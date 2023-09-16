GIRLS SOCCER
* Grove City 12, Sharpsville 6 - At the McCullough Run Sports Complex in South Py Twp., Madeline Barr scored five goals and had an assist as the Region 2 Eagles defeated Region 1 Sharpsville.
Izzie Gamble and Anna Slagle both fired in two goals and collected two assists for Grove City, Autumn Renick had two goals, and Sarah Gerber contributed a goal. Lola Kolbe earned the win in goal with eight saves.
Macie Steiner fired in five goals for Sharpsville and Victoria Haroldson had the other goal and an assist. Blue Devils' goalkeepers Clarissa Ealy made 22 saves and Samantha Guerrero recorded 10 saves.
* Wilmington 7, Sharon 0 - At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, Isabella Melnik had a hat trick as the Region 1 Hounds (2-6) beat the Region 2 Tigers.
Sarah Dieter, Analiese Hendrickson, Gabby Lorenz, and Carly Hogg also had goals for Wilmington.
Dieter, Hendrickson, Makayla Fink, Maria Mitchell, and Emma Mershimer had one assist each for the Hounds.
Wilmington goalie Brianna Jenkins and Alix Eggleston made no saves to split the shutout.
Sharon goalkeeper Chloe Pagliarini registered 18 saves.
* Gen. McLane 5, Mercer 0 - At Edinboro, the Region 1 Mustangs were shut out by the Region 4 Lancers.
Sydney Rotko led the way for Gen. McLane with two goals and two assists.
BOYS SOCCER
* Harbor Creek 1, Slippery Rock 0 (OT) - At Troy-Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Region 3 Huskies pulled out the win over the Region 2 Rockets in overtime.
Parker Nguyen scored in OT for Harbor Creek.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
* Saturday's match between Region 5 Grove City and Region 3 Slippery Rock at "The Rock Box" in Slippery Rock was moved to Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Commodore Perry Invite
Hickory High junior Caden Riethmiller won the individual title on Saturday at the Commodore Perry Cross Country Invitational in Hadley.
Riethmiller won the race in a time of 16:55 while Rocky Grove senior Easton Adamczyk was runner-up in 17:04.
Lakeview sophomore James Alexander (17:43) placed eighth, Grove City senior Quinn McKnight finished 13th in 18:10, and Sharon sophomore Justin Sims (18:17) finished 15th.
Brookville (73 team points) won the team title. They were followed by Rocky Grove (84), Corry (119), Grove City (163), and Lakeview (174). Hickory (195) placed seventh.
Corry (79) captured the girls team title while Hickory (107) was second. Seneca (112), Trinity (118), and Slippery Rock (140) rounded out the top five. Lakeview (222) finished eighth.
Meadville sophomore Megan Puleio finished first overall in 19:55 while Jamestown junior Karis McElhaney (20:14) was runner-up. Hickory's Jillian White placed fourth in a time of 20:37.
Mercer's Emily Blough (20:59) placed sixth and Hickory senior Macie Horvath (21:21) finished 10th. Slippery Rock junior Tessa Szymanski (21:33) and freshman Kasey Yeager (21:45) placed 13th and 15th, respectively.
Lakeview sophomore Denna Sommers (21:57) was 21st, Reynolds senior Sarah Christy (22:05) placed 22nd, Commodore Perry senior Bella Snyder (22:08) finished 23rd, and Sharon freshman Maeve Fertig placed 26th in 22:14.
FOOTBALL
* Cochranton 62, Kennedy Catholic 8 - At Butala Stadium in Hermitage, the Cardinals (2-0, 2-1) rolled in the Region 1 contest.
Kennedy Catholic fell to 0-2 in region play and 0-4 overall with the loss.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
* Brookfield 41, Liberty 39 (OT) - At Liberty High School on Friday, Kaiden Kirila had four rushing touchdowns to lead the Warriors (2-0, 3-2) to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Leopards (1-1, 1-4).
Kirila scored rushing touchdowns of four, one, 10, and nine yards. He finished the game with eight carries for 114 yards.
Rico Smith, who rushed for 156 yards on 19 carries, had a pair of touchdown runs (37 yards, one yard).
Brookfield quarterback went 10-of-14 for 125 yards. Christian Davis caught six passes for 77 yards.
The Warriors host Crestview on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
COMMODORE PERRY INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team Standings: Brookville 73, Rocky Grove 84, Corry 119, Grove City 163, Lakeview 174, Trinity 188, Hickory 195, Meadville 240, Seneca 257, Cambridge Springs 260, Clarion Limestone 320, Cranberry 338, Sharon 351, Maplewood 373, Titusville 373, Reynolds 434, Wilmington 458, Cochranton 481, Saegertown 484, Conneaut Area 510, Jamestown 534, Mercer 570, Slippery Rock 573, Commodore Perry 616.
