BOYS GOLF
Region 2 Mega-Match
Grove City captured the third Mega-Match of the season on Monday with a 355 team score at Grove City Country Club.
Wilmington (360) finished second followed by West Middlesex (364), Sharon (366), Slippery Rock (381), and Sharpsville (446).
West Middlesex’s Caden Bender was medalist with a 78. Will Beckert of Sharon shot an 82 and Wilmington’s Santino Toscano carded an 83.
Grove City’s Isaac Allan and Jimmy Irani and Slippery Rock’s Trent Davey all shot 86s. Aiden Cadman led Sharpsville with a 104.
Grove City: Allan 86, Irani 86, Trent Nemec 87, Logan Goodrich 96.
Wilmington: Toscano 83, Lindsey Hoover 91, Kaitlyn Hoover 93, Isaac Ealy 93.
West Middlesex: Bender 78, Bowen Briggs 86, John Partridge 97, Gavin Shrawder 103.
Sharon: Beckert 82, Chandler Maurice 92, Lucas Province 96, Lex Dobosh 96, Carmine Thomas 96.
Slippery Rock: Davey 86, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 94, Austan Runtas 97, Kolby Schooley 104.
Sharpsville: Cadman 104, Amir Berbekic 106, Tanner Fryman 109, Casey Kuharik 127.
Region 2 points standings: Grove City 17, West Middlesex 15, Wilmington 13, Sharon 8, Slippery Rock 7, Sharpsville 3.
• Brookfield 184, LaBrae 203 — At Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield Twp., Brayden DeMaria shot a 43 and Hunter Warrender carded a 44 to lead the Warriors to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference win over the Vikings.
Austin Rowe shot a 44 for LaBrae.
Brookfield: DeMaria 43, Warrender 44, Cody Davidson 45, Bray Coleman 52.
LaBrae: Rowe 44, Christian Haught 49, Dylan Simpson 54, Adam Bartholomew 56.
BOYS SOCCER
• Brookfield 5, Mathews 1 — At Vienna, Mason Graybill fired in a pair of goals to power the Warriors past the Mustangs on Monday.
Justin Calip, Jayden Duncan, and David Masirovits had the other goals for Brookfield.
Telly Hamilton picked up the win in goal with seven saves.
• Brookfield 5, Conneaut (Ohio) 2 — At Brookfield’s Addison Field on Saturday, Calip had a hat trick as the Warriors defeated the Spartans.
Graybill and Duncan also scored for Brookfield. Hamilton made 12 saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Waterloo 6, Brookfield 0 — At Addison Field in Brookfield on Monday, Olivia Boyle fired in three goals as the Vikings from Atwater, Ohio, picked up the win over the Warriors.
Sydney Jackson had a pair of goals for Waterloo and Carlotta Henry scored the other.
Jasmine Hubbard made 17 saves in goal for Brookfield.
