BOYS BASKETBALL
* Greenville 71, Laurel 58 - At Greenville, the Trojans (5-0) remained undefeated with a win over the Spartans (1-3).
Greenville led 14-10 after eight minutes and 37-28 at halftime. The Trojans posted a 34-30 scoring edge in the second half.
Logan Lentz fired in 18 points for Greenville, Mason Vannoy scored 13, Nate Stuyvesant bucketed 11, and Noah Philson contributed nine points.
Laban Barker rifled in 27 points for Laurel and Greg Preisser scored 17, which included five treys.
* Shaler 72, Grove City 46 - At Shaler High in Pittsburgh, the Eagles fell to 2-4 with the loss. Shaler improved to 6-1.
Grove City committed 29 turnovers in the game. Shaler led 27-13 at the end of the first quarter and rolled.
Kaden Orga led Shaler with 14 points, TJ Belles bucketed 13, Brandon London scored 11 points, and Keegan Smetanka had 10 points.
Nathan Greer and Brett Loughry led Grove City with 13 points each and Nathan Lutz scored 12.
LAUREL 10 18 13 17 58
GREENVILLE 14 23 18 16 71
LAUREL – Santini 2-0-0-6, Smith 2-0-0-4, Preisser 6-0-0-17, Michaels 0-0-1-0, Barker 9-8-9-27, Collins 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Preisser 5, Santini 2, Barker 1. Totals: 21-8-10-58.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 4-0-0-8, Stuyvesant 5-0-0-11, Philson 4-1-2-9, Lentz 8-2-3-18, Cano 2-2-4-6, Hedderick 2-0-0-6, Vannoy 5-1-2-13. 3-pt. goals: Hedderick 2, Vannoy 2, Stuyvesant 1. Totals: 30-6-11-71.
JV: No score reported.
GROVE CITY 13 15 11 7 46
SHALER 27 13 17 15 72
GROVE CITY – Ketler 0-0-0-0, Irani 0-0-0-0, Greer 6-1-2-13, Ferguson 2-2-3-6, Loughry 4-2-2-13, Lutz 5-2-4-12, Martin 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3. Totals: 17-9-13-46.
SHALER – Smetanka 4-0-0-10, DeSabato 1-0-1-2, Belles 5-1-2-13, Planz 0-0-0-0, Himrod 2-1-2-5, Orga 4-6-6-14, Miller 4-0-0-8, Epps 0-1-2-1, Ritts 1-0-0-3, Vizzoca 2-0-0-5, London 5-1-2-11. 3-pt. goals: Smetanka 2, Belles 2, Ritts 1, Vizzoca 1. Totals: 28-10-15-72.
JV: No score reported.
