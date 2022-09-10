Three other District 10 region games were on Friday’s schedule. In Region 3 play, Farrell beat Grove City, 46-15, and Slippery Rock defeated Greenville, 24-7. In Region 1, Lakeview topped Kennedy Catholic, 51-14.
In the Buckeye State, Brookfield opened Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division play with a 47-6 win over Liberty.
In non-region games, Sharpsville improved to 3-0 with a 41-27 victory over Reynolds and Wilmington rolled past Mercer, 50-8.
Following are staff reports from games that were submitted to The Herald:
• Farrell 46, Grove City 15 — At Forker Field, the Steelers scored 32 unanswered points in the second half to secure the Region 3 victory.
Farrell (1-0, 2-1) opened the scoring with the first of three Brandon Chambers’ touchdowns — this one a 50-yard strike from Kabron Smith in the first quarter.
The Steelers made it 14-0 in the second quarter a 2-yard scamper from Smith.
The Eagles (0-1, 1-2) got on the board when Nathan Boyd stepped in front of a Farrell receiver and returned the interception 60 yards to paydirt with two seconds left in the half.
The Steelers capitalized on Grove City mistakes in the third quarter to extend its lead to 33-7 on touchdown runs from Kylon Wilson (eight yards) and Chambers (80 and 47 yards).
Farrell enacted the mercy rule with back-to-back touchdowns from Wilson. The first came on a 34-yard carry and the second on a 10-yard strike from Smith.
Grove City closed the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hackwelder to Lucas McCreadie.
For Farrell, Chambers finished with 224 yards of total offense (174 rushing on 11 carries and 50 yards on one catch), while Wilson accounted for 110 yards (42 rushing and 68 receiving). Smith completed 10-of-18 passes for 133 yards.
Anthony Nemec led Grove City with 88 yards on 26 carries — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Sharpsville 41, Reynolds 27 — At Transfer, Blue Devils’ quarterback Caullin Summers was 16-of-27 for 296 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for a score as Region 3 Sharpsville (3-0 beat Region 1 Reynolds (2-1).
Summers had a 2-yard TD run and tossed touchdown passes to Dalton Byerly (40 yards), Blaze Campbell (36 yards), and Braedon Summers (10 yards).
Also for the Devils, Colby Johnson picked off a pass and returned it for a score and Braedon Summers reached the end zone from three yards out. Garen Levis had four catches for 107 yards.
Reynolds’ QB Brayden McCloskey went 8-of-17 for 159 yards with one TD and four interceptions while Jalen Wagner rushed for 134 yards (32 carries) with two touchdowns.
Wagner scored on runs of one and two yards as the Devils prevented the Raiders’ star back from breaking off big runs for touchdowns.
McCloskey’s TD pass went 80 yards to Haydin McLaughlin, who finished with 2 catches for 107 yards. McLaughlin also scored on a 14-yard run.
• Wilmington 50, Mercer 8 — At Mercer, the Region 3 Hounds followed up last Friday’s win over Greenville by rolling past the Region 1 Mustangs (1-2).
Ben Miller scored four touchdowns to lead Wilmington. He had rushing scores of 10, 4, and 3 yards and caught a 21-yard scoring strike from Tuff McConahy. Ty Milliron added a 10-yard touchdown run and Davis Phanco had a 1-yard TD run.
McConahy, who was 11-of-16 for 174 yards, also threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Buddah Book.
Carter Addison had the lone touchdown fro Mercer on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.
• Slippery Rock 24, Greenville 7 — At Slippery Rock, coach Larry Wendereusz and his Rockets (1-0, 3-0) remained perfect in 2022 by winning their Region 3 opener against Greenville (0-2, 0-3).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors improved to 2-0 in Region 1 and 2-1 overall with the win. KC fell to 0-2 in the region and 0-3 overall.
