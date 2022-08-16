BOYS GOLF
• Grove City 171, Hickory 182 — At Oak Tree Country Club, Trent Nemec shot a 40 and Josh Benka and Tyler Hamilton carded 43s to lead the Eagles to victory in the 9-hole match. Aidan Enoch led Hickory with a 44 and Aidan Rueberger shot a 45.
Grove City: Nemec 40, Benka 43, Hamilton 43, Ethan Cunningham 45.
Hickory: Enoch 44, Rueberger 45, Adam Scott 46, Luke Ference 47.
Region 1 Mega-Match
Lakeview shot a 324 to earn a narrow three-stroke lead over Greenville (327) in the season-opening Region 1 Mega-Match at Pine Hill Golf Course in Greenville.
Jamestown (403) finished third and Mercer (422) was fourth. Reynolds did not field a full team (two golfers).
Lakeview’s Jackson Gadsby and Greenville’s Brandon Stubert shared medalist honors after both carded 76s (par is 72).
Eli Ellison led Mercer with an 82, Aidan Woyt and Colt Smith carded 97s for Jamestown and Dylan Leskovac shot a 96 for Reynolds.
Lakeview: Gadsby 76, Chris Mong 81, Owen Dye 83, Adam Snyder 84.
Greenville: Stubert 76, Nate Stuyvesant 80, Jacob Csonka 83, Kaleb Porter 88.
Mercer: Ellison 82, Madison Parker 103, Kailyn Minner 112, Josh Borowicz 125.
Jamestown: Woyt 97, Smith 97, Gage Planavsky 99, Dan Buchanan 110.
Reynolds: Leskovac 96, Dillon Anderson 120.
Region 1 points standings: Lakeview 5, Greenville 4, Jamestown 3, Mercer 2, Reynolds 0.
• Brookfield 205, Champion 207 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Hunter Warrender carded a 46 and Brady Hiner shot a 48 to lead the Warriors to a two-stroke win.
Brookfield: Warrender 46, Hiner 48, Braydon DeMaria 53, Bray Coleman 58.
Champion: Kenny Williams 45, Dylan Howell 49, Buddy Wilson 56, Aidan Leposa 57.
GIRLS GOLF
Canfield Invitational
Hickory shot a 335 to place third in the Canfield Invitational at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman.
Dublin Jerome High’s “A” team won the team title with a 298 and Dublin’s “B” team was second with a 326. That school has one of the top golf program’s in the Buckeye State.
Hickory, the defending PIAA Class 2A team champs, were led by Sasha Petrochko (69) and Luciana Masters (80). Ava Liburdi carded an 87 and Ava Miklos shot a 99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.