The Grove City boys golf team took second in the 25-team Marquette Invitational at The Country Club in Meadville on Tuesday.
The Eagles shot a 47-over 335 one day after winning their fifth straight region title.
Lakeview was fourth with a 339, Mercer was tied with Meadville for sixth at 349, Reynolds placed eighth with 352, Hickory and Greenville tied Mercyhurst for 10th at 358, West Middlesex shot a 362 for 14th, Slippery Rock carded a 372 for 18th and Sharon rounded out the local teams at 406 for 23rd. Warren won the event with a 328.
Slippery Rock standout Jacob Wolak was medalist with a 3-under 69. He was the only golfer to shoot under par.
Grove City’s Tyler Hamilton came in eighth with an 80. Lakeview’s Jackson Gadsby shot an 81 for 12th place. Mercer’s Eli Ellison and West Middlesex’s Caden Bender also carded an 81. Grove City’s Trent Nemec was 18th with an 82, and teammate Ethan Cunningham was 20th after recording an 83.
Grove City: Hamilton 80, Nemec 82, Cunningham 83, Goodrich 90.
Lakeview: Gadsby 81, Bell 84, Snyder 86, Dye 87.
Mercer: Ellison 81. Further individual scores not listed.
Reynolds: No individual scores listed.
Hickory: Enoch 83, Brown 91, Ferrence 91, Scott 93.
Greenville: Porter 87, Emmett 88, Csonka 89, Stubert 94.
WM: Bender 81, Mild 93, Gruver 93, Partridge 95.
SR: Wolak 69, Gillen 93, Dalcamo 99,
Sharon: Lucas Dobosh 100, Lex Dobosh 100, Thomas 102, Bekert 104.
• Brookfield 196, Liberty 218 — At Henry Stambaugh Golf Course in Youngstown, Braydon DeMaria shot a 42, Hunter Warrender carded a 46, and Brady Hiner had a 47 to lead the Warriors past the Leopards.
Brookfield: DeMaria 42, Warrender 46, Hiner 47, Bray Coleman 61.
Liberty: Dominic Nohra 45, Evan Bates 47, Zaid Amireh 59, William Woods 67.
• Tuesday’s Wilmington at Union match was canceled.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 15, Kennedy Catholic 50 — At Hermitage, Reds coach Morgan Grandy reported that Kennedy did not have any runners compete at the varsity level.
The sister duo of Lia and Ella Bartholomew swept the top two spots for West Middlesex. Lia clocked in at 24:17 and Ella at 25:04.
• Grove City 15, Wilmington 50 — At Grove City, the Hounds did not field a full team.
Wilmington senior Emma Mason clocked in at 22:10 to finish first. The Eagles captured the next 12 spots. Josie Jones (23:10), Phoebe Graham (23:10), Morgan Davis (23:23), and Lily Lawson (23:31) rounded out the top five.
• Slippery Rock 15, Greenville 50, Moniteau 50 — At Slippery Rock, the Rockets captured seven of the top 10 spots. The Trojans and Moniteau did not field full teams.
Moniteau’s Jenna Zendron won the race in a time of 22:33 while Greenville senior Megan Ickes (22:37) was runner-up.
Tessa Szymanski (23:53), Raely Fajohn (25:38), Emily Frazier (25:41), and Rylan Zupko (26:02) finished third through sixth for Slippery Rock.
Mahoning Valley
Suburban League
Championships
Brookfield competed at Tuesday’s league championships at the Canfield Fairgrounds. The Warriors did not field a full team.
Boardman (45), McDonald (54), Howland (100), Canfield (116), Heartland Christian (145) were the top five teams.
McDonald’s Megan Hipple finished first in a time of 17:45. Lowellville’s Sophia Yon was runner-up in 19:00 and Heartland Christian’s Rebecca Geiss placed third in 19:18.
Brookfield sophomore Madisyn Fisher finished 110th (31:24) and classmate Tara Groh (33:37) was 121st.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 15, Kennedy Catholic 50 — At Hermitage, KC did not field a full team.
Logan Kent (22:34), Derek Johnson (22:35), Dennis Jones (22:35), Giovanni Rococi (22:36), Luke Schneider (22:36), and Nick Varga (22:37) finished first through sixth, respectively, for the Big Reds.
• Grove City 15, Wilmington 50 — At Grove City, the Eagles swept the top 10 spots against the Hounds.
Josh Jones (17:16), MJ Pottinger (17:16), Colsen Frank (17:35), Justice Brown (18:16), and Quinn McKnight (18:16) finished first through fifth for Grove City.
Akito Hatch (20:33) finished 11th for Wilmington.
• Slippery Rock 18, Moniteau 39, Greenville 50 — At Slippery Rock, the Rockets took six of the top 10 spots to defeat the Warriors of District 9 and the Trojans.
