BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
GIRLS SOCCER
• Hickory 3, Grove City 2 — At Forker Field in Grove City, the Hornets edged the Eagles in the Region 2 contest.
The senior duo of Abby Cozad and Ella Vance teamed up as Cozad sailed a corner kick into the box for Vance to bury into the back of the net.
Cecilia Perman later drove into the box and passed to Cozad for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles drove hard at the Hornets and Hickory goalie Daisy Rust made “two breathtaking saves” to maintain the 2-0 advantage.
Perman later drove to the goal and was tripped from behind. She buried a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The second half was all about defense and the Hornet back line got back to work. Izzy Hochetetler, Avery Thompson, Ava Chaser, and Riley Kellar were put to the test facing several waves of attacks, but they held strong and closed it out with a 3-0 shutout.
• Wilmington 9, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Hermitage, Analiese Hendrickson fired in three goals and Sarah Dieter added a pair of goals and four assists as the Hounds (4-1, 10-4) rolled in the Region 1 clash.
Annalee Gardner added two goals for Wilmington while Sabrina Devite and Isabella Melnik also scored. Hendrickson, Devite, Gardner, Brianna Jenkins, and Evie Dickinson had one assist each.
Taylor Kendall earned the win in goal for Wilmington with no saves.
Kennedy Catholic goalkeeper Armani Walker registered 19 saves.
• Slippery Rock 9, Sharon 0 — At Tiger Stadium, Hannah Plunkard recorded a hat trick to lead the Rockets to the Region 2 victory.
Emma Hays, Calley Wolinski, Brooke Arblaster, Ella Thimons, and Shannon Stanley also scored for SR.
• Greenville 11, West Middlesex 0 — On Senior Night in Greenville, the Region 2 Trojans grabbed the win over the Region 1 Reds.
WM coach David Moyer reported that his Reds had seven players while Greenville had 26 players.
Greenville stats were not reported.
For West Middlesex, Emily Davano had two shots on goal. Katelynn Moyer (17 saves) and Cassie Vorisek (10 saves) split time in goal.
“Congrats to Greenville’s seniors on the win,” said David Moyer. “My ladies kept their heads high and fought to the end. The team played hard and worked as a team to do their best.”
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 4, Wilmington 1 — At Westminster College, both teams wrapped up the regular season. The match was rained out earlier this year.
Singles: Macy Matson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky, 6-1, 6-4; Cana Severson (GC) def. Megan Blasko, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Ella West (GC) def. Lily Ochs, 7-6(3), 7-5. Doubles: Emily Williams-Jane Coulter (GC) def. Ami Hatch-Eleanor Furimsky, 6-3, 6-1; Anna Ramirez-Eryn Conner (W) def. Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
“It was a great match to end the regular season, and I was especially proud of our two seniors,” said GC coach Michael Coulter. “Macy fresh off a grueling weekend of play in the district singles competition finished her season 12-0 at first singles and her second straight season undefeated in Region 1, and Cana playing third and second singles finished 11-1 in Region 1 and 12-2 overall.”
“Matson and Severson are great examples of grit, determination and hard work on the court.”
GC finished 10-2 in Region 1, second behind Hickory, and 11-3 overall. The Eagles will face the first-place finisher in Region 2 on Tuesday in the D-10 Class 2A team semifinals.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Hickory 3, Erie 0 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, the Hornets (2-4, 6-7) swept the Royals in the Region 5 contest, 25-6, 25-20, 25-15.
Hickory: Adalyn Duncan 11 kills; Raeley Gargano 11 kills; Kiki Joanow 12 digs; Bella Multari 14 assists.
JV: Hickory, 25-11, 25-10.
• Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1 — At Sharpsville, Chasie Fry became the first player to reach 1,000 career digs (1,011) in Devils’ history in a 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 Region 3 win over the Knights.
Sharpsville is now 7-0 in Region 3 play and 11-2 overall.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 5 kills; Bella Ritenour 6 kills; Breanna Hanley 8 kills, 5 digs; Jordan Brest 10 points; Ryleigh Fry 27 assists; Chasie Fry 10 kills, 13 digs, 10 points.
JV: Franklin, 25-19, 25-21.
• Saegertown 3, Slippery Rock 2 — At Slippery Rock, the Panthers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Rockets in the Region 3 match.
Slippery Rock took a 2-0 lead with 25-15 and 25-23 wins, but Saegertown captured the next three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 16-14.
