Coach Dennis Ranker’s Grove City High golf team captured the team title on Thursday at the 2nd annual North East ‘Picker District 10 Preview Invitational at Lake View Country Club in North East.
Trent Nemec shot an 81 to lead the way for the Eagles while Isaac Allan carded an 83.
Lakeview placed sixth in the 12-team field. Jackson Gadsby led the Sailors by carding an 84.
Team scores: Grove City (341), Clarion Area (345), Fairview (346), Warren (350), Gen. McLane (353), Lakeview (355), Cathedral Prep (362), McDowell (376), Oil City (377), Ft. LeBoeuf (377), North East (380), and Mercyhurst Prep (385).
Grove City: Nemec 81, Allan 83, Logan Goodrich 87, Jimmy Irani 90.
Lakeview: Gadsby 84, Adam Snyder 86, Chris Mong 92, Maddox Bell 93.
• Brookfield 183, Crestview 209 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Braydon DeMaria carded a 41 and Hunter Warrender shot 43 as the Warriors rolled in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference match.
Noah Wine led the way for the Rebels with a 49.
Brookfield: DeMaria 41, Warrender 43, Cody Davidson 46, Aeryn Berena 53.
Crestview: Wine 49, Braydon Gilbert 52, Luke Requardt 53, Rod McCune 55, Peyton Conkle 55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.