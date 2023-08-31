BOYS GOLF
Region 2 Mega-Match
Grove City (348) edged West Middlesex (350) by two strokes in the fourth Region 2 Mega-Match of the season on Thursday at Tam O’Shanter.
Wilmington shot a 355 to place third, followed by Sharon (386), Slippery Rock (448), and Sharpsville (459).
West Middlesex’s Caden Bender was medalist with a 74. Grove City’s Isaac Allan and Wilmington’s Santino Toscano shot 82s.
Grove City: Allan 82, Logan Goodrich 85, Trent Nemec 87, Cody Hamilton 94.
West Middlesex: Bender 74, Bowen Briggs 85, John Partridge 94, Nathan Kachulis 97.
Wilmington: Toscano 82, Kaitlyn Hoover 83, Lindsey Hoover 85, Isaac Ealy 105.
Sharon: Beckert 94, Chandler Maurice 96, Lex Dobosh 98, Carmine Thomas 98.
Slippery Rock: Tyler Rice 98, Kolby Schooley 101, Nick Alter 123, Lucas Kuhn 126.
Sharpsville: Fryman 109, Aiden Cadman 112, Casey Kuharik 116, Dalton Byerly 122.
Region 2 standings: Grove City 23 points, West Middlesex 20, Wilmington 17, Sharon 11, Slippery Rock 9, Sharpsville 4.
Note: There are two Region 2 Mega-Matches left: Tuesday at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard and Sept. 14 at Tanglewood in Pulaski.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Sharon 4, Greenville 1 — At Greenville, coach Julie Norris’ Tigers (1-3) defeated the Trojans in a Region 1 match for their first win of the season.
Megan Messina, Abby Wallace, and Katie Jennings swept singles’ play for Sharon while Maria Alvim and Maddie Stabile teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: Messina (S) def. Lily Butcher, 6-1, 6-1; Wallace (S) def. Summer Stitt, 6-3, 6-4; Jennings (S) def. Ada Wentling, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Alvim-Stabile (S) def. Addie Kraeling-Brooke Wilkerson, 6-2, 6-0; Olivia Walker-Hannah McKinney (G) def. Norah Butchy-Mary Brown, 7-5, 6-3.
• Grove City 5, Oil City 0 — At Grove City, the Eagles rolled in the Region 1 matchup.
Ella West, Jane Coulter, and Emily Williams captured singles’ wins for GC and Ava Dlugonski-Joella Bandi won at No. 1 doubles and Katy Panazzi-Maura Hroncich grabbed a win at second doubles.
“We saw aggressive play and signs of improvement in the entire lineup, and it was particularly good to see senior Maura Hroncich get her first win of the season,” said Grove City coach Michael Coulter.
Singles: Ella West def. Kiera Carle, 6-1, 6-0; Coulter def. Gracie Singleton, 6-0, 6-0; Williams def. Natalie Arnink, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Dlugonski-Bandi def. Maddy Stephens-Syd Miller, 6-0, 6-3; Panazzi-Hroncich def. Maggie VanWormen-Alex Power, 6-4, 6-1.
• Hickory 3, Wilmington 2 — At New Wilmington, Ava Garrett won at No. 3 singles and the Hornets (3-0) swept the doubles competition to grab the Region 1 win over the Hounds.
Singles: Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Olivia Gingras, 6-1, 6-1; Megan Blasko (W) def. Kara Leonard, 6-2, 7-6(7-3); Garrett (H) def. Eryn Conner, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Kelly Walton-Julia Missory (H) def. Ami Hatch-Annalise Ramirez, 6-1, 6-4; Grace Roshala-Abbey Snyder (H) def. Elizabeth Bersett-Linnea Funari, 6-4, 6-4.
BOYS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 4, Sharpsville 2 — In the Rockets’ home-opener at Troy-Alan Stadium, Region 2 Slippery Rock grabbed the win over Region 1 Sharpsville.
The Rockets led 3-2 at halftime and Max Kovacik fired in an insurance goal to give the home squad the 4-2 lead.
No other stats were reported to The Herald on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Fairview 5, Wilmington 0 — At Keck Field in Fairview, Maddy Brosig fired in a pair of goals to lead the Region 4 Tigers (3-0) past Region 1 Wilmington (0-2).
Sophie Fritts, Hannah Lindenberger, and Anne Thayer scored the other goals for Fairview. Jocelyn Tatarko made one save to earn the shutout.
Brianna Jenkins made five saves in goal for the Hounds.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Jamestown 3, Rocky Grove 1 — At Jamestown, Beth Arnett had 18 points and Madilyn Enterline added seven kills as the Muskies (1-4) won their first game of the season in a Region 1 contest against the Orioles.
Jamestown: Emily Enterline 10 assists, 5 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 points, 7 kills, 11 digs; Arnett 18 points; Hannah Hart 5 points, 7 digs; Sophia Hart 7 points; Alayna Cadman 7 points, 5 kills.
JV: Jamestown, 25-13, 25-15.
• West Middlesex 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At Hadley, the Big Reds captured a Region 1 sweep of the Panthers, 25-17, 28-26, 25-22.
WM: Caitlin Stephens 5 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs; Avery Hanahan 5 kills; 10 digs; Emma Mild 8 kills, 5 digs; Maggie Briggs 5 kills; Abby Stinedurf 6 assists, 5 digs. CP: Katie Bowser 7 points, 5 kills, 11 digs; Grace Moses 7 points, 13 digs; Auna Dias 14 digs.
JV: CP, 12-25, 25-21, 15-5.
• Grove City 3, Sharon 1 — At Tiger Gymnasium, the Region 5 Eagles (1-0) opened the season by spoiling the home-opener for Region 3 Sharon, 16-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16.
Grove City: Jaya Persinger 9 points, 6 kills, 12 assists, 10 digs; Kylie Mahaffey 6 kills, 12 blocks; Abby Berry 15 points, 16 assists, 8 digs, 7 blocks; Makayla Northcott 10 points, 9 kills, 9 digs; Addi Daniels 6 kills, 9 digs; Reagan Fischer 5 blocks; Brynna Miller 6 points. Sharon: Jamoria Crumby 23 assists, 10 digs; Tay Chester 6 kills, 12 digs; Ondrea Young 7 kills, 6 digs; Kylee Hasan 5 kills, 8 digs; Kylie Weirick 13 digs; Cameryn Krecek 5 digs.
JV: Grove City, 25-21, 25-16.
• Hickory 3, Lakeview 1 — At Stoneboro, Leah Garm had 12 kills and Bella Multari 19 assists as the Region 5 Hornets posted a 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22 win over the Region 1 Sailors.
Hickory: Garm 12 kills, 8 digs; Zamyra Smith 9 kills; KiKi Joanow 8 kills; Multari 19 assists, 8 digs; Mia Muslin 13 assists, 8 digs; Arianna DeBlasio 15 digs; Teresa Giuseppucci 23 digs. Lakeview: No stats reported.
JV: Hickory, 26-24, 25-15.
• Crestview 3, Brookfield 0 — At Brookfield, coach Andrea Grimm’s Warriors dropped a 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 decision to Crestview in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference clash.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 6 kills, 6 blocks; Alexia Baker 7 digs; Rylie Burdge 11 assists.
JV: Crestview, 25-13, 25-8.