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
• Brookfield 47, Liberty 6 — At Liberty, the Warriors (1-0, 3-1) rolled past the Leopards (0-1, 0-4) in the MVAC Grey Tier Division contest.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
FOOTBALL
FARRELL 7 7 19 13 46
GROVE CITY 0 7 0 8 15
Scoring plays
F — Chambers, 50 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
F — Smith, 2 run (Samuels kick)
GC -— Boyd, 60 interception return (Stucchio kick)
F — Wilson, 8 run (kick failed)
F — Chambers, 80 run (pass failed)
F — Chambers, 47 run (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 34 run (kick failed)
F — Wilson, 10 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
GC — L.McCreadie, 7 pass from Hackwelder (Stevenson run)
Team stats
FARRELL GROVE CITY
14 First downs 16
275 Rushing yards 193
135 Passing yards 29
19-11-1 Att-comp-int 21-8-1
410 Total yards 222
0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2
12-112 Penalties-yards lost 6-55
Individual stats
Rushing: FARRELL — Chambers 11-174, Wilson 4-42, Smith 5-37, Johnson 2-19, Gibson 1-3; GROVE CITY — Nemec 26-88, Stevenson 11-52, Hohman 16-47, Wilson 2-6.
Passing: FARRELL — Smith 10-18-1-133, Johnson 1-1-0-2; GROVE CITY —Hohman 7-20-1-22, Hackwelder 1-1-0-7.
Receiving: FARRELL — Wilson 6-68, Samuels 3-15, Chambers 1-50, Scarbrough 1-2; GROVE CITY — Greer 4-19, Lutz 3-3, L.McCreadie 1-7.
———
SHARPSVILLE 7 20 7 7 41
REYNOLDS 6 6 15 0 27
Scoring plays
S — Johnson, interception return (L.Campbell)
R — Wagner, 1 run (kick failed)
S — Byerly, 40 pass from C.Summers (kick failed)
R — Wagner, 2 run (pass failed)
S — C.Summers, 2 run (L.Campbell kick)
S — B.Campbell, 36 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
S — B.Summers, 3 run (L.Campbell kick)
R — McLaughlin, 80 pass from B.McCloskey (run failed)
R — safety
R — McLaughlin, 14 run (Zachrich kick)
S — B.Summers, 10 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
Team stats
SHARPSVILLE REYNOLDS
17 First downs 17
50 Rushing yards 257
296 Passing yards 159
27-16-1 Att-comp-int 17-8-4
346 Total yards 416
1-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1
6-55 Penalties-yards lost 5-40
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 13-52, Whalen 1-1, B.Summers 4-1, team 1-0, Byerly 1-(-4); REYNOLDS — Wagner 32-134, B.McCloskey 13-82, McLaughlin 3-34, V.Gentile 2-6, Blackburn 1-1.
Passing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 27-16-1-296; REYNOLDS — B.McCloskey 17-8-4-159.
Receiving: SHARPSVILLE — Levis 4-107, Whalen 4-64, Byerly 3-53, B.Campbell 2-44, B.Summers 3-28; REYNOLDS — McLaughlin 2-107, S.Gentile 1-17, Wagner 2-13, Winkle 1-9, A.McCloskey 1-7, Blackburn 1-6.
––––––
WILMINGTON 28 15 7 0 50
MERCER 8 0 0 0 8
Scoring plays
W — B.Miller, 10 run (Winters kick)
M — Addison, 73 run (Haines run)
W — B.Miller, 4 run (Winters kick)
W — B.Miller, 3 run (Winters kick)
W — Book, 17 pass from McConahy (Saterlee kick)
W — Milliron, 10 run (Saterlee kick)
W — B.Miller, 21 pass from McConahy (Mikulin run)
W — Phanco, 1 run (Winters kick)
Team stats
WILMINGTON MERCER
18 First downs 6
173 Rushing yards 98
174 Passing yards 7
16-11-1 Att-comp-int 3-1-0
347 Total yards 105
0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2
4-17 Penalties-yards lost 2-47
Individual stats
Rushing: WILMINGTON — Mikulin 7-67, Milliron 3-35, B.Miller 5-33, Rossi 2-21, J.Miller 2-14, Mistretta 2-4, Jones 1-4, Phanco 1-1, Book 1-0, Reader 1-0, team 3-(-6).; MERCER — Addison 1-73, Michael 8-8, Haines 7-(-5), rest of stats not reported.
Passing: WILMINGTON — McConahy 16-11-1-174; MERCER — Haines 3-1-0-7.
Receiving: WILMINGTON — Book 8-108, Phanco 1-32, B.Miller 1-21, Mikulin 1-13; MERCER — Chace 1-7.
