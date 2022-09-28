BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• Reynolds 27, Mercer 32 — At Mercer, Luke Childers (20:04) and Tate Papay (21:05) finished first and second for the Mustangs, but the Raiders placed seven runners in the top 10 to earn the win.
Gerardo Hernandez (21:12), Louie DeJulia (21:12), and Theron O’Brien (21:13) finished third through fifth for Reynolds.
• Slippery Rock 26, Sharpsville 30 — At Buhl Park, the Rockets edged the Blue Devils in a competitive meet.
Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn finished first overall in a time of 17:28 while Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell placed second in 18:07.
Rounding out the top five were the Rockets’ Anthony Robare (18:36) and Leshan Chen (18:43) and the Devils’ Kellen DeJulia (18:49.
• Wilmington 15, Sharon 50 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds picked up the win as Sharon did not field a full team.
Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza finished first in a time of 19:18 while Sharon frosh Justin Sims (19:49) was runner-up.
The Hounds rounded out the top five with Akita Hatch (20:16), Collin Buckwalter (20:35), and Jackson Weber (22:15).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Mercer 15, Reynolds 50 — At Mercer, the Raiders did not field a full team.
Mercer’s Maggie Jewell clocked in at 24:20 to finish first overall. She was followed by teammates Macie McCracken (26:17), Lizzie Rowe (27:21), and Grace Johnston (28:40).
Myah Snyder placed fifth for Reynolds in 29:42.
• Slippery Rock 18, Sharpsville 41 — At Buhl Park, Slippery Rock sophomore Tessa Szymanski (21:49) and senior teammate Lexi Doerflinger (22:23) finished 1-2 to lead the way for the Rockets.
Sharpsville junior Lauren Aiello clocked in at 22:42 to finish third.
• Sharon vs. Wilmington — In HoundsTown, neither school fielded a full team.
Sharon senior Abby Douglas placed first in 23:20 while Wilmington senior Emma Mason finished second.
Sharon freshman Maggie Goodman (25:36) placed third and Wilmington senior Samantha Gioan (26:35) was fourth.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Oil City 0 — At Grove City, coach Michael Coulter’s Eagles improved to 8-1 in Region 1 play and 9-1 overall with the sweep.
Macy Mattson, Cana Severson, and Ella West swept singles play for Grove City while Emily Williams-Jane Coulter and Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski rolled to doubles’ wins.
Singles: Matson def. Emily Russell, 6-0, 6-1; Severson def. Cassidy Sutley, 6-0, 6-2; West def. Kylee Copley, 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Williams-Coulter def. Breanna Terwilliger-Olivia Blauser, 6-0, 6-1; Bandi-Dlugonski def. Hannah Krug-Alex Power, 6-0, 6-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Sharon 2, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Butala Stadium in Hermitage, coach Kiernan Grill’s Tigers posted a non-region win over the Golden Eagles.
Senior captain Kayln Bodien and freshman Yasmeen Segoviano scored for Region 2 Sharon. Freshman Alexa Joint assisted on Segoviano’s first-half goal while Bodien’s second-half goal came on a penalty kick.
Sharon sophomore goalie Chloe Pagliarini made seven saves as the Tigers posted their first shutout of the season.
• Hickory 1, Slippery Rock 0 (2OT) — At Slippery Rock, the Hornets picked up a thrilling Region 2 win over the Rockets.
Ella Vance delivered a pass to Emmi Rossi, who fired in the game-winner with only 15 seconds left in double-overtime.
• Wilmington 4, Sharpsville 0 — At Greyhounds Stadium, Makayla Fink fired in a pair of goals to lead Wilmington (2-0, 8-2) to the Region 1 win.
Analiese Hendrickson and Isabella Melnik had the other goals for the Hounds. Melnik added two assists while Fink and Emily Arblaster had one assist each. Taylor Kendall made three in goal to earn the shutout.
