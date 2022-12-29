BOYS BASKETBALL
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey
Championship
• New Castle 56, Farrell 44 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Red Hurricane captured the Dresch-McCluskey championship on Wednesday night.
New Castle (8-0) led 17-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 30-25 at the break. The Red Hurricane took a 40-36 lead into the fourth frame and outscored the Steelers 16-8 to earn the title.
Isaiah Boice rifled in 24 points (three treys) for New Castle, Nick Wallace bucketed 10, and DaJuan Young scored eight.
Lamont Samuels led Farrell (6-2) with 12 points, Nasir O’Kane scored 11, and Kylon Wilson contributed 10 points.
New Castle rolled past Meadville on Tuesday to advance to the championship game while Farrell defeated Redbank Valley. Meadville edged Redbank Valley, 56-55, in overtime to win the consolation game on Wednesday.
It was New Castle’s first Dresch-McCluskey championship since 2004.
Trinity Holiday Tourney
• Hickory 52, Trinity 41 — At Trinity High in Washington, Pa., the Hornets (5-2) topped the Hillers (4-4) to advance to the championship game.
Hickory led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. The Hornets outscored Trinity 31-26 in the second half.
Rylan Dye had 13 points for Hickory, Tyson Djakovich scored 12, Aidan Enoch added 10 points, and Ben Swanson eight.
Enoch also dished out five assists, grabbed nine rebounds, and had three steals. Swanson added five boards and five blocks and Devin Daniels contributed four rebounds and two steals.
Timothy Hodges scored 16 points for Trinity and Owen Wayman added 13 points.
Hickory faces Canon-McMillan in the championship game at 3 p.m. today. Trinity squares off against Albert Gallatin in the consolation contest at 1 p.m.
Hampton Holiday Classic
• Chartiers Valley 67, Grove City 47 — Jayden Davis drained four treys en route to 30 points to power Char Valley (8-0) past the Eagles (3-6).
Chartiers Valley jumped out to a 21-7 lead after eight minutes and rolled to the win.
Drew Sleva contributed a dozen points for the Colts.
Gavin Lutz fired in 23 points for Grove City and Brett Loughry scored 11.
The Eagles opened the tourney on Tuesday by dropping a tough 83-81 loss in double-overtime to North Hills.
Wednesday’s matchups were set before the tourney began (not a traditional consolation/championship setup).
Hampton beat North Hills, 55-49, in the other game on Wednesday.
Mercer Christmas Tourney
Championship
• Ellwood City 58, Mercer 37 — Joseph Roth fired in 22 points to lead the Wolverines (9-2) to the title.
The game was tied 9-all after eight minutes, but EC outscored Mercer 22-14 in the second quarter. The Wolverines outscored the Mustangs 27-14 in the second half.
Nathan Williams added 15 points for Ellwood City and Chris Smiley chipped in nine points.
Daemyin Mattocks had 13 points to pace Mercer (5-3) and Jake Mattocks scored nine.
Shaler Holiday Tourney
• Shaler 67, Sharon 34 – As part of the Shaler Holiday tournament, the Tigers fell to the event’s host. Shaler led 34-18 at halftime and followed with a 23-point third quarter.
The Tigers (4-4) were led by Derek Douglas, who finished with a team-high 12 points. Owen Schenker scored eight for Sharon.
Sam Himrod led the way for the Titans (7-2) with 12 points. Brandon London added 11 and Keegan Sinetanka finished with 10 as the Titans had 12 players score.
Sharon will play Mercyhurst Prep in the consolation game today at 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeview Anchors Away Holiday Tourney
• Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39 — Coach Rob Hubbard’s Blue Devils (4-5) pulled an upset on Wednesday with a win over the Sailors (6-3).
Sharpsville led 11-9 after one quarter, but Lakeview came storming back to lead 21-15 at halftime. The Devils pulled away by outscoring the Sailors 20-5 in the third quarter.
Tori Kimpan had 11 points for Sharpsville while Chasie Fry, Macie Steiner, and Lily Palko scored 10 each. Palko went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Also, Breanna Hanley ripped down 12 rebounds.
Chasie Fry was named tourney MVP and Palko was named to the All-Tourney team.
Kelsey Seddon led Lakeview with 13 points, Emma Marsteller scored 12, and Kyndra Seddon added 10 points. Marsteller also dished out five assists and had five steals.
• Slippery Rock 33, Saegertown 23 — Steph Croll captured her first win as Slippery Rock coach with a win over the Panthers in the Anchors Away opener.
The Rockets are now 1-7. Stats were not reported to The Herald.
Wednesday’s matchups were set before the tourney tipped off.
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey
Championship
• Cambridge Springs 48, Farrell 25 — The Spa captured the girls championship on Wednesday.
The game was called by Farrell with 3:11 left to play. Reportedly, two Farrell players got into an argument with each other and coach Ed Turosky asked the referees to stop the game.
