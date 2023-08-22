GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Franklin 0 — At Franklin, coach Michael Coulter’s Eagles started the season with a Region 1 sweep of the Knights.
The Eagles posted 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in the four matches that were contested.
Ella West, Jane Coulter, and Emily Williams swept singles play for GC while Ava Dlugonski-Joella Bandi won at No. 1 doubles. Franklin forfeited at second doubles.
Singles: West def. Alysa Rial, 6-0, 6-0; Coulter def. Leaha Rial, 6-0, 6-0; Williams def. Abby Wolfe, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Dlugonski-Bandi def. Angelina Wofford-Ruth Riddle, 6-0, 6-0; Franklin forfeited No. 2 doubles.
• Hickory