• Mercer 15, West Middlesex 0 — At Lamor Road Field, the defending D-10 champs posted the Region 1 win over the Reds.
Mercer stats were not reported to The Herald.
For West Middlesex, Cassie Vorisek had three shots on goal and Emily Davano had one shot. Goalkeeper Katelynn Moyer stopped 36 shots. Wriley Tyree and Taylor Moore were able to defend several shots on the net.
West Middlesex coach David Moyer reported “Delaney Donaldson, Davano, Millie Meyers, Tyree, Taylor Moore, Vorisek, Ayzlin Jones and Moyer all played an outstanding game. Always a good effort and demonstrated a great attitude and sportsmanship. The win is not measured by the score but how they played the game.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Grove City 3, Cathedral Prep 2 — At Erie, Abby Berry had 8 points, 14 17 kills, 14 assists, 11 blocks, and 11 digs to lead the Eagles to a thrilling 5-set Region 5 road win.
The game scores were 25-14, 27-25, 15-25, 22-25, 15-9.
Grove City: Delaney Callahan 5 kills, 5 blocks; Grayson Cook 6 points, 8 digs; Brooke Hovis 9 points, 6 aces, 13 digs; Megan Parris 5 points; Kylie Mahaffey 6 kills, 6 blocks; Jaya Persinger 7 points, 14 assists, 7 digs; Makayla Northcott 6 digs.
JV: Grove City, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13.
• Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0 — At “The House of Hustle” in Oil City, the Devils (5-0, 8-1) rolled in the Region 3 encounter, 25-16, 25-5, 25-11.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 5 kills;Bella Ritenour 14 points, 12 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks; Chasie Fry 15 kills, 8 aces, 12 digs; Breanna Hanley 6 kills, 7 digs; Paige Doyle 5 digs; Ryleigh Fry 27 assists.
JV: Sharpsville, 25-17, 25-23.
• Saegertown 3, Mercer 0 — At Saegertown, the Panthers picked up a 25-11, 25-4, 25-19 Region 3 sweep over the Mustangs.
Mercer: Jillian Mount 8 assists; Lexie Walker 7 digs; Maddie Daris 8 digs;
JV: Saegertown, 25-15, 25-17.
• Jamestown 3, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At Hermitage, the Muskies captured a 25-19, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22 Region 1 win over the Golden Eagles.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 5 points, 9 digs; Madilyn Enterline 8 points, 10 kills, 19 digs; Josie Pfaff 6 digs; Morgan Bercis 18 points, 6 kills, 12 digs; Hayley Wood 8 digs; Taylor Keener 8 points, 29 assists; Hannah Hart 11 points, 10 kills. Kennedy Catholic: Lydia Grove 7 kills, 13 digs; Faith Clayton 11 assists, 14 digs; Alaina Suhar 10 kills, 8 digs; Brooke Kirkpatrick 10 assists; Monique Vincent 14 digs; Princess Ochweri 13 digs;
JV: Kennedy Catholic, 25-12, 25-14.
• Farrell 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Steelers swept the Panhers in a Region 1 clash. No game scores or stats were reported to The Herald by deadline on Tuesday night.
• West Middlesex 3, Wilmington 0 — At West Middlesex, coach Carole O’Dell’s Region 1 Reds registered a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 win over the Region 3 Hounds (3-7).
West Middlesex: No stats reported.Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 7 assists; Maelee Whiting 6 receptions; Kara Hines 5 receptions; Paije Peterson 13 receptions; Chloe Krarup 7 receptions, 6 digs; Myah Chimiak 5 points, 13 receptions; Makenna Black 9 receptions; Lettie Mahle 5 receptions; Loghan Kollar 5 points, 13 receptions.
JV: Wilmington, 25-16, 25-22.
• Greenville 3, Sharon 0 — At Tiger Gymnasium, the Trojans picked up the Region 3 victory, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22.
