BOYS BASKETBALL
• Farrell 45, Kennedy Catholic 33 — At Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, coach Myron Lowe’s Steelers (8-0, 18-4) defeated the Golden Eagles (5-2, 11-9) to clinch the Region 1 championship.
Farrell led 18-11 at halftime and outscored Kennedy Catholic 27-22 in the second half en route to the win.
Danny Odem, Nasir O’Kane, and Lamont Samuels had 10 points each for Farrell and Malachi Owens added nine points.
Remington Hart paced KC with 13 points while Levi Hailstock and Thorsten Hart contributed eight points each.
Farrell has won eight straight games. KC was on a four-game winning streak with their last loss coming against Farrell, 53-32.
• Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50 — At Jamestown, Cameron Keyser rifled in 28 points and surpassed 1,500 career points (1,511) in leading the Muskies (4-3, 13-8) to the Region 1 win.
The Grove led 28-23 at halftime, but the Muskies rallied to outscore the Orioles 15-10 in the third quarter and 21-12 in the fourth.
Josh Hill added eight points for the Muskies and Cole Ternent and Lucas Popielarcheck contributed seven each.
D’Andre Whitman (14 points), Evan Wolfgong (11), and Schiffer Anderson (10) scored in double digits for RG (1-6, 9-12).
Jamestown, which has won three straight games, posted a 61-43 win over The Grove in the first matchup between the teams.
• Mercer 82, West Middlesex 51 — At Mercer, coach Joe Venasco’s Region 2 champion Mustangs (9-0, 17-4) rolled to the region win over the Reds (4-5, 10-11).
WM held a slim 15-14 lead after eight minutes of play. Mercer pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the Big Reds 22-7.
Jake Mattocks fired in 21 points for Mercer, Bubba Palmer scored 13, while Nate Haines, Tre Miller, Dae Mattocks, and Christian Grossman all added eight points each.
Gio Rococi led WM with 16 points, John Partridge drained five treys for 15 points, and Richie Preston contributed 14 markers.
The Mustangs have won 10 straight games. Mercer won the first meeting between the two teams, 62-52.
• Lakeview 37, Sharpsville 25 — At Sharpsville, the Sailors finished the Region 2 game on a 20-0 run to beat the Blue Devils.
Sharpsville led 10-9 at halftime and 23-17 after three quarters of play. Lakeview posted a 20-2 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.
Lucas Fagley and Owen Dye led the way for Lakeview (6-3, 12-9) with 10 points each.
Luke Staunch scored 10 points for Sharpsville (5-4, 9-12) and Liam Campbell chipped in six markers.
Sharpsville, which had won two straight games, won the first game between the teams, 42-29.
• Reynolds 60, George Junior Republic 48 — At Transfer, the Raiders (3-6, 7-14) have four players reach double digits in scoring in the Region 2 win over GJR (0-9, 2-17).
Jake Williams led Reynolds with 18 points, Andrew McCloskey scored 15, John McCurdy bucketed 13, and Haydin McLaughlin added a dozen points.
Daniel Franklin had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers and Bahir Green scored 18.
In the initial Region 2 meeting between the two squads, the Raiders edged the Tigers, 64-60.
• Grove City 63, Wilmington 21 — At Grove City, the Eagles (8-1, 13-8) clinched the Region 5 title with a victory over the Hounds (0-9, 2-19).
For Grove City, which has won seven straight games, Nathan Greer scored 18, Brett Loughry 15, and Gavin Lutz and Kamden Martin chipped in six points each.
Anthony Reed had 13 points (three treys) for Wilmington.
GC beat the Hounds, 72-19, in the first meeting between the teams.
• Slippery Rock 55, Greenville 51 — At Greenville, John Sabo rifled in 22 points as the Rockets (4-5, 10-11) picked up a big Region 5 win over the Trojans (4-5, 13-8).
The Rockets led 33-30 at halftime and held on by outscoring Greenville 22-21 in the second half.
Dylan Gordon added nine points for Slippery Rock while Josh Book and Levi Prementine contributed eight each.
Noah Philson and Logan Lentz scored 13 each for Greenville and Jase Herrick bucketed 12.
Greenville won the first meeting between the teams, 67-54, in Slippery Rock last month.
KENNEDY 6 5 12 10 33
FARRELL 10 8 15 12 45
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 3-2-4-8, Hailstock 1-6-6-8, R.Hart 3-7-8-13, Gwin 0-0-0-0, Southworth 1-0-0-2, N.Ondo 1-0-0-2. Totals: 9-15-18-33.