Makenzie Yanc rifled in 26 points for Cambridge Springs and Damerra Thomas scored 14 for Farrell.
Iroquois Barringer Classic
Consolation
• Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27 — Alayna Cadman scored 14 points to lead the Muskies to the win in the consy contest. She was named her team’s MVP.
Taylor Keener added 11 points for Jamestown (3-4) and Savannah Thurber scored 10.
Rae Montgomery led Rocky Grove with 14 points.
Mohawk Holiday Tourney
• Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33 — Mohawk (6-2) outscored the Hounds 26-12 in the second half to advance to today’s title game.
Erynne Capalbo fired in 20 points for Mohawk and Alexa Kadilak scored 11. Capalbo scored 32 in a game against Sharpsville on Dec. 22.
Lia Krarup drained three treys en route to 12 points to lead Wilmington (7-2) while Maelee Whiting and Kayah Brewer added seven points each.
Wilmington faces Deer Lakes in today’s consolation game at 4 p.m. while Mohawk plays Shaler for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Shaler routed Deer Lakes, 55-8, on Wednesday.
Laurel Holiday Classic
• Laurel 47, Grove City 31 – The Spartans (6-1) had three players reach double digits in scoring in the win over the Eagles (3-3).
Johnna Hills (13 points), Joselyn Fortuna (12), and Regan Atkins (11) led the way for Laurel. Also, Danielle Pontius added nine points.
Delaney Callahan buried five treys en route to a game-high 17 points for Grove City while Piper Como and Karis Perample added six points each.
Grove City faces Hopewell at 2 p.m. today while Laurel plays Eden Christian at 6:30 p.m. Today’s matchups were set before the tourney began.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey
Championship
NEW CASTLE 17 13 10 16 56
FARRELL 10 15 11 8 44
NEW CASTLE – Young 4-0-0-8, Boice 9-3-4-24, Blundo 3-0-0-7, Anderson 2-3-3-7, Wallace 3-3-3-10. 3-pt. goals: Boice 3, Blundo 1, Wallace 1. Totals: 21-9-10-56.
FARRELL – Owens 1-2-4-4, Samuels 3-4-6-12, Odem 2-0-0-4, Wilson 5-0-0-10, O’Kane 3-3-6-11, Bell 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 2, O’Kane 2, Bell 1. Totals: 15-9-19-44.
––––––
Trinity Holiday Tourney
HICKORY 10 11 13 18 52
TRINITY 8 7 9 17 41
HICKORY – Dye 3-4-4-13, Enoch 2-5-6-10, Daniels 1-3-4-5, Swanson 4-0-1-8, Miller 1-0-0-2, Bittler 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 4-3-4-12, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Dye 3, Enoch 1, Djakovich 1. Totals: 16-15-19-52.
TRINITY – Collins 0-0-0-0, Wayman 6-0-2-13, Hodges 6-4-4-16, DeRubbo 1-3-5-5, Johnson 0-1-3-1, Carl 1-1-2-3, Hathaway 0-0-0-0, Williamson 1-1-3-3. 3-pt. goal: Wayman 1. Totals: 15-10-19-41.
JV: Hickory, 55-30. Hornets are 5-0. Tanner Turosky 10 for Hickory.
––––––
Hampton Holiday Classic
GROVE CITY 7 20 13 7 47
CHAR VALLEY 21 17 12 17 67
GROVE CITY – Irani 2-0-0-5, Greer 1-0-2-2, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 2-6-6-11, Lutz 9-5-8-23, Martin 2-2-3-6. 3-pt. goals: Irani 1, Loughry 1. Totals: 16-13-19-47.
CHARTIERS VALLEY – Davis 13-0-0-30, Specht 0-0-0-0, Sleva 5-0-2-12, Semplice 3-0-0-6, Slizick 0-0-0-0, Best 1-0-0-2, Morris 0-0-0-0, Jones 2-2-4-6, Cruz 3-0-3-8, Kubiscek 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Davis 4, Sleva 2, Cruz 2, Kubiscek 1. Totals: 28-2-9-67.
––––––
Mercer Christmas Tourney
Championship
ELLWOOD CITY 9 22 10 17 58
MERCER 9 14 7 7 37
ELLWOOD CITY – Widmaier 1-0-0-3, Williams 6-0-0-15, Nardone 2-2-2-7, Crizer 1-0-0-2, Roth 9-4-7-22, Smiley 4-0-0-9, Kline 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Williams 3, Widmaier 1, Nardone 1, Smiley 1. Totals: 23-6-9-58.
MERCER – Haines 2-0-0-4, Miller 1-0-0-2, Balaski 2-0-0-5, D.Mattocks 5-2-7-13, Cunningham 1-0-0-2, Amos 0-0-0-0, Grossman 1-0-0-2, J.Mattocks 4-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 1, D.Mattocks 1, J.Mattocks 1. Totals: 16-2-7-37.
