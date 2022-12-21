BOYS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 54, Meadville 42 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Tyson Djakovich fired in six 3-pointers en route to 22 points as the Hornets (4-2) picked up an impressive non-region victory over the Bulldogs (2-5).
Hickory got off to a good start and led 24-15 at halftime. The Region 5 Hornets outscored Region 7 Meadville 30-27 in the second half.
Rylan Dye drained a trio of treys and finished with 15 points for Hickory while Devin Daniels and Ben Swanson scored seven points each.
Enoch also dished out four assists, Djakovich and Daniels grabbed five rebounds each, and Swanson tacked on six boards, four blocks, three assists, and three steals.
Jack Burchard led the way for Meadville with 19 points, Khalon Simmons scored 10, and Kellen Ball added eight points.
• Mercer 62, Commodore Perry 25 — At Mercer, the Region 2 Mustangs (4-2) jumped out to a 15-5 lead and rolled past the Region 1 Panthers (1-6).
Jake Mattocks fired in 21 points for Mercer while Daemyin Mattocks and Bubba Palmer contributed nine points each.
Kyle Stringert scored 14 for Commodore Perry and Christian Saxe chipped in six points.
• Kennedy Catholic 55, Lakeview 42 — At Stoneboro, coach Rick Mancino’s Golden Eagles (2-2) caught fire in the fourth quarter to grab the non-region win over the Sailors (3-4).
Lakeview led 12-10 after eight minutes of play and 24-23 at halftime. The Sailors maintained the lead (34-33) after three quarters, but KC outscored the host squad 22-8 in the fourth to post the win.
Levi Hailstock led Region 1 KC with 16 points, Simier Wade scored 11, and Remington Hart 10.
Cameron Pence scored 16 for Region 2 Lakeview, Evan Reiser contributed nine points, and Cody Fagley added seven markers.
• Farrell 65, West Middlesex 49 — At West Middlesex, Nasir O’Kane rifled in 25 points as the Region 1 Steelers remained undefeated with a 4-0 record.
Farrell led 30-17 at the break and 48-27 after three quarters. The Reds managed to outscore the Steelers 22-17 over the final eight minutes.
Lamont Samuels and Juelz Johnson scored 11 points each for Farrell and Kylon Wilson added 10 points.
Richie Preston matched Farrell’s O’Kane with 25 points for the Region 2 Big Reds (3-4), Luke Mild contributed 10 points, and Connor Stover added eight markers.
• Rocky Grove 62, George Junior Republic 49 — At Grove City, the Orioles got off to a disastrous start, but recovered to pick up a non-region win over the Tigers.
Region 2 GJR (1-5) led 19-6 at the end of the opening quarter, but Region 1 RG posted a 19-7 scoring edge in the second quarter and 19-9 advantage in the third. The Orioles closed it out with an 18-14 scoring differential over the final eight minutes.
D’Andre Whitman led Rocky Grove with 19 points, Blayne Baker scored 16, and Quinn Ritchey added 11.
Elijah Gist paced GJR with 16 points, Marquis Lias bucketed 13, and Bahir Green chipped in eight points.
• Grove City at North Allegheny — The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Jan. 21. NA is installing a new scoreboard and it wasn’t ready.
• Liberty 73, Brookfield 62 — At Brookfield, Evan Bates rifled in 27 points to power the Leopards (1-1, 2-5) to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Warriors (1-1, 4-2).
Brookfield had a slim 30-29 lead at the break, but Liberty outscored the Warriors 19-14 in the third quarter and 25-18 in the final frame.
Silas Robinson added 19 points for the Leopards and Kalen Turner bucketed 14.
Donovan Pawlowski scored 23 for Brookfield, Matteo Fortuna scored 22, and Xzavier Witherow added nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Wilmington 58, Oil City 33 — At New Wilmington, coach Mike Jekavitch’s Region 4 Hounds (6-1) captured their sixth straight win by routing the Region 5 Oilers (4-3).
Wilmington rolled as it led 14-4 at the end of the opening quarter and 34-13 at halftime.
Sophomore star Lia Krarup led the way for Wilmington with 20 points, Sarah Dieter scored 14, and Annalee Gardner contributed nine points.
Payton Liederbach scored 14 points for Oil City and Madalynn Wenner added 10 points.
• Thursday’s Farrell at Hickory game will start at 7:15 p.m. Varsity only.
WRESTLING
Sharpsville’s
Sgt. David “Walleye”
Wallace Tournament
Sharpsville wrestling went 4-1 at Saturday’s annual tournament.
The Blue Devils picked up wins over Franklin (60-10), Perry (42-27), Brockway (48-26), and Maplewood (66-6). Sharpsville’s only loss was to Norwin (46-17).
SWIMMING
• Sharon at Titusville — The Tigers visited the Rockets on Monday. The Sharon boys picked up an 82-76 win while the girls dropped a 90-67 decision.
