BOYS BASKETBALL
* Greenville 64, Northwestern 31 - At Greenville, the Trojans followed up Friday's Region 5 win over Wilmington with a victory against the Region 4 Wildcats on Saturday night.
Greenville wasted no time in asserting control of the game by outscoring Northwestern 29-5 in the first quarter.
Logan Lentz fired in 22 points for the Trojans (12-5), Noah Philson tallied 15 markers, and Mason Vannoy added 11 points.
Jack Miller led Northwestern (2-16) with 12 points and Malcolm Schaefer contributed eight points.
* Cardinal Mooney 56, Sharon 35 - At Youngstown, the Cardinals (11-6) picked up a win over the Tigers on Saturday night.
Mooney held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and pulled away by outscoring Sharon 23-10 before halftime.
Rocco Turner and Ashton O'Brien scored 17 points each for Cardinal Mooney and Nick Pregibon posted nine points.
Owen Schenker led Sharon (10-8) with 13 points, Santino Piccirilli scored eight, and Derek Douglas added six points.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Hickory competed at Saturday's YSU High School Meet at the Watts and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) in Youngstown.
Luca Bertolasio won the long jump (22-9 1/4) and the 60-meter dash in 7.06.
Keenan Scullin (7.29) finished sixth in the 60-meter dash and Caden Riethmiller (4:29.09) placed seventh in the 1600-meter run.
In the girls shot put, Jess Miklos placed sixth with a distance of 32-10 1/4.
N'WESTERN 5 11 7 8 31
GREENVILLE 29 17 15 3 64
NORTHWESTERN – Schaefer 2-4-7-8, Miller 4-0-0-12, Gonzales 0-0-0-0, Wayne 3-0-2-6, Mikovch 0-0-0-0, Holliday 1-0-0-3, Regelmann 0-0-0-0, Dorr 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Miller 4, Holliday 1. Totals: 11-4-9-31.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 3-0-0-6, Stuyvesant 2-0-0-4, Philson 7-0-0-15, Lentz 10-2-3-22, Cano 1-0-0-3, Hedderick 1-1-1-3, Vannoy 4-1-2-11, Redfoot 0-0-0-0, Campman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 2, Philson 1, Cano 1. Totals: 28-4-6-64.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 11 10 8 6 35
MOONEY 13 23 8 12 56
SHARON – Engelmore 1-0-0-2, Austin 1-0-0-2, Douglas 3-0-0-6, Fromm 1-2-4-4, Piccirilli 3-2-2-8, Schenker 5-1-1-13. 3-pt. goals: Schenker 2. Totals: 14-5-7-35.
CARDINAL MOONEY – Carter 1-3-4-6, R.Turner 7-0-0-17, O'Brien 4-8-10-17, Pregibon 3-2-2-9, Menough 2-0-0-4, D.Turner 1-0-0-3, Desmond 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: R.Turner 3, Carter 1, O'Brien 1, Pregibon 1, D.Turner 1. Totals: 18-13-16-56.
JV: No score reported.
