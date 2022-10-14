District 10 Tennis Doubles Tournament
Grove City’s Macy Matson and Cana Severson led the locals on Thursday at the D-10 Doubles Tourney at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie.
Matson and Severson advanced to the Class 2A semifinals before losing to Mercyhurst Prep’s Angela Chardeen and Lauren Richmond, 6-3, 6-1.
Matson was coming off her second straight appearance in the District 10 singles championship match. The singles tourney began last Saturday and the championship matches were on Monday.
Losing in the quarterfinals Thursday were Grove City’s Jane Coulter-Emily Williams and Hickory’s Abbie Bender-Nicolette Leonard. Bender-Leonard lost 8-4 while Coulter-Williams fell 8-0.
Cathedral Prep’s Anne Marie Prichard and Sophia Glance won the Class 2A doubles championship by beating Mercyhurst Prep’s Angela Chardeen and Lauren Richmond.
McDowell’s Nabiah Bhatti and Lina Warrier won the 3A crown by defeating Erie’s Enisa Siljkovich and Riley Gloystein.
The District 10 Class 2A Team Tournament starts Tuesday with semifinal matches — Hickory faces Warren at 1 p.m. at Buhl Park while Grove City meets Cathedral Prep at 2 p.m. at Westwood.
The semfinal winners battle in the championship match at noon Thursday at Westwood Racquet Club.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Sharon 0 — At Sharpsville, Chasie Fry had 14 points, seven kills, and 13 digs and Ryleigh Fry posted 34 assists as the Devils improved to 8-0 in Region 3 play and 12-2 overall.
Game scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-10.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 8 digs; Bella Ritenour 13 kills, 5 digs; Breanna Hanley 15 kills, 5 digs; Paige Doyle 10 points, 5 digs. Sharon: No stats reported.
JV: Sharon, 25-22, 25-19.
Sharpsville hosts Saegertown on Tuesday.
• West Middlesex 3, Rocky Grove 0 — At Rocky Grove, the Reds (11-0, 15-3) remained perfect in Region 1 play with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 sweep over the Orioles.
West Middlesex: Emma Mild 7 kills, 13 digs; Kennedy Beatty 7 kills; Abby Keckler 6 kills; Caitlin Stephens 12 assists, 5 digs; Abby Stinedurf 8 assists, 5 digs; Izzy D’Onofrio 10 digs; Avery Hanahan 8 digs.
West Middlesex travels to Edinboro to play Gen. McLane on Monday.
• Jamestown 3, Mercer 1 — At Jamestown, coach Stephanie Morimando’s Region 1 Muskies (8-8) captured a four-set win over the Region 3 Mustangs, 25-11, 25-11, 18-25, 25-14.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 16 points, 6 digs; Madilyn Enterline 8 kills, 13 digs; Josie Pfaff 10 points, 6 kills; Morgan Bercis 12 points, 12 digs; Hayley Wood 5 points, 9 digs; Taylor Keener 8 points, 16 assists; Hannah Hart 6 points. Mercer: Ashlynn Heckathorn 5 kills; Jillian Mount 11 assists; Maddie Daris 6 digs.
JV: Jamestown, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12.
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Commodore Perry 1 — At Hermitage, Faith Clayton registered 13 assists and 16 digs and Alaina Suhar posted 12 kills and seven digs as the Golden Eagles grabbed the Region 1 win, 25-21, 11-25, 25-17, 25-16.
Kennedy Catholic: Lochlyn Shimrack 6 kills; Lydia Grove 6 kills, 6 aces, 10 digs; Monique Vincent 9 assists, 9 digs; Princess Ochweri 8 digs. Commodore Perry: No stats reported prior to deadline.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS SOCCER
• Sharon 5, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At Hermitage, Brian Nguyen and Nick Schimp fired in two goals each as the Region 2 Tigers defeated Region 1 Kennedy Catholic.
Garrett Hoffman had the other goal for Sharon.
Max Southworth fired in Kennedy Catholic’s goal.
• Brookfield 4, Campbell 0 – Riley Russo scored twice and Mason Graybill and Ryan Atkinson added one goal each in the Warriors’ win on Wednesday. Justin Calip made two stops in goal for Brookfield.
Campbell stats were not reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 2, Hickory 1 (OT) — Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, the Rockets rallied for the Region 2 win.
Izzy Hochstetler gave Hickory a 1-0 lead with 33:03 left in the second half as Abby Cozad booted a corner kick and Hochstetler scored on a header.
Slippery Rock tied the match with 20 minutes left on a goal by Hannah Plunkard and then Emma Hayes fired in a goal with only three seconds left in overtime for the win.
• Mercer 14, West Middlesex 1 — On Senior Night in West Middlesex, the Mustangs grabbed the Region 1 win over the Reds (1-7, 1-11).
Mercer stats were not reported to The Herald.
Emily Davano scored for West Middlesex. She took four shots on goal while Delaney Donaldson had two shots on goal.Goalkekeper Katelynn Moyer registered 27 saves for the Reds.
WM’s Cassie Vorisek and Taylor Moore were honored as seniors. They welcomed Maria Fuentes crossing over from junior high to varsity next season.
“The ladies continue to work hard and do their very best,” said WM coach David Moyer. “We are proud of each and every one of them. We wish our seniors best wishes and success in their endeavors.”
“We appreciate our administration, fans, and boosters for all the hard work they did preparing for Senior Night and the Mercer girls and coaches for their sportsmanship and a game well-played.”
• Wilmington 6, Sharpsville 0 — At Sharpsville, Sarah Dieter fired in a pair of goals and Taylor Kendall made two saves to earn the shutout as the Hounds (5-1, 11-4) captured the Region 1 clash.
Sarah Thomas, Analiese Hendrickson, Isabella Melnik, and Annalee Gardner added the other goals for Wilmington, which led 4-0 at halftime.
Emily Arblaster had two assists for the Hounds while Dieter, Hendrickson, Melnik, and Sabrina Devite all had one assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.