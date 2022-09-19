GIRLS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Fresh off of Sunday’s second-place finish in the 2-day McDowell Invitational in Harborcreek, the Hornets made it 4-for-4 in mega-matches this season with a win at Grove City Country Club.
Luciana Masters was medalist with a 74 and Ava Liburdi carded a 79 to lead Hickory (234 strokes) to victory. Sasha Petrochko, last season’s District 10 Class 2A champ, shot an 81.
West Middlesex freshman standout Kate Sowers shot a 76 to lead the Reds to a second-place finish with 309 strokes.
Conneaut Area (334) finished third and Grove City (343) was fourth. Reynolds only had two golfers, but Zoe Stern fired a 75.
Hickory: Masters 74, Liburdi 79, Petrochko 81.
West Middlesex: Sowers 76, Maya Mourtacos 114, KK Leonard 119.
Conneaut Area: Brooke Wise 101, Jacqui Detelich 105, Grace Hans 128.
Grove City: Annie Arnold 107, Elle Myford 112, Emily McIlwain 124.
Reynolds: Zoe Stern 75, Anna Harpst 96.
Region 1 Standings: Hickory 20, West Middlesex 16, Conneaut Area 12, Grove City 8, Reynolds 4.
The final Region 1 Mega-Match of the season will be hosted by Reynolds on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Region 2 Mega-Match
Coach Dennis Ranker’s Grove City linksters captured the program’s fifth straight Region 2 championship on Monday with a win at Tanglewood Golf Course in Pulaski.
Tyler Hamilton shot a 78 and Ethan Cunningham carded a 79 to lead the way for the Eagles. Grove City will compete for the District 10 team title on Sept. 30 at The Country Club of Meadville.
West Middlesex (340) finished second followed by Slippery Rock (351), Wilmington (358), Sharon (395), and Sharpsville (441).
Grove City: Hamilton 78, Cunningham 79, Logan Goodrich 82, Trent Nemec 90.
West Middlesex: Caden Bender 82, Bowen Briggs 83, John Partridge 86, Connor Stover 89.
Slippery Rock: Jacob Wolak 75, Levi Prementine 82, James Gillen 93, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 101.
Wilmington: Kaitlyn Hoover 80, Presley Deep 86, Garrett Heller 93, Alexandria Settle 99.
Sharon: Will Beckert 91, Lucas Province 100, Lex Dobosh 101, Carmine Thomas 103.
Sharpsville: Aiden Minoff 104, Jake Tonty 108, Christian Wedge 112, Casey Kuharik 117.
Final Region 2 Standings: Grove City 34, West Middlesex 30, Slippery Rock 24, Wilmington 19, Sharon 13, Sharpsville 6.
D-10 Individual Tourney qualifiers: Grove City’s Hamilton, Cunningham, Nemec, and Logan Goodrich; West Middlesex’s Bender, Briggs, and Stover; Slippery Rock’s Wolak. The tourney is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Meadville.
Region 6 Mega-Match
Warren (320) captured the final Region 6 Mega-Match of the season on Monday at Blueberry Hill Golf Course in Russell. Due to weather delays, players only completed the front nine and scores were multiplied by two for the sake of regional averages.
Owen Blum of Warren was medalist with a 2-under-par 70. Erie’s Kyle Westfall placed second with a 72. Aidan Enoch led Hickory with an 84.
Cathedral Prep (328), Erie (334), Hickory (350), McDowell (354), Meadville (362), and Corry (376) rounded out the team scores.
Luke Ferrence and Aidan Rueberger shot 88s for Hickory and Owen Hamelly carded a 92.
Final Region 6 Standings: Cathedral Prep 48, McDowell 36.5, Erie 35, Warren 33.5, Hickory 19, Meadville 16, Corry 8.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 5, Greenville 0 — At Greenville, the Hornets improved to 7-1 with the sweep of the Trojans.
“Our coaching staff is proud of how all of our players competed in each match,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “At this point in the season, we expect our players to be more experienced and seasoned players, and that showed today.”
Singles: Nicolette Leonard def. Hollie Addison, 6-0, 6-0; Abbie Bender def. Megan Kelley, 6-0, 6-1; Liv Gingras def. Ada Wentling, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle def. McKenna Anderle-Allie McConnell, 6-0, 6-1; Kara Leonard-Jenna Missory def. Lily Butcher-Sarah Cooper, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, West Middlesex 2 — At West Middlesex, the Region 3 Blue Devils (4-1) posted a thrilling 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26, 15-11 win over the Region 1 Reds (7-2).