––––––
Shaler Holiday Tourney
SHARON 4 14 9 7 34
SHALER 18 16 23 10 67
SHARON – Ham 0-0-0-0, Engelmore 1-0-0-2, Austin 1-0-0-3, Douglas 5-2-2-12, Hoffman 0-0-0-0, Fromm 1-2-3-4, Abram 0-0-0-0, Paknis 0-0-0-0, Dobosh 0-2-2-2, Norris 1-0-0-2, Samuels 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 0-1-2-1, Schenker 3-0-0-8. 3-pt. goals: Schenker 2, Austin 1. Totals: 12-7-9-34.
SHALER – Sinetanka 4-0-1-10, DeSabato 1-0-0-2, Belles 1-0-0-3, Planz 0-0-0-0, Himrod 4-2-2-12, Orga 2-1-1-6, Miller 4-0-0-8, Epps 0-1-2-1, Ritts 2-0-0-6, Cavlovich 0-0-0-0, Vizzoca 2-0-0-4, B. London 5-1-2-11, Berger 0-1-2-1, Montoya 1-0-0-3, Z. London 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Sinetanka 2, Himrod 2, Ritts 2, Belles 1, Orga 1, Montoya 1. Totals: 26-6-10-67.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeview Anchors Away
Holiday Tourney
SHARPSVILLE 11 4 20 14 49
LAKEVIEW 9 12 5 13 39
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 4-0-1-10, Kimpan 3-5-6-11, Messett 1-0-0-2, Hanley 3-0-0-6, Steiner 3-3-5-10, Palko 0-10-10-10. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 2, Steiner 1. Totals: 14-18-22-49.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 1-0-0-2, Ke.Seddon 5-2-5-13, E.Marsteller 3-4-4-12, Ky.Seddon 4-2-3-10, L.Marsteller 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: E.Marsteller 2, Ke.Seddon 1. Totals: 13-10-14-39.
JV: Lakeview, 43-22. Leigha Marsteller 16, Madison Doyle 13 for Lakeview.
––––––
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey
Championship
C. SPRINGS 13 7 16 12 48
FARRELL 13 6 4 2 25
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Cole 1-0-2-2, Rauscher 4-3-6-12, Boozer 1-0-0-2, Yanc 10-5-11-26, Rodgers 2-1-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Rauscher 1, Yanc 1, Rodgers 1. Totals: 18-9-21-48.
FARRELL – King 2-0-2-4, Daniels 2-1-2-5, Yasnowski 0-0-0-0, D.Thomas 4-6-8-14, Z.Thomas 1-0-0-2, Beamon 0-0-0-0. Totals: 9-7-12-25.
––––––
Iroquois Barringer Classic
Consolation
JAMESTOWN 13 5 10 14 42
ROCKY GROVE 7 2 8 10 27
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 3-6-6-14, Shetter 0-1-2-1, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-2, Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 5-0-3-11, Matters 2-0-1-4, Thurber 5-0-2-10. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 2, Keener 1. Totals: 16-7-14-42.
ROCKY GROVE – Montgomery 3-8-14-14, Rice 2-0-0-4, Copley 1-0-0-2, Rayburn 1-0-1-2, Konetsky 0-0-0-0, Cresswell 2-1-2-5. Totals: 9-9-17-27.
––––––
Mohawk Holiday Tourney
WILMINGTON 10 11 5 7 33
MOHAWK 14 11 18 8 51
WILMINGTON – Krarup 4-1-2-12, Dieter 0-0-0-0, Jeckavitch 0-0-0-0, Bruckner 1-0-0-2, Flick 1-0-0-2, Whiting 3-1-3-7, Phanco 1-0-0-3, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 0-0-0-0, Brewer 2-3-3-7, Klamut 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3, Phanco 1. Totals: 12-5-8-33.
MOHAWK – Kadilak 4-0-0-11, Young 2-0-1-4, Revis 1-0-0-2, Cole 2-0-0-6, Capalbo 9-2-2-20, Whippo 1-0-0-2, Julian 0-2-4-2, Fadden 1-0-2-2, Stivers 1-0-0-2, Moskal 0-0-0-0, Pistorius 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Kadilak 3, Cole 2. Totals: 21-4-9-51.
––––––
Laurel Holiday Classic
GROVE CITY 10 4 5 12 31
LAUREL 11 9 14 13 47
GROVE CITY – Wise 0-0-0-0, Perample 2-2-6-6, Como 2-2-2-6, Callahan 6-0-0-17, Gamble 1-0-0-2, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Callahan 5. Totals: 11-4-8-31.
LAUREL – R.Atkins 5-1-2-11, Pontius 4-0-1-9, J.Hill 4-3-6-13, Fortuna 6-0-2-12, T.Atkins 0-0-0-0, Jellyman 0-0-0-0, Price 0-0-0-0, Ruperto 0-0-0-0, M.Hill 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: J. Hill 2, Pontius 1. Totals: 20-4-11-47.
