BOYS BASKETBALL
* Greenville 71, Laurel 58 - At Greenville, the Trojans (5-0) remained undefeated with a win over the Spartans (1-3).
Greenville led 14-10 after eight minutes and 37-28 at halftime. The Trojans posted a 34-30 scoring edge in the second half.
Logan Lentz fired in 18 points for Greenville, Mason Vannoy scored 13, Nate Stuyvesant bucketed 11, and Noah Philson contributed nine points.
Laban Barker rifled in 27 points for Laurel and Greg Preisser scored 17, which included five treys.
* Farrell 56, Aliquippa 51 - At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Steelers (3-0) posted an impressive win over Aliquippa (0-1).
The game was tied 48-all with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter and Farrell outscored the Quips 8-3 the rest of the way to earn the win. The Steelers fired in 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Kylon Wilson and Nasir O'Kane led Farrell with 15 points each while Danny Odem scored 11, and Lamont Samuels added 10 points.
DJ Walker led Aliquippa with a game-high 20 points, Cameron Lindsey bucketed 13, and Quentin Goode contributed 10 points.
The matchup was a battle between legendary programs. Farrell has won seven PIAA titles while Aliquippa has won five state championships.
It was Aliquippa's season-opener. The Quips' opener against Obama Academy was postponed.
* Shaler 72, Grove City 46 - At Shaler High in Pittsburgh, the Eagles fell to 2-4 with the loss. Shaler improved to 6-1.
Grove City committed 29 turnovers in the game. Shaler led 27-13 at the end of the first quarter and rolled.
Kaden Orga led Shaler with 14 points, TJ Belles bucketed 13, Brandon London scored 11 points, and Keegan Smetanka had 10 points.
Nathan Greer and Brett Loughry led Grove City with 13 points each and Nathan Lutz scored 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Laurel 50, Sharpsville 37 - At New Castle, the Blue Devils fell to 2-3 with a loss to the Spartans (5-1).
Johnna Hill led Laurel with 20 points, Regan Atkins scored 10, and Joselynn Fortuna chipped in eight points.
For Sharpsville, Chasie Fry drained five treys en route to 20 points, Breanna Hanley scored seven, and Tori Kimpan added six points.
* Saegertown 55, Commodore Perry 9 - At Saegertown, the Panthers (4-2) picked up the non-region win.
Lyndzee Amory had 14 points for Saegertown and Hailee Gregor scored 13.
Jazlyn Boyles led Commodore Perry (1-2) with four points.
WRESTLING
Commodore Perry Duals
The Panthers went 3-1 on Saturday in the Commodore Perry Duals in Hadley.
The Panthers picked up wins over Neighborhood Academy (65-10), North East (41-25), and Oswayo (66-6) and suffered a 46-22 loss to Meadville.
King of the Mountain Tourney
Hickory placed 23rd at the 32-team King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall.
The top five teams were Central Mountain (152), Canon McMillan (142.5), State College (138.5), Philipsburg (128.5), and Greater Latrobe (123).
Brody Bishop placed fourth at 107 pounds for the Hornets, Connor Saylor finished fifth at 139, and Dylan O'Brien placed seventh at 121 pounds.
Bishop posted a 7-5 decision over Cameron Baker of Burrell in the consolation semifinals and dropped the third/fourth-place match to Canon McMillan's Tanner Mizenko, 4-1.
Saylor took fifth with a 7-0 decision over Mason Karkoska of Owen J. Roberts.
O'Brien finished seventh after winning by medical forfeit over Mason Wickerham of Cumberland Valley.
LAUREL 10 18 13 17 58
GREENVILLE 14 23 18 16 71
LAUREL – Santini 2-0-0-6, Smith 2-0-0-4, Preisser 6-0-0-17, Michaels 0-0-1-0, Barker 9-8-9-27, Collins 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Preisser 5, Santini 2, Barker 1. Totals: 21-8-10-58.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 4-0-0-8, Stuyvesant 5-0-0-11, Philson 4-1-2-9, Lentz 8-2-3-18, Cano 2-2-4-6, Hedderick 2-0-0-6, Vannoy 5-1-2-13. 3-pt. goals: Hedderick 2, Vannoy 2, Stuyvesant 1. Totals: 30-6-11-71.
ALIQUIPPA 5 14 13 19 51
FARRELL 9 6 11 30 56
ALIQUIPPA – DeMarkus Walker 0-1-2-1, DJ Walker 6-6-8-20, Goode 3-4-4-10, Freeman 0-0-2-0, Gaskins 0-0-0-0, Lindsey 5-3-8-13, Williams 3-1-4-7. 3-pt. goals: DJ Walker 2. Totals: 17-15-28-51.
FARRELL – Matthews 0-0-0-0, Owens 1-1-2-3, Samuels 4-2-2-10, Odem 4-2-2-11, Wilson 4-5-10-15, O'Kane 4-5-6-15, Bell 0-0-0-0, Boatwright 0-0-0-0, Guest 0-0-0-0, Wade 0-0-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0-2, Rain 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Wilson 2, O'Kane 2, Odem 1. Totals: 18-15-22-56.
GROVE CITY 13 15 11 7 46
SHALER 27 13 17 15 72
GROVE CITY – Ketler 0-0-0-0, Irani 0-0-0-0, Greer 6-1-2-13, Ferguson 2-2-3-6, Loughry 4-2-2-13, Lutz 5-2-4-12, Martin 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3. Totals: 17-9-13-46.
SHALER – Smetanka 4-0-0-10, DeSabato 1-0-1-2, Belles 5-1-2-13, Planz 0-0-0-0, Himrod 2-1-2-5, Orga 4-6-6-14, Miller 4-0-0-8, Epps 0-1-2-1, Ritts 1-0-0-3, Vizzoca 2-0-0-5, London 5-1-2-11. 3-pt. goals: Smetanka 2, Belles 2, Ritts 1, Vizzoca 1. Totals: 28-10-15-72.
SHARPSVILLE 3 14 13 7 37
LAUREL 16 11 8 15 50
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 6-3-6-20, Kimpan 3-0-0-6, Messett 0-0-0-0, Steiner 1-0-1-2, Palko 1-0-2-2, Hanley 3-1-2-7. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 5. Totals: 14-4-11-37.
LAUREL – R.Atkins 5-0-0-10, Pontius 1-0-0-2, T.Atkins 2-0-0-4, Fortuna 3-1-2-8, Hill 7-6-6-20, Jellyman 1-2-3-4, Ruperto 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Fortuna 1. Totals: 20-9-11-50.
COMM. PERRY 6 0 3 0 9
SAEGERTOWN 20 19 8 8 55
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 0-0-0-0, Meyers 1-0-2-2, Matolino 0-0-0-0, Dilliman 0-0-2-0, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Boyles 2-0-0-4, Eber 0-1-3-1. Totals: 4-1-7-9.
SAEGERTOWN – Gregor 6-1-4-13, Triola 4-0-0-8, Greco 3-0-0-8, Amory 6-2-3-14, Drakes 3-1-2-8, Weaver 0-2-2-2, Rockwell 0-0-2-0, Smith 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Greco 2, Drakes 1. Totals: 23-6-13-55.
