorded a 10-8 decision over Titusville’s Nate Stearns.
145: Grove City’s Cody Hamilton and Reynolds’ Tino Gentile advanced to the semifinals. Hamilton faces Gen. McLane’s Hudson Spires while Gentile faces Gunnar Gage of Cambridge Springs.
Gentile won by default over Titusville’s Gavin Donaldson in Friday’s quarterfinals while Hamilton posted a tech fall (19-3, 2:54) over Corry’s Cody Proper.
152: Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers faces North East’s Steffan Lynch in the semis. Summers posted a 7-3 decision over Titusville’s Landen Wolfkiel in the quarters.
160: Reynolds’ Vito Gentile and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman meet in the semifinals.
In the quarters, Gentile earned a 13-0 major decision over Union City’s Clay Thomas while Hohman posted a 19-9 major decision over Mason Savitz of Corry.
172: Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner faces Brock Covell of Titusville in the semifinals while Josh Divens of Sharpsville faces Ft. LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney.
Wagner won by default over Franklin’s Jonah Heckathorne in the quarterfinals while Divens recorded a 10-1 major decision over Jessi Stempka of Gen. McLane.
285: Sharon heavyweight Mike Mazurek advanced to today’s semis with a 43-second pin over Corry’s Owen Nickerson.
Mazurek meets Zach Baldwin of Girard in the semifinals.
Class 3A Regionals
Brody Bishop, Mike Reardon, Connor Saylor, and Ty Holland all advanced to the semifinals as Hickory competed in the 3-AA tourney at Altoona Area High School.
107: Bishop posted a 10-2 major decision over Mason Sanderson of State College in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bishop meets Central Mountain’s Collin Bauman in the semifinals
114: Tyler Boyle posted a 6-0 decision over Mi’ere Green of Obama Academy in the Round of 16 and then lost to Shikellamy’s Alex Reed in the quarterfinals.
121: Dylan O’Brien won by forfeit in the Round of 16 over Korrie Williams of Greater Johnstown and then lost to Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport, 2-0, in the quarters.
127: Reardon recorded a 5-0 decision over Daniel Hernandez of Shikellamy in the Round of 16 and then posted a 2-0 decision over Malachi Agie-Toks of Taylor Allderdice in the quarterfinals. Reardon squares off against Hayden Cunningham of State College in today’s semifinals.
133: Logan Kent lost in the Round of 16 to Brady Moyer of Columbia Montour V-T by fall (3:22).
139: Saylor recorded a tech fall (16-0, 3:44) over Selinsgrove’s Trent Turner in the quarterfinals. Saylor meets Dalton Perry of Central Mountain in the semis.
152: Landon Lee lost by fall in 2:46 to Cole Wetzel of Shikellamy in the Round of 16.
160: Adam Myers was pinned in 2:47 by Central Mountain’s Gino Serafini in the Round of 16.
189: Holland meets Jersey Shore’s Hadyn Packer in the semifinals.
Holland won by fall in Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Friday. Hollan pinned Obama Academy’s Shawn Scott in the opening round (1:13) and then pinned Punxsutawney’s Landon Martz in the quarterfinals (3:12).
215: Brendan Gioan pinned Obama Academy’s in 3:29 in the opening round and then lost to Mason Rebuck of Shikellamy in the quarterfinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
D-10 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
SHARPSVILLE 5 7 10 7 29
ERIE FIRST 18 5 18 8 49
SHARPSVILLE – Levis 5-1-1-12, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 1-0-0-2, Scarvel 0-3-4-3, O’Neill 0-0-0-0, Staunch 1-2-2-4, Campbell 2-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 2, Levis 1. Totals: 10-6-7-29.
ERIE FIRST CHRISTIAN – Riley 2-1-2-5, Jong 7-0-0-15, Av.Collins 5-3-3-16, Loo 2-0-0-5, Ferigato 0-0-0-0, An.Collins 4-0-0-8. 3-pt. goals: Av.Collins 3, John 1, Loo 1. Totals: 20-4-5-49.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 6 13 6 6 31
C.SPRINGS 2 14 25 11 52
LAKEVIEW – Pence 4-0-0-11, L.Fagley 2-6-10-10, Dye 1-1-3-4, Reiser 1-0-1-3, Bell 1-0-0-2, Urey 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Pence 3, Dye 1, Reiser 1. Totals: 9-8-16-31.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Reisenauer 8-4-5-20, Counasse 6-4-10-17, Schmidt 3-1-2-7, Campbell 2-0-0-6, Riley 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 2, Counasse 1. Totals: 20-9-17-52.
––––––
D-10 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
GREENVILLE 10 12 13 11 46
FAIRVIEW 9 16 17 17 59
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-0-0-5, Stuyvesant 0-0-0-0, Philson 4-1-2-9, Lentz 2-4-6-8, Cano 1-0-0-2, Hedderick 2-0-0-6, Vannoy 6-0-0-16. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 4, Hedderick 2, Herrick 1. Totals: 17-5-8-46.
FAIRVIEW – Seyboldt 7-0-0-16, Frazao 8-0-2-21, Scott 1-2-2-4, Chevalier 0-0-0-0, Murphy 5-2-2-12, Campoli 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Frazao 5, Seyboldt 2. Totals: 24-4-6-59.
