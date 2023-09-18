GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Greenville 0 — At Grove City, coach Michael Coulter’s Eagles (7-0, 7-1) rolled in the Region 1 match.
Singles: Ella West def. Ada Wentling, 6-0, 6-0; Jane Coulter def. Lily Butcher, 6-1, 6-0; Emily Williams def. Summer Stitt, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski def. Hannah McKinney-Brooke Wilkerson, 3-6, 1-2, Greenville forfeited rest of the match due to injury/illness; Haley Lords-Katy Lords def. Liv Walker-Addie Kraeling, 6-3, 6-0.
Grove City plays Sharon today at Buhl Park while Greenville visits Wilmington.
• Hickory 5, Oil City 0 — At Oil City, Kara Leonard, Ava Garrett, and Kelly Walton swept singles’ play to lead the Hornets (5-1, 5-2) to the Region 1 win over the Oilers.
“We have seen improvement in our players with each match,” said Hickory coach Matt McKee. “As we move into the second half of the season, we are looking forward to continuing the progress.”
Singles: Leonard def. Kiera Carll, 6-1, 6-1; Garrett def. Gracie Singleton, 6-1, 6-3; Walton def. Natalie Arnink, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Anna Logue-Julia Missory def. Maddy Stephens-Alex Power, 6-4, 6-3; Grace Roshala-Abbey Snyder def. Syd Miller-Maggie VanWormer, 6-3, 6-1.
Hickory will return to action next Tuesday. The Hornets will travel to Pearson Park in Neshannock Twp. to face the Neshannock Lancers.
BOYS GOLF
Region 6 Mega-Match
Warren shot a 314 to capture Monday’s R6 Mega-Match at Blueberry Hill Golf Club in Russell, Pa. With the win, the Dragons claimed the Region 6 championship.
McDowell (335) finished second, Cathedral Prep (339) was third and Hickory (356) placed fourth. The other team scores were Erie (357), Meadville (361), and Corry (412).
Warren’s Braddock Damore (70) was medalist and teammate Brady Berdine (77) finished second overall. Luke Ference and Owen Hamelly shot 88s for Hickory to finish tied for 10th place.
Hickory: Ference 88, Hamelly 88, Grady Kapusta 90, Tyler Boyle 90.
Region 6 Standings: Warren (40 points), McDowell (31), Cathedral Prep (30), Meadville (25), Hickory (23), Erie (12), Corry 7.
FOOTBALL
The Harrisburg Patriot-News released its latest high school football rankings on Monday.
Coach Amp Pegues’ Farrell High Steelers are ranked second in the state in Class 2A. Coach Bill Hickman’s Lakeview Sailors are ranked ninth in Class 1A.
Coach Paul Piccirilli’s Sharpsville squad is listed as a “Team to Watch” in Class 2A.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• West Middlesex 3, Greenville 0 — At Greenville, coach Carole O’Dell’s Region 1 Reds improved to 6-4 with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Region 3 Trojans. In Region 1 play, West Middlesex is 5-0.
West Middlesex: Caitlin Stephens 5 kills, 11 assists, 7 digs; Avery Hanahan 5 kills, 15 digs; Maggie Briggs 6 kills; Emma Mild 5 kills, 18 digs; Mercedes McNutt 15 digs; Sloan Mild 12 digs; Abby Stinedurf 10 assists, 5 digs. Greenville: No stats reported.
JV: Greenville, 2-0. Game scores not reported.
• Reynolds 3, Jamestown 0 — At Jamestown, the Region 3 Raiders registered a 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 sweep of the Region 1 Muskies (2-7).
Reynolds: No stats submitted. Jamestown: Emily Enterline 9 points, 11 assists, 8 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 digs; Hannah Hart 10 kills, 6 digs; Sophia Hart 6 points, 8 digs; Alayna Cadman 5 kills.
JV: Jamestown, 25-17, 26-24.
• Slippery Rock 3, Grove City 1 — At Slippery Rock, the Region 3 Rockets recorded a 25-15, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20 win over the Region 5 Eagles (2-1).
Slippery Rock: No stats reported. Grove City: Jaya Persinger 13 points, 5 aces, 16 assists, 11 digs; Abby Berry 6 points, 13 kills, 10 assists, 9 digs; Makayla Northcott 8 kills, 11 digs; Addi Dannels 8 kills, 9 digs; Brynna Miller 5 points, 18 digs; Carly Bett 6 points.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11.
• McDonald 3, Brookfield 0 — At Brookfield, the Blue Devils (7-4) captured a 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 non-conference sweep over the Warriors.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 7 kills; Rylie Burdge 6 assists; Leah Wlodarski 6 digs; Ariana Jones 5 digs.
JV: McDonald, 25-10, 25-16.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Franklin 10, West Middlesex 0 — At Franklin, the Region 5 Knights rolled past the Region 1 Reds.
Wriley Tyree made eight saves in the first half for WM. Katelynn Moyer registered 11 saves in the second half. One of her saves was on a penalty kick.
Emily Davano led the locals with eight shots on goal. Delaney Donaldson, Meredith Massey, and Maria Fuentes were other key players on the offense.
The Reds had seven players for the game while Franklin had 11 players along with six substitutes.
“Our ladies remained positive and worked hard the entire match,” said WM coach David Moyer. “They kept their heads held high and fought hard.
“Our win was measured by team spirit, laughter, and a meal shared together at Arby’s on the way home. The girls will keep fighting. We look forward to all 11 Reds playing soon.”
• Ft. LeBoeuf 13, Greenville 0 — At Waterford, the Region 4 Bison blanked the Region 2 Trojans.
Jenna Popowski led the way for LeBoeuf with three goals.
No other stats were reported to The Herald.
• Champion 11, Brookfield 0 — At Champion, Taylor Kuhn fired in four goals to power the Golden Flashes to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference win.
Mia Nadaud, Maylee Nadaud, and Grayson Knoske added two goals each for Champion and Kaliyah Gray had the other goal.
Brookfield goalkeeper Jasmine Hubbard made 14 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.