BOYS GOLF
Region 2 Mega-Match
The Grove City High golf team captured its sixth straight Region 2 championship on Thursday at Tanglewood Golf Course in Pulaski.
West Middlesex fired a 329 team score to win the final Mega-Match of the season. Wilmington finished second with 337 strokes while Grove City (338) placed third.
Sharon shot a 370, Slippery Rock carded a 384 team score, and Sharpsville had 411 strokes.
West Middlesex’s Caden Bender shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors. Grove City’s Isaac Allan carded a 77, the Big Reds’ Bowen Briggs shot a 78, and Wilmington’s’ Santino Toscano had a 79.
Will Becker (84) led the way for Sharon, Trent Davey (85) paced Slippery Rock, and Tanner Fryman shot a 91 for Sharpsville.
West Middlesex: Bender 72, Briggs 78, John Partridge 88, Gavin Shrawder 91.
Wilmington: Toscano 79, Lindsey Hoover 82, Kaitlyn Hoover 84, Isaac Ealy 92.
Grove City: Allan 77, Trent Nemec 81, Logan Goodrich 87, Jimmy Irani 93.
Sharon: Beckert 84, Lex Dobosh 93, Chandler Maurice 93, Carmine Thomas 100.
Slippery Rock: Davey 85, Kolby Schooley 96, Parker Dalcamo 99, Nick Alter 104.
Sharpsville: Fryman 91, Aiden Cadman 104, Callan Morrison 107, Amar Berberkic 109.
Final Region 2 standings: Grove City 33, West Middlesex 31, Wilmington 26, Sharon 17, Slippery Rock 13, Sharpsville 6.
• Brookfield 178, Salem 184 — At Salem Hills Golf and Country Club in Salem, Hunter Warrender was medalist with a 40 as the Warriors topped Salem by six strokes in a competitive match.
Scott Colian led Salem by carding a 42.
Brookfield: Warrender 40, Cody Davidson 42, Braydon DeMaria 43, Bray Coleman 53.
Salem: Colian 42, Sam Bricker 45, Traevon Washington 47, Tanner James 50.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 3, Sharon 2 — At Buhl Park, the Hornets (4-1, 4-2) edged the Tigers in an exciting Region 1 match.
Ava Garrett won at No. 3 singles for Hickory and the Hornets swept the doubles competition. The doubles’ teams were Kelly Walton-Julia Missory and Grace Roshala-Abbey Snyder.
Megan Messina grabbed a win at No. 1 singles for Sharon and teammate Abby Wallace won at second singles.
“The team got back on track against a well-coached Sharon team,” said Hickory head coach Matt McKee. “Despite all the recent rainouts, I was thrilled to see the level of play that our entire team brought to the courts.”
Singles: Messina (S) def. Olivia Gingras, 6-4, 6-1; Wallace (S) def. Kara Leonard, 6-7(2-7), 6-1, 6-2; Garrett (H) def. Katie Jennings, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Walton-Missory (H) def. Maria Alvim-Maddie Stabile, 6-4, 6-1; Roshala-Snyder (H) def. Norah Butchy-Mary Brown, 6-4, 6-2.
• Grove City 5, Franklin 0 — At Grove City, the Eagles celebrated Senior Night with a Region 1 sweep of the Knights.
Ella West, Jane Coulter, and Emily Williams led the way with wins in the singles competition. Ava Dlugonski-Joella Bandi and Maura Hroncich-Lillian O’Rourke posted 6-0, 6-2, wins in doubles.
“It was great to have our five seniors (Coulter, Williams, Dlugonski, Bandi, Hroncich) in the lineup, see them win, and celebrate their contributions after the match,” said GC coach Michael Coulter. “We’ll miss those players and their many contributions to our program.”
Singles: West def. Alysa Rial, 6-2, 6-1; Coulter def. Leaha Rial, 6-0, 6-1; Williams def. Abby Wolfe, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Dlugonski-Bandi won 6-0, 6-2 (no opponents names submitted); Hroncich-O’Rourke def Jasmine Stewart-Brooke Habbyshaw, 6-1, 6-2.
• Wilmington 5, Oil City 0 — At Westminster College, the Greyhounds swept the Oilers.
Mary Matyasovsky beat Kiera Carle 6-0, 6-0 in first singles. Megan Blasko followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Grace Singleton, and Elizabeth Bersett topped Natalie Arnink 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
In doubles action, Annalise Ramirez and Linnea Funari teammed up to beat Maddie Stephens and Alex Power 6-3, 6-2, and Ami Hatch and Michaela Fishel beat Syd Miller and MacKenize Canaan 6-2, 6-0.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Kiera Carle 6-0, 6-0; Blasko (W) def. Singleton 6-1, 6-1; Bersett (W) def. Arnink 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Doubles: Ramirez-Funari (W) def. Stephens-Power 6-3, 6-2; Hatch-Fishel (W) def. Miller-Canaan 6-2, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Grove City 9, Sharon 0 — At Forker Field in Grove City, Victoria Badowski, Maddy Barr, and Anna Slagle scored two goals each as the Eagles rolled in the Region 2 contest.
Barr scored 38 seconds into the first half and Grove City was off and running.
Izzie Gamble, Kassie Mushrush, and Sarah Gerber scored the other goals for the Eagles.
• Sharpsville 7, West Middlesex 2 — At the McCullough Run Complex in South Py Twp., the Blue Devils defeated the Reds in Region 1 play. The teams played 9 vs. 9. WM had nine players while Sharpsville had 17 players.
Sharpsville stats were not reported to The Herald.
Emily Davano scored both goals for West Middlesex. She had seven shots on goal. Delaney Donaldson had three shots on goal. Katelynn Moyer was credited with 29 saves in goal.
“Playing with nine players led to lots of hard work for the Reds,” said WM coach David Moyer. “Maria Fuentes, Phoebe Wilson, Millie Myers, and Meredith Massey played a mix of midfield and defense. Brianna and Wriley Tyree held strong on defense preventing a lot of additional shots from hitting the net.”
• Greenville 1, Hickory 0 — At Hornet Stadium, the Trojans edged the Hornets in a Region 2 contest.
Greenville scored with just over two minutes left in regulation. The goal scorer was not reported to The Herald.
Gracey Stover, Slade Pfadt, Cecelia Perman, Lauren Harkless, Emmi Rossi, and Izzy Delgros led Hickory’s offense. They managed a number of scoring opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City 6, Greenville 2 — Under the lights at Grove City’s Forker Field, Jimmy Irani fired in a pair of goals, including a penalty kick, to lead the Eagles to the Region 2 victory.
Caleb Baumgartner, Sam Myford, Landon Ferguson, and Ben Donnelly tacked on the other goals for Grove City.
Greenville stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Brookfield 2, Heartland Christian School 0 — At Columbiana, coach Jen Russo’s Warriors posted the shutout over HCS.
Justin Calip and David Masirovits scored for Brookfield. Goalkeeper Telly Hamilton registered 17 saves.
• Slippery Rock 7, Conneaut Area 1 — At CASH on Wednesday, the Rockets earned the Region 2 win after scoring seven first-half goals.
Alex Cagle scored off a Braden Callen assist 3:18 into the game, and Nich Olshanski added a goal from Josh Book. Trent Davey scored twice in a two-and-a-half minute span to break the game open and push the lead to 4-0. Max Kovacik and Zach Lasko added unassisted goals, and Collin Wimer scored via a dish from James Crammer.
Carson Alsdorf scored on a penalty kick at the 11th minute get CASH on the board.
Book made three saves for the Rockets, and Jordan Burns stopped five for Conneaut.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• West Middlesex 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At West Middlesex, the Big Reds improved to a perfect 5-0 in Region 1 play and 6-4 overall with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of the Orioles.