Individual Standings: 1. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:55; 2. Easton Adamczyk (Rocky Grove) 17:04; 3. Evan McKalsen (Brookville) 17:14; 4. Gauge Gierlach (Rocky Grove) 17:28; 5. Ty Fiscus (Brookville) 17:29; 6. Fabian Fourspring (Corry) 17:31; 7. Ethan Knapp (Corry) 17:31; 8. James Alexander (Lakeview) 17:43; 9. Brady Means (Brookville) 17:51; 10. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:59; 11. Tate Walker (Meadville) 18:03; 12. Jack Craig (Clarion Limestone) 18:08; 13. Quinn McKnight (Grove City) 18:10; 14. Tavon Kornikoski (Corry) 18:10; 15. Justin Sims (Sharon) 18:17; 16. Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) 18:17; 17. Michael Werner (Seneca) 18:18; 18. Anthony Galkowski (Seneca) 18:20; 19. Ben Papson (Trinity) 18:20; 20. Devin Junko (Trinity) 18:24; 21. Paxton Zinz (Corry) 18:29; 22. Cael Dailey (Rocky Grove) 18:30; 23. Jack Gill (Brookville) 18:31; 24. Ryker Harold (Lakeview) 18:33; 25. Vincent Uberti (Hickory) 18:33.
GIRLS
Team Standings: Corry 79, Hickory 107, Seneca 112, Trinity 118, Slippery Rock 140, Titusville 173, Brockway 213, Lakeview 222, Clarion Limestone 227, Saegertown 291, Brookville 302, Conneaut Area 323, Rocky Grove 325, Grove City 353, Sharpsville 369, Cochranton 376, Sharon 376, Jamestown 421, Cambridge Springs 533.
Individual Standings: 1. Megan Puleio (Meadville) 19:55; 2. Karis McElhaney (Jamestown) 20:14; 3. Kaylee Foringer (Trinity) 20:34; 4. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:37; 5. Jordan Fox (Corry) 20:49; 6. Emily Blough (Mercer) 20:59; 7. Isabel Griffin (Rocky Grove) 21:04; 8. Keaira Smeltzer (Conneaut Area) 21:06; 9. Haeleigh Bayle (Corry) 21:18; 10. Macie Horvath (Hickory) 21:21; 11. Camryn Fox (Corry) 21:28; 12. Abby Bodart (Trinity) 21:28; 13. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 21:33; 14. Camryn Harakal (Saegertown) 21:34; 15. Kasey Yeager (Slippery Rock) 21:45; 16. Baylee Dernar (Seneca) 21:47; 17. Mackenzie Nelson (Seneca) 21:50; 18. Erika Doolittle (Brookville) 21:51; 19. Ariel Knapp (Corry) 21:53; 20. Olivia Angelo (Trinity) 21:54; 21. Denna Sommers (Lakeview) 21:57; 22. Sarah Christy (Reynolds) 22:05; 23. Bella Snyder (Commodore Perry) 22:08; 24. Maria Megill-Herrera (Meadville) 22:09; 25. Zoe Puhala (Brockway) 22:10.
FOOTBALL
BROOKFIELD 7 14 6 14 41
LIBERTY 7 6 6 20 39
Scoring plays
B — Kirila, 4 run (B.Smith kick)
L — no name submitted, 12 run (kick good)
B — Kirila, 1 run (B.Smith kick)
L — 15 run (kick failed)
B — R.Smith, 37 run (B.Smith kick)
L — 46 run (2-point conversion failed)
B — Kirila, 10 run (kick failed)
L — 1 run (2-pt. conversion failed)
B — R.Smith, 1 run (2-pt. conversion failed)
L — 52 pass (2-pt. conversion good)
B — Kirila, 9 run (Kirila run)
L — 5 run (kick failed)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD LIBERTY
N/A First downs N/A
284 Rushing yards 157
125 Passing yards 228
14-10-0 Att-comp-int 29-19-1
409 Total yards 385
3 Fumbles lost 0
9-64 Penalties-yards lost 10-45
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — R.Smith 19-156, Davis 8-114, Kirila 8-24, Rankin 3-(-10); LIBERTY — N/A.
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Rankin 14-10-0-125; LIBERTY — N/A.
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — Davis 6-77, Carsone 2-29, R.Smith 2-19; LIBERTY — N/A.
