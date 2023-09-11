BOYS GOLF
• Grove City 350, Meadville 364 — At The Country Club of Meadville, Eagles’ freshman standout Isaac Allan fired a 74 to lead Grove City to a 14-stroke non-region win over the Bulldogs.
Alex Burgess led the way for Meadville with an 84.
Grove City: Allan 74, Logan Goodrich 79, Trent Nemec 89, Tanner Hamilton 108.
Meadville: Burgess 84, Allen Miller 86, Max Decker 95, Michael Mangine 99.
• Brookfield 152, Crestview 179 — At Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course in Lisbon, Warriors’ sophomore Braydon DeMaria fired a 35, freshman Cody Davidson shot a 37, and junior Hunter Warrender carded a 38 as Brookfield picked up a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference victory.
Luke Requardt shot a 40 for the Rebels.
Brookfield: DeMaria 35, Davidson 37, Warrender 38, Bray Coleman 42.
Crestview: Requardt 40, Wine 42, Peyton Conkle 48, Tristan Milhoan 49.
GIRLS GOLF
• West Middlesex 159, Grove City 169 — At Grove City Country Club, Kate Sowers carded 43 on the front 9 (par 36) to lead the Reds to victory over the Eagles in a 9-hole match.
Annie Arnold was the leading linkster for Grove City with a 52.
• West Middlesex: Sowers 43, Maya Mourtacos 58, Lila Kimmel 58.
Grove City: Arnold 52, Emily Sindlinger 58, Elle Myford 59.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Fairview 5, Hickory 0 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Region 2 Tigers rolled to the shutout over the Hornets (3-1, 3-2).
Vivian Liu, Hannah Nichols, and MacKenzee Jewell swept the singles competition for Fairview.
“We played a well-coached Fairview team,” said Hickory head coach Matt McKee. “As a team, we will take what we learned about ourselves and improve as we head into the second half of our season.”
Singles: Liu def. Olivia Gingras, 6-0, 6-0; Nichols def. Kara Leonard, 6-0, 6-1; Jewell def. Ava Garrett, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Pamnita Jathesch-Reagan Ghrlein def. Kelly Walton-Julia Missory, 6-2, 6-1; Allie Mahoney-Olivia Irwin def. Grace Roshala-Abbey Snyder, 6-3, 6-0.
• Mercyhurst Prep 3, Wilmington 2 — At Westminster College on Saturday, the Region 2 Lakers edged the Region 1 Hounds.
Mary Matyasovsky won at No. 1 singles for Wilmington and Annalise Ramirez and Linnea Funari teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Courtney Leonard, 6-4, 6-3; Vanessa Jarmolowicz (MP) def. Megan Blasko, 7-5, 6-1; Rory Brugger (MP) def. Eryn Conner, 6-4, forfeit due to injury. Doubles: Ramirez-Funari (W) def. Chloe DiFranco-Quinlan Cullen, 6-4, 7-5; Abby Koca-Khloe Kensill (MP) def. Ami Hatch-Elizabeth Bersett, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Titusville 5, Wilmington 4 — At Titusville, Gracie Sampson scored twice and Danica Fonzo picked up the win in goal as the Region 5 Rockets edged the Region 1 Hounds (1-4).
Addison Burleigh, Paige McQuiston, and Cara Jackson scored the other goals for Titusville in a match that was tied 1-all at halftime.
Sarah Dieter led Wilmington with two goals and two assists, Carly Hogg fired in a goal and had an assist, Analiese Hendrickson scored a goal, and Isabella Melnik was credited with an assist.
Brianna Jenkins suffered the loss in goal for the Hounds.
• Iroquois 6, West Middlesex 1 — At West Middlesex, the Region 3 Braves picked up a win over the Region 1 Reds.
Iroquois stats were not reported to The Herald.
WM senior Emily Davano had eight shots on goal. Senior Delaney Donaldson (four shots on goal) scored for the Reds. Senior goalkeeper Katelynn Moyer stopped 19 shots.
WM had 11 players ready to go. Iroquois had 12, but lost two due to injuries. The teams then played 10 vs. 10.
“We are thankful to have trainer Jacob Hebert at our games and for all his work tonight,” said WM coach David Moyer. “Junior Phoebe Wilson had a number of defensive saves as did Wriley and Brianna Tyree.
“Ayzlin Jones, Millee Myers, Meredith Massey, and Kylie Wasser all played a mix of defense and offense and greatly supported each other.
“Although it was a loss, I appreciate all of their hard work. Thanks to the fans, concession help, scoreboard team, and ball runner.”
• Springfield Local 4, Brookfield 0 — At Addison Field in Brookfield, Sami Shafer scored a pair of goals as the Tigers shut out the Warriors.
Maddie Page and Emma Sanders had the other goals for Springfield Local.
Brookfield goalkeeper Jasmine Hubbard was credited with 13 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City 3, Fairview 3 (2OT) — At Forker Field in Grove City, the Region 2 Eagles and Region 3 Tigers battled to a draw.
Sam Myford scored for GC in the first half off an assist from Gage Probst. Joshua Horn had a first-half goal for Fairview.
In overtime, Caleb Baumgartner and Isaac Dreves had goals for the Eagles and Daniel Lindenberger and Jackson Chiodo scored for the Tigers.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Hickory 3, West Middlesex 0 — At West Middlesex, Leah Garm had 12 kills and nine digs and Bella Multari added 5 aces, 15 assists, and 15 digs to lead the Region 5 Hornets (4-2) to a 26-24, 25-19, 25-17 win over Region 1 West Middlesex.
Hickory: Mallory Nucerino 8 digs; Arianna DeBlasio 12 digs. West Middlesex: Caitlin Stephens 9 kills, 5 assists; Mercedes McNutt 8 digs.
JV: Hickory, 25-19, 25-20.
• Commodore Perry 3, Crawford Christian Academy 0 — At Hadley, coach Andy Payne’s Panthers improved to 3-2 with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 sweep over CCA.
Commodore Perry: Katie Bowser 14 points; Lizzi Popp 9 points, 5 digs; Kennedy Cropp 7 points, 11 digs; Auna Dias 6 points, 13 digs.
JV: CCA, 19-25, 25-19, 15-13.
• Jamestown 3, Reynolds 0 — At Jamestown, the Region 1 Muskies (2-4) swept Region 3 Reynolds, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20.
Jamestown: Emily Enterline 19 assists; Madilyn Enterline 8 points, 10 kills, 8 digs; Beth Arnett 13 points; Savanna Slingluff 5 digs; Hannah Hart 8 points, 5 kills, 7 digs; Sophia Hart 6 points; Alayna Cadman 8 points. Reynolds: No stats submitted.
JV: Jamestown, 25-23, 25-14.