BOYS
200 Freestyle: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
Boys 200 IM: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
50 Freestyle: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
100 Butterfly: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
400 Freestyle: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
200 Freestyle Relay: Jones, Zampogna, Flickenger, Selby, 1st place.
100 Backstroke: Liam Slicker, 1st place.
100 Breaststroke: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
400 Freestyle Relay: Jones, Mellott, Dorsch, Cattron, 1st place.
GIRLS
200 IM: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
100 Butterfly: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
400 Freestyle: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
200 Freestyle Relay: Sadowski, Berkson, Wilson, Snyder, 1st place.
100 Breaststroke: Lexi Steines, 1st place; Olivia Jones, 2nd place.
400 Freestyle Relay: Berkson, Calla, Prelerson, Martin, 1st place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MEADVILLE 8 7 19 8 42
HICKORY 10 14 21 9 54
MEADVILLE – Simmons 4-2-2-10, Burchard 8-0-1-19, Pope 0-0-0-0, Ball 3-2-2-8, Reichel 0-0-0-0, Sorensen 2-1-1-5. 3-pt. goals: Burchard 3. Totals: 17-5-6-42.
HICKORY – Dye 6-0-0-15, Enoch 1-0-0-3, Daniels 3-1-2-7, Swanson 3-1-2-7, Miller 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 8-0-2-22, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 0-0-2-0, Turosky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Djakovich 6, Dye 3, Enoch 1. Totals: 21-2-8-54.
JV: Hickory, 53-20. Landon Bean 11. All 11 players for the Hornets (4-0) scored.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 5 2 4 14 25
MERCER 15 24 10 13 62
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 0-0-0-0, Saxe 3-0-3-6, Stringert 6-0-0-14, Williams 0-0-1-0, Furey 1-0-0-3, Jones 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 2, Furey 1. Totals: 11-0-4-25.
MERCER – Haines 1-0-0-3, Miller 0-0-0-0, Palmer 3-0-0-9, Balaski 2-0-0-4, Guiler 2-0-0-4, D.Mattocks 4-0-2-9, Godfrey 3-0-0-6, Cunningham 1-1-2-3, Fisher 1-0-0-3, J.Mattocks 10-1-3-21. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 3, Haines 1, D.Mattocks 1, Fisher 1. Totals: 27-2-7-62.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 10 13 10 22 55
LAKEVIEW 12 12 10 8 42
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 5-1-4-11, Harrison 2-3-6-8, T.Hart 2-0-0-4, Hailstock 7-1-3-16, R.Hart 3-4-4-10, N.Ondo 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Harrison 1, Hailstock 1. Totals: 22-9-17-55.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 6-3-4-16, Voorhees 0-0-2-0, Reiser 4-0-1-9, Dye 0-0-0-0, C.Fagley 3-0-0-7, Urey 1-0-0-2, L.Fagley 2-1-1-6, Bell 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Pence 1, Reiser 1, C.Fagley 1, L.Fagley 1. Totals: 16-6-10-42.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 12 18 18 17 65
W.MIDDLESEX 6 11 10 22 49
FARRELL – Mathews 0-2-2-2, Owens 0-0-0-0, Samuels 3-4-6-11, Odem 0-4-4-4, Wilson 4-2-6-10, O’Kane 9-2-4-25, Harrison 0-0-0-0, Bell 1-0-0-2, Johnson 3-2-3-11, Wade 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 5, Johnson 3, Samuels 1. Totals: 20-16-25-65.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Mild 4-2-4-10, Knight 1-0-0-2, Stover 3-2-2-8, Preston 10-5-6-25, Cornejo 1-2-2-4, Shrawder 0-0-2-0. Totals: 19-11-16-49.
JV: No game.
––––––
ROCKY GROVE 6 19 19 18 62
GEO. JUNIOR 19 7 9 14 49
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 1-5-8-8, Whitman 8-2-2-19, Wolfgong 0-0-0-0, Ritchey 4-1-2-11, Baker 7-2-5-16, Zinz 3-2-3-8. 3-pt. goals: Ritchey 2, Anderson 1, Whitman 1. Totals: 23-12-20-62.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Lias 5-1-3-13, Gist 6-1-2-16, Reynolds 1-0-2-2, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Franklin 2-0-0-4, Thompson 2-0-0-6, Green 4-0-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Gist 3, Lias 2, Thompson 2. Totals: 20-2-9-49.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LIBERTY 16 13 19 25 73
BROOKFIELD 12 18 14 18 62
LIBERTY – A.Patterson 1-0-2-2, Robinson 5-9-12-19, Black 1-4-6-6, Bates 11-2-2-27, M.Patterson 1-1-2-3, Turner 6-2-4-14, Franklin 0-0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Bates 3. Totals: 26-18-28-73.
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 4-0-0-9, Fortuna 9-4-7-22, Hoffman 2-2-3-6, Pawlowski 9-2-6-23, DeJoy 0-0-0-0, Omar 0-0-0-0, Creed 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 3, Witherow 1. Totals: 25-8-16-62.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OIL CITY 4 9 6 14 33
WILMINGTON 14 20 22 2 58
OIL CITY – Liederbach 4-6-7-14, Petro 0-1-2-1, Marczak 2-0-2-4, Stahl 1-0-0-2, Wenner 5-0-2-10, Skinner 1-0-0-2, Copley 0-0-0-0, Shreckengost 0-0-0-0. Totals: 13-7-13-33.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 9-0-0-20, Dieter 7-0-0-14, Jeckavitch 0-0-0-0, Bruckner 2-0-0-4, Flick 2-0-0-4, Gardner 4-1-2-9, Whiting 2-0-2-4, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 1-0-0-2, Brewer 0-1-2-1, Klamut 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 2. Totals: 27-2-6-58.
JV: No score reported.
