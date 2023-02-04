Basketball court floor with ball isolated on black and copy-space

Basketball logo.

 Contributed

BOYS BASKETBALL

* Greenville 64, Northwestern 31 - At Greenville, the Trojans followed up Friday's Region 5 win over Wilmington with a victory against the Region 4 Wildcats on Saturday night.

Greenville wasted no time in asserting control of the game by outscoring Northwestern 29-5 in the first quarter.

Logan Lentz fired in 22 points for the Trojans (12-5), Noah Philson tallied 15 markers, and Mason Vannoy added 11 points.

Jack Miller led Northwestern (2-16) with 12 points and Malcolm Schaefer contributed eight points.

* Cardinal Mooney 56, Sharon 35 - At Youngstown, the Cardinals (11-6) picked up a win over the Tigers on Saturday night.

Mooney held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and pulled away by outscoring Sharon 23-10 before halftime.

Rocco Turner and Ashton O'Brien scored 17 points each for Cardinal Mooney and Nick Pregibon posted nine points.

Owen Schenker led Sharon (10-8) with 13 points, Santino Piccirilli scored eight, and Derek Douglas added six points.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Hickory competed at Saturday's YSU High School Meet at the Watts and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) in Youngstown.

Luca Bertolasio won the long jump (22-9 1/4) and the 60-meter dash in 7.06.

Keenan Scullin (7.29) finished sixth in the 60-meter dash and Caden Riethmiller (4:29.09) placed seventh in the 1600-meter run.

In the girls shot put, Jess Miklos placed sixth with a distance of 32-10 1/4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

N'WESTERN   5  11  7  8  31

GREENVILLE   29  17  15  3  64

NORTHWESTERN – Schaefer 2-4-7-8, Miller 4-0-0-12, Gonzales 0-0-0-0, Wayne 3-0-2-6, Mikovch 0-0-0-0, Holliday 1-0-0-3, Regelmann 0-0-0-0, Dorr 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Miller 4, Holliday 1. Totals: 11-4-9-31.

GREENVILLE – Herrick 3-0-0-6, Stuyvesant 2-0-0-4, Philson 7-0-0-15, Lentz 10-2-3-22, Cano 1-0-0-3, Hedderick 1-1-1-3, Vannoy 4-1-2-11, Redfoot 0-0-0-0, Campman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 2, Philson 1, Cano 1. Totals: 28-4-6-64. 

JV: No score reported.

––––––

SHARON   11  10  8  6  35

MOONEY   13  23  8  12  56

SHARON – Engelmore 1-0-0-2, Austin 1-0-0-2, Douglas 3-0-0-6, Fromm 1-2-4-4, Piccirilli 3-2-2-8, Schenker 5-1-1-13. 3-pt. goals: Schenker 2. Totals: 14-5-7-35.

CARDINAL MOONEY – Carter 1-3-4-6, R.Turner 7-0-0-17, O'Brien 4-8-10-17, Pregibon 3-2-2-9, Menough 2-0-0-4, D.Turner 1-0-0-3, Desmond 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: R.Turner 3, Carter 1, O'Brien 1, Pregibon 1, D.Turner 1. Totals: 18-13-16-56.

JV: No score reported.

Tags

Trending Video