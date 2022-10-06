GROVE CITY — The Grove City College women’s tennis team earned its 10th win of the fall Thursday afternoon by picking up a 7-2 victory over visiting Saint Vincent in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Grove City (10-2, 6-1 PAC) won twice in doubles play, then sewed up the team victory with five straight-set singles victories.
Prior to the match, Grove City honored its three seniors: Joanna Barham, Logan Fuss (Grove City High) and Maggie Troxel. All three seniors earned wins Thursday in the fall season home finale.
Fuss posted a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles vs. Emily Pierce and she teamed up with Joanna Barham for an 8-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Grove City visits Franciscan at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that match will earn the No. 2 seed and a quarterfinal bye in the upcoming six-team Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.
• Women’s Volleyball — A balanced offensive attack helped lift the Grove City College volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-23 home victory Thursday over Chatham (9-8, 2-1 PAC) in PAC action at the Grove City College Arena.
Five players produced six or more kills for Grove City (11-8, 2-1 PAC), led by a nine-kill outing from senior Faith Keating. Senior Robyn Collier posted eight kills with only one hitting error. Juniors Eloise Augustine and Anna DeGraaf each recorded six kills, as did freshman Bella Costa.
Overall, Grove City posted a season-best .236 hitting percentage in Thursday’s sweep.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr and freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh both had 13 assists. Junior libero Gabby Lucas chipped in six assists.
DeGraaf led Grove City’s defensive efforts with eight total blocks. Collier collected three blocks. Augustine, Keating and sophomore Audrey Donnelly all added a pair of blocks.
Lucas recorded a match-high 22 digs for the Wolverines, who have won 11 of their last 14 matches. Kerr had a dozen digs and Keating recorded 11 digs.
Grove City steps out of conference play tonight to host Penn State-Greater Allegheny at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
GREENVILLE — Grove City College claimed the top spot in this year’s PAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The league announced the results of its preseason poll on Thursday.
Voted on by each of the conference’s eight head coaches, the league’s preseason coaches’ poll has been in place since the 2014-15 season.
Grove City, directed by 14th-year head coach Dave Fritz, earned six of eight first-place votes and 76 total points.
Saint Vincent College was second in the poll with one first-place vote and 69 points. Allegheny College finished third with one first-place vote and 66 points. Allegheny announced its return to the PAC on Aug. 23, 2021 after a 38-year run as a founding member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Allegheny was a PAC member from 1958 through the spring of 1984 and reentered the PAC as its 11th full-time member on July 1, 2022.
Westminster College was fourth (61 pts.) and was followed by Chatham University in fifth (51 pts.), Washington & Jefferson College in sixth (48 pts.), Franciscan University in seventh (411 pts.) and Bethany College in eighth (36 pts.).
Grove City secured its third-straight PAC title last February. It was the program’s PAC-best 19th team title. Grove City paced the seven-team field with 1,048 points.
Grove City will once again host the PAC Championships. The four-day event is scheduled for Feb. 15-18.