FARRELL – Mathews 1-1-2-3, Owens 3-3-4-9, Samuels 3-4-7-10, Wilson 0-1-2-1, O’Kane 3-3-6-10, Bell 0-0-2-0, Odem 4-1-2-10, Wade 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 1, Odem 1. Totals: 15-12-28-45.
JV: No game.
––––––
ROCKY GROVE 13 15 10 12 50
JAMESTOWN 11 12 15 21 59
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 3-2-3-10, Whitman 5-4-4-14, Wolfgong 5-0-0-11, Q.Ritchey 2-1-1-5, Baker 2-0-0-4, Zinz 2-1-2-5, Stevenson 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 2, Wolfgong 1. Totals: 19-9-12-50.
JAMESTOWN – Hill 3-1-2-8, Ford 2-0-0-6, Ternent 1-5-6-7, Keyser 9-8-8-28, Popielarcheck 3-1-2-7, Planavsky 0-3-4-3. 3-pt. goals: Ford 2, Keyser 2, Hill 1. Totals: 18-18-22-59.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 15 7 15 14 51
MERCER 14 22 21 25 82
WEST MIDDLESEX – Puskar 0-2-2-2, Rococi 5-5-7-16, Stover 1-2-2-4, Preston 6-2-2-14, Partridge 5-0-0-15. 3-pt. goals: Partridge 5, Rococi 1. Totals: 17-11-13-51.
MERCER – Haines 4-0-2-8, Miller 4-0-0-8, Palmer 5-0-0-13, D.Mattocks 3-2-4-8, Godfrey 1-0-0-3, Cunningham 4-0-0-9, Amos 2-0-0-4, Grossman 4-0-0-8, J.Mattocks 9-1-2-21. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 3, J.Mattocks 2, Godfrey 1, Cunningham 1. Totals: 36-3-8-82.
JV: No game.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 5 4 8 20 37
SHARPSVILLE 6 4 13 2 25
LAKEVIEW – L.Fagley 3-4-4-10, Dye 2-4-4-10, Reiser 1-1-2-4, Bell 4-0-0-8, Pence 2-0-2-5, Urey 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Dye 2, Reiser 1, Pence 1. Totals: 12-9-12-37.
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 0-0-0-0, Cadman 0-0-0-0, Levis 1-0-0-3, Distler 1-0-0-2, Scarvel 2-0-0-4, Staunch 5-0-0-10, Campbell 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goal: Levis 1. Totals: 11-2-2-25.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 8 12 19 9 48
REYNOLDS 19 11 13 17 60
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadows 0-0-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0-7, Miller 0-0-0-0, Hunt 2-0-0-4, Green 7-1-2-18, Franklin 6-2-3-19. 3-pt. goals: Franklin 5, Green 3, Jackson 1. Totals: 18-3-5-48.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 4-2-4-12, McCloskey 5-4-8-15, Snyder 0-0-4-0, Williams 6-5-7-18, McCurdy 4-5-6-13, N.Miller 0-2-5-2. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2, McCloskey 1, Williams 1. Totals: 19-18-34-60.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
WILMINGTON 5 8 5 3 21
GROVE CITY 23 21 10 9 63
WILMINGTON – Wilson 1-0-0-2, Hill 0-1-4-1, Reed 5-0-2-13, Zehetner 1-0-0-2, Bruckner 1-0-0-2, Gardner 0-0-0-0, Serafino 0-0-1-0, Kline 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Reed 3. Totals: 8-2-9-21.
GROVE CITY – Ketler 2-0-0-4, Irani 0-0-0-0, Greer 8-1-2-18, Fischer 2-1-2-5, Kurz 1-0-0-2, Gubba 2-0-0-4, Loughry 6-1-2-15, Lutz 1-3-6-6, Wilson 1-1-2-3, Martin 3-0-0-6, Mariacher 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Greer 1, Lutz 1. Totals: 26-7-14-63.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 19 14 9 13 55
GREENVILLE 13 17 10 11 51
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 2-4-5-8, Sabo 10-1-2-22, Gordon 4-0-0-9, Wolak 0-2-2-2, Book 4-0-0-8, Pyle 1-0-0-3, Kovacik 0-1-2-1, Parson 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 1, Gordon 1, Pyle 1. Totals: 21-10-13-55.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 5-2-2-12, Stuyvesant 0-0-0-0, Philson 5-3-4-13, Lentz 4-4-4-13, Cano 1-0-0-2, Hedderick 2-0-0-5, Vannoy 1-3-3-6. 3-pt. goals: Lentz 1, Hedderick 1, Vannoy 1. Totals: 18-12-13-51.
JV: No score reported.
