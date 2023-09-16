GIRLS SOCCER
* Grove City 12, Sharpsville 6 - At the McCullough Run Sports Complex in South Py Twp., Madeline Barr scored five goals and had an assist as the Region 2 Eagles defeated Region 1 Sharpsville.
Izzie Gamble and Anna Slagle both fired in two goals and collected two assists for Grove City, Autumn Renick had two goals, and Sarah Gerber contributed a goal. Lola Kolbe earned the win in goal with eight saves.
Macie Steiner fired in five goals for Sharpsville and Victoria Haroldson had the other goal and an assist. Blue Devils' goalkeepers Clarissa Ealy made 22 saves and Samantha Guerrero recorded 10 saves.
* Wilmington 7, Sharon 0 - At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, Isabella Melnik had a hat trick as the Region 1 Hounds (2-6) beat the Region 2 Tigers.
Sarah Dieter, Analiese Hendrickson, Gabby Lorenz, and Carly Hogg also had goals for Wilmington.
Dieter, Hendrickson, Makayla Fink, Maria Mitchell, and Emma Mershimer had one assist each for the Hounds.
Wilmington goalie Brianna Jenkins and Alix Eggleston made no saves to split the shutout.
Sharon goalkeeper Chloe Pagliarini registered 18 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
* Saturday's match between Region 5 Grove City and Region 3 Slippery Rock at "The Rock Box" in Slippery Rock was moved to Monday.
Note: This roundup will be updated as results are submitted to The Herald sports department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.