West Middlesex: Maggie Briggs 9 kills; Sloan Mild 5 kills, 5 digs; Avery Hanahan 8 kills, 7 digs; Caitlin Stephens 5 kills, 12 assists, 5 digs; Emma Mild 5 digs; Mercedes McNutt 10 digs.
JV: West Middlesex, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11.
• Commodore Perry 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Hermitage, coach Andy Payne’s Panthers (2-2, 4-3) posted a 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 Region 1 sweep over the Golden Eagles.
Commodore Perry: Katie Bowser 8 points, 5 kills; Grace Moses 12 points, 5 aces, 8 digs; Lizzie Popp 5 points, 8 kills; Kennedy Cropp 13 points; Auna Diaz 9 digs. Kennedy Catholic: No stats reported.
JV: Kennedy Catholic, 25-23, 25-17.
• Franklin 3, Sharon 2 — At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Tigers in a Region 3 contest, 17-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9.
Sharon: Jamoria Crumby 23 assists, 8 digs; Ondrea Young 6 kills, 11 blocks, 5 digs; Kylie Weirick 6 aces, 11 digs; Kylee Hasan 6 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Tay Chester 5 kills, 10 digs; Victorya Byler 5 kills; Claire Bodien 5 aces.
JV: Franklin, 2-0. Game scores were not reported to The Herald.
• Greenville 3, Sharpsville 0 — At Sharpsville, the Trojans grabbed a Region 3 sweep over the Devils, 26-24, 25-12, 25-17. Sharpsville is 1-1 in region play and 2-1 overall.
Greenville: No stats reported. Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 17 digs; Mia Sarchet 12 kills; Emma Brest 12 digs; Ryleigh Fry 19 assists.
JV: Sharpsville, 25-19, 25-23.
• Reynolds 3, Mercer 2 — At Transfer, the host Raiders held off the Mustangs in five sets. The Raiders won 22-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10.
Reynolds: Annie Loposky 14 digs, 22 assists 9 kills; Ava Murcko 9 kills; Adriana DeJulia 10 digs; Rylee Gearhart 29 digs, 9 kills; Kylie McAdoo 32 digs. Mercer: Stats not reported.
JV: Mercer, 25-23, 25-14.
• Wilmington 3, Oil City 2 — At Oil City, the Greyhounds earned their second win of the year, taking down the Oilers in five sets. Wilmington won 24-26, 25-8, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Wilmington: Loghan Kollar 11 points, 32 digs; Jenna Whiting 9 points, 17 digs, 14 assists; Macy Gardner 13 blocks; Lettie Mahle 8 kills, 10 blocks; Makenna Black 11 kills, 20 digs; Charlie Black 7 points, 25 digs; Kayah Brewer 10 blocks; Kyla Baney 14 points, 18 digs.
JV: Wilmington, 25-16, 25-11.
• Union City 3, Jamestown 1 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Region 1 Muskies suffered a 25-12, 20-25, 25-11, 25-17 loss to Region 4 Union City.
With the loss, coach Stephanie Morimando’s Muskies fell to 2-6.
Jamestown: Emily Enterline 5 points, 11 assists, 9 digs; Madilyn Enterline 18 digs; Hannah Hart 8 points, 6 digs; Sophia Hart 5 points, 5 digs; Alayna Cadman 6 digs.
JV: Union City, 25-17, 25-14.
• Grove City 3, Moniteau 0 — At Moniteau High School, the Eagles took down the District 9 Warriors in straight sets.
Grove City: Abby Berry 12 points, 13 kills, 11 digs 7 digs; Jaya Persinger 10 points, 14 assists; Kylie Mahaffey 13 blocks, 6 kills; Makayla Northcott 6 points, 6 kills, 9 digs; Brynna Miller 9 digs.
JV: Grove City, 25-20, 25-21.
• Garfield 3, Brookfield 1 — At Garrettsville, the G-Men won the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference clash, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 10 kills, 8 digs; Alyson Ruschak 5 kills; Rylie Burdge 13 assists; Leah Wlodarski 11 digs; Alexia Baker 9 digs.
JV: Garfield, 25-11, 25-11.