Slippery Rock: No stats reported.
JV: Saegertown, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
W.MIDDLESEX 15, REYNOLDS 50
1. AnnaSophia Viccari (WM) 21:58.3; 2. Lia Bartholomew (WM) 21:58.6; 3. Ella Bartholomew (WM) 23:00.4; 4. Julia Thornton (WM) 25:07.0; 5. Lily Widmyer (WM) 25:59.5; 6. Addison Coburn (R) 26:37.0; 7. Myah Snyder (R) 31:43.3; 8. Maggie O’Brien (R) 32:30.3; 9. Ava Widmyer (WM) 35:41.8.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 15, WILMINGTON 50
1. Emma Mason (W) 22:25; 2. Tessa Szymanski (SR) 23:25; 3. Lexi Doerflinger (SR) 23:31; 4. Raely Fajohn (SR) 25:10; 5. Rylan Zupko (SR) 25:26; 6. Leah Perez (SR) 25:35; 7. Emily Frazier (SR) 25:42; 8. Samantha Gioan (W) 26:59; 9. Elizabeth Bobosky (W) 28:05; 10. Gabby Schwartz (SR) 28:49.
––––––
GROVE CITY 23, HICKORY 36
1. Jillian White (H) 19:41; 2. Josie Jones (GC) 20:38; 3. Morgan Davis (GC) 21:14; 4. Abbey Nichols (GC) 21:20; 5. Macie Horvath (H) 21:22; 6. Phoebe Graham (GC) 21:59; 7. Abbey Black (H) 22:09; 8. Lily Lawson (GC) 22:26; 9. Savannah Pottinger (GC) 22:39; 10. Abigail Perrine (GC) 22:39.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 23, MERCER 34
1. Willow Myers (M) 20:54; 2. Kady Alexander (L) 21:14; 3. Kendell Emmert (L) 21:28; 4. Maggie Jewell (M) 21:51; 5. Alaina Peltonen (L) 23:15; 6. Lydia Reed (L) 23:50; 7. Emmy Raymond (L) 24:16; 8. Lizzie Rowe (M) 24:18; 9. Grace Johnson (M) 25:42; 10. Carly Amon (L) 26:07.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
W.MIDDLESEX 15, REYNOLDS 40
1. Luke Schneider (WM) 17:31.2; 2. Giovanni Rococi (WM) 18:29.9; 3. Nick Varga (WM) 18:47.3; 4. Dennis Jones (WM) 19:04.9; 5. Derek Johnson (WM) 19:48.5; 6. Patrick Lee (R) 19:55.8; 7. Theron O’Brien (R) 20:23.6; 8. Louis DeJulia (R) 20:34.1; 9. Greyden Gustas (R) 20:35.9; 10. Gerardo Hernandez (R) 20:38.1.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 24, WILMINGTON 32
1. Viktor Zahn (SR) 18:41; 2. Tully Caiazza (W) 19:09; 3. Anthony Robare (SR) 19:39; 4. Akito Hatch (W) 20:07; 5. Leshan Chen (SR) 20:08; 6. Collin Buckwalter (W) 20:16; 7. Hunter Doerflinger (SR) 21:32; 8. Liam Robare (SR) 21:57; 9. Ethan McCurdy (W) 23:26; 10. Andy Hudak (SR) 23:59.
––––––
GROVE CITY 19, HICKORY 44
1. MJ Pottinger (GC) 16:07; 2. Caden Riethmiller (H) 16:11; 3. Quinn McKnight (GC) 16:33; 4. Colsen Frank (GC) 16:33; 5. Justice Brown (GC) 17:08; 6. Wyatt Shepson (17:39; 7. Isaiah Stauff (GC) 17:49; 8. Ira Graham (GC) 18:05; 9. Logan Rodgers (H) 18:14; 10. Simon Hazy (GC) 18:21.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 20, MERCER 39
1. Luke Childers (M) 17:53; 2. Phillip Peltonen (L) 18:51; 3. Ryker Harold (L) 18:58; 4. Noah Rotz (L) 19:05; 5. Nick Savolskis (L) 19:29; 6. Ethan Williams (L) 19:48; 7. Tate Papay (M) 20:06; 8. Seth Phillips (L) 20:17; 9. Chase Allen (M) 20:41; 10. Matthew Jewell (M) 21:37.