Greenville: No stats reported. Sharon: Victorya Byler 7 kills; Cameryn Krecek 9 digs; Jamoria Crumby 8 assists; Kylie Weirick 7 assists.
JV: Game scores not reported.
• McDowell 3, Hickory 0 — At Erie, the Hornets suffered a 28-26, 25-9, 25-14 loss to McDowell in a Region 5 contest.
Hickory: Raeley Gargano 7 digs; Kiki Joanow 7 points; Bella Multari 9 assists; Madison Reardon 7 points; Mallory Nucerino 5 digs.
JV: McDowell, 25-17, 25-15.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BOYS GOLF
• Wilmington at Union (New Castle) match originally scheduled on Sept. 20 has been rescheduled for Monday.
GIRLS GOLF
• Tuesday’s Meadville Invitational was canceled.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Tuesday’s Hickory at Wilmington match was moved to today.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
REYNOLDS 27, MERCER 32
1. Luke Childers (M) 20:04; 2. Tate Papay (M) 21:05; 3. Gerardo Hernandez (R) 21:12; 4. Louie DeJulia (R) 21:12; 5. Theron O’Brien (R) 21:13; 6. Chase Allen (M) 21:17; 7. Patrick Lee (R) 21:29; 8. Graydon Gustus (R) 21:31; 9. Cody Hart (R) 22:17; 10. Jonathan Craig (R) 22:35.
––––––
S. ROCK 26, SHARPSVILLE 30
1. Viktor Zahn (SR) 17:28; 2. Jonathan Bissell (Sv) 18:07; 3. Anthony Robare (SR) 18:36; 4. Leshan Chen (SR) 18:43; 5. Kellen DeJulia (Sv) 18:49; 6. Ethan Springer (Sv) 19:23; 7. Hunter Doerflinger (SR) 19:54; 8. Lucio Chestray (Sv) 20:16; 9. Braydon Shanor (Sv) 20:20; 10. Tyler Schenker (Sv) 20:27.
––––––
WILMINGTON 15, SHARON 50
1. Tully Caiazza (W) 19:18; 2. Justin Sims (S) 19:49; 3. Akito Hatch (W) 20:16; 4. Collin Buckwalter (W) 20:35; 5. Jackson Weber (W) 22:15; 6. Pierce Nagel (W) 22:56; 7. Carter Burns (S) 23:45; 8. Ethan McCurdy (W) 24:53; 9. Evan Bailey (W) 27:17; Clay Torr (S) 30:36.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MERCER 15, REYNOLDS 50
1. Maggie Jewell (M) 24:20; 2. Macie McCracken (M) 26:17; 3. Lizzie Rowe (M) 27:21; 4. Grace Johnston (M) 28:40; 5. Myah Snyder (R) 29:42; 6. Kate Chesters (M) 31:51; 7. Lily Erwin (M) 34:17; 8. Maggie O’Brien (R) 35:38.
––––––
S. ROCK 18, SHARPSVILLE 41
1. Tessa Szymanski (SR) 21:49; 2. Lexi Doerflinger (SR) 22:23; 3. Lauren Aiello (Sv) 22:42; 4. Raely Fajohn (SR) 23:09; 5. Rylan Zupko (SR) 23:32; 6. Emily Frazier (SR) 23:35; 7. Lydnzie Springer (Sv) 23:46; 8. Leah Perez (SR) 24:43; 9. Joanne Chiavazza (Sv) 24:47; 10. Ava Hurl (Sv) 24:48.
––––––
SHARON AT WILMINGTON
(Neither school fielded a full team)
1. Abby Douglas (S) 23:20; 2. Emma Mason (W) 23:20; 3. Maggie Goodman (S) 25:36; 4. Samantha Gioan (W) 26:35; 5. Elizabeth Bobosky (W) 29:55; 6. Gabrielle Lohrenz (W) 30:11; 7. Grace Schuster (S) 30:31.