Viktor Zahn (18:36), Anthony Robare (20:22), Leshan Chen (20:54), and Hunter Doerflinger (21:46) finished first through fourth for Slippery Rock.
Allen Matz (22:00) finished fifth for Moniteau and freshman Ethan Iverson (25:18) led Greenville with a 13th-place finish.
Mahoning Valley
Suburban League
Championships
Brookfield finished 17th (422 points) at Tuesday’s event at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Boardman (65), Austintown-Fitch (75), Howland (117), Poland (150), and Warren G. Harding (171) were the top five teams.
Boardman’s David D’Altorio (16:04) and Brock Farris (16:17) finished 1-2. Hubbard senior Brayden Murray (16:18) was third.
Junior Solomon Williams led Brookfield with a 61st-place finish in 19:43 while junior Jake Groh (19:55) placed 66th.
BOYS SOCCER
• Wilmington 4, West Middlesex 0 — At West Middlesex, the Hounds picked up the Region 1 victory over the Big Reds.
Wilmington stats were not submitted to The Herald.
Ben Erb made 10 saves in goal for West Middlesex.
• Mercer 6, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Hermitage, Garrett Thumm fired in a pair of goals to power the defending D-10 Class 1A champs to a Region 1 win over the Golden Eagles.
Luke Lasko, Eli Ellison, Owen Cappelli, and Dayton Chadderton had the other goals for Mercer.
JR Schepp made three saves in goal for Mercer while Kennedy Catholic’s Zach Budek registered 17 saves.
• Sharpsville 6, Commodore Perry 0 — At Sheakleyville, Sharpsville rolled in the Region 1 encounter.
Neither team reported stats to The Herald by deadline on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 4, Sharon 1 — At Grove City, Macy Matson, Cana Severson, and Ella West swept singles play to lead the Eagles past the Tigers in the Region 1 match.
Emily Williams and Ava Dlugonski teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles for GC while Abbey Baron and Rachel Lewis won at second doubles for Sharon.
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Megan Messina, 6-1, 6-1; Severson (GC) def. Ella Connelly, 6-3, 6-1; West (GC) def. Abby Wallace, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Williams-Dlugonski (GC) def. Katie Jennings-Katie Lapikas, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Baron-Lewis (S) def. Maura Hroncich-Joella West, 6-1, 6-1.
“Our singles players played very well against the hard-hitting Sharon players, and our first doubles team had to persevere through a tough three-set match,” said Grove City coach Michael Coulter.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Reynolds 0 — At Sharpsville, Chasie Fry registered 14 points, 14 kills, and 12 digs to lead the Blue Devils (3-0, 5-1) to teh Region 3 sweep, 25-18, 25-21, 25-7.
Sharpsville: Fry 14 points, 14 kills, 12 digs; Lillian Morrison 7 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks; Bella Ritenour 11 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks; Breanna Hanley 7 kills, 9 digs; Paige Doyle 7 digs; Mia Sarchet 5 kills; Ryleigh Fry 35 assists.
JV: Sharpsville, 25-17, 25-18.
• Saegertown 3, Wilmington 0 — At Saegertown, the Hounds fell to 0-3 in Region 3 play and 2-5 overall with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 loss to the Panthers.
Wilmington: Lettie Mahle 7 passes; Chloe Krarup 8 passes; Paije Peterson 12 passes; Myah Chimiak 5 points, 23 passes, 9 digs; Makenna Black 13 passes; Maelee Whiting 6 passes, 9 blocks; Alexis Boyer 11 assists.
JV: Saegertown, 25-20, 25-22.
• Franklin 3, Mercer 1 — At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Knights captured the Region 3 win in four sets, 25-6, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23.
Mercer: Jillian Mount 11 assists; Ashlynn Heckathorn 4 kills; Lexie Walker 3 kills, 3 digs.
JV: Franklin, 17-25, 25-2, 15-8.
• West Middlesex 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At West Middlesex, the Reds improved to a perfect 5-0 in Region 1 and 8-2 overall with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 sweep over the Orioles.
WM: Kennedy Beatty 6 kills; Caitlin Stephens 18 assists; Abby Keckler 6 assists, 7 aces; Emma Mild 5 kills, 6 aces; Alaina Bowers 5 kills.
JV: Rocky Grove, 25-14, 25-21.
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Commodore Perry 1 — At Sheakleyville, the Golden Eagles posted the Region 1 win over the Panthers.
No game scores or stats were reported by either team.
• Gen. McLane 3, Hickory 1 — At Edinboro, the Hornets dropped the Region 5 contest to the Lancers, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11.
Hickory: Bella Multari 14 points; Raeley Gargano 7 kills, 7 digs; Leah Garm 7 kills; Madeline Huff 13 digs; Madison Trimboli 6 kills; Madison Reardon 6 digs.
JV: Hickory, 25-22, 25-17.