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 7 kills, 5 digs; Bella Ritenour 13 kills, 5 digs, 7 blocks; Chasie Fry 10 points, 7 kills, 10 digs; Breanna Hanley 9 kills; Paige Doyle 5 digs; Mia Sarchet 5 digs; Ryleigh Fry 34 assists. West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 18 kills, 5 aces; Caitlin Stephens 5 aces, 39 assists, 21 digs; Emma Mild 5 kills, 15 digs; Alaina Bowers 9 kills, 12 digs.
JV: Sharpsville, 25-21, 25-16.
• Jamestown 3, Reynolds 0 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, coach Stephanie Morimando’s Region 1 Muskies (3-4) swept Region 3 Reynolds, 25-19, 29-27, 25-18.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 6 points, 13 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 points, 6 kills, 17 digs; Josie Pfaff 14 points, 7 kills, 7 digs; Morgan Bercis 5 kills, 5 digs; Taylor Keener 8 points, 5 kills, 13 assists; Hannah Hart 6 digs. Reynolds: No stats reported.
JV: Jamestown, 25-9, 25-22.
• Warren 3, Grove City 0 — At Warren, the Dragons swept the Eagles in the Region 5 contest, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.
Grove City: Riley Criss 5 points; Brooke Hovis 5 digs; Abby Berry 12 assists; Kylie Mahaffey 5 digs; Makayla Northcott 6 digs.
JV: Warren, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 6, Wilmington 1 — At New Wilmington, Hannah Plunkard fired in four goals to power the Region 2 Rockets past the Hounds of Region 1.
Aiva Reich and Ella Thimons had the other goals for Slippery Rock. Emma Hays and Calley Wolinski had assists.
Sarah Dieter scored on a breakaway to give Wilmington an early 1-0 lead before the Rockets rallied. Paige Buckwalter assisted on Dieter’s goal.
Ava Daugherty was the winning goaltender for Slippery Rock. Taylor Kendall (12 saves) suffered the loss for the Hounds (6-2).
• Hickory 4, Greenville 0 — At Greenville, the Hornets won their Region 2 opener.
In the opening minutes, Emmi Rossi and Mia Basil set the tone for Hickory with Rossi driving a hard cross to Mia for a 1-0 lead.
As the half neared, Rossi again broke free long enough to deliver a cross to Cecelia Perman to extend the Hornet lead to 2-0.
In the second half, Abby Cozad found herself behind a long direct kick and sailed it into the top back corner of the goal, just out of the keeper’s reach.
Greenville’s fast forwards were contained by Hornet defenders Riley Kellar, Avery Thompson, Izzy Hochstetler, and Ava Chaser.
Hickory goalkeeper Daisy Rust made a standout play in the second half with back-to-back saves defending to preserve the shutout.
Shortly after, Perman found the ball and broke away down the left side and with a shot from wide left, drilled it into the back post corner for a goal.
FOOTBALL
• Mercer 42, Saegertown 24 — At Saegertown Friday, Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs (1-1, 2-2) picked up the Region 1 road win.
Mattocks scored on runs of 64 and 21 yards while Carter Addison had a 69-yard TD run, Nathan Haines reached the end zone on a 14-yard run and 53-yard interception return, and Troy Bachman picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards for a score.
Saegertown fell to 0-4 in Region 1 and 0-4 overall.
FOOTBALL
MERCER 27 8 7 0 42
SAEGERTOWN 0 0 8 16 24
Scoring plays
M — Mattocks, 64 run (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 21 run (kick failed)
M — Addison, 69 run (Mattocks run)
M — Haines, 53 interception return (run failed)
M — Bachman, 45 interception return (Mattocks run)
S — Shartle, 11 pass from Zirkle (Rossey catch)
M — Haines, 14 run (Bachman kick)
S — Shartle, 1 run (Petrucelli run)
S — Young, 3 run (Shartle run)
Team stats
MERCER SAEGERTOWN
8 First downs 16
257 Rushing yards 118
33 Passing yards 110
6-1-0 Att-comp-int 17-7-2
290 Total yards 228
0-0 Fumbles-lost 4-4
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCER — Mattocks 11-108, Addison 1-69, Michael 7-41, Haines 2-20, Davis 2-3, Leftheris 1-2, Godfrey 1-2, Palmer 1-1, Chace 1-1; SAEGERTOWN — Young 5-33, Shartle 13-32, Petrucelli 4-32, H.Shaffer 1-27, Zirkle 7-3, W.Shaffer 1-(-9).
Passing: MERCER — Haines 6-1-0-33; SAEGERTOWN — Zirkle 17-7-2-110.
Receiving: MERCER — Bachman 1-33; SAEGERTOWN — Petrucelli 1-37, Rossey 2-30, Young 2-24, Shartle 2-19.
