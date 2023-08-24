BOYS GOLF
• Grove City 342, Meadville 379 — At Grove City Country Club, Isaac Allan fired a 76 as the Eagles picked up the non-region win over the Bulldogs.
Jake Friters shot an 86 to lead Meadville.
Grove City: Allan 76, Trent Nemec 83, Jimmy Irani 91, Cody Hamilton 92.
Meadville: Friters 86, Allan Miller 88, Caleb Anderson 102, Max Decker 103.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Sharon 0 — At Grove City, the Eagles improved to 2-0 with the Region 1 win over the Tigers.
Ella West, Jane Coulter, and Emily Williams led Grove City by sweeping the singles’ matches.
“The overall score does not reflect the closeness of this match,” said GC coach Michael Coulter. There were some very close matches and great effort by all the players. It’s especially great to see players work through adversity and win a three-set match.”
Singles: West def. Megan Messina, 6-3, 7-5; Coulter def. Abby Wallace, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Williams def. Katie Jennings, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski def. Maria Alvim-Maddie Stabile, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Lillian O’Rourke-Katy Panazzi def. Norah Butchy-Mary Claire Brown, 6-1, 6-2.
• Wilmington 4, Greenville 1 — At Greenville, Mary Matyasovsky and Megan Blasko captured singles’ wins and the Hounds swept the doubles competition to earn the Region 1 win.
Ada Wentling won at No. 3 singles for Greenville.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Summer Stitt, 6-0, 6-0; Blasko (W) def. Lily Butcher, 6-3, 6-0; Wentling (G) def. Eryn Conner, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Ami Hatch-Annalise Ramirez (W) def. Addie Kraeling-Hannah McKinney, 6-0, 6-1; Elizabeth Bersett-Linnea Funari (W) def. Brooke Wilkerson-Katie King, 6-2, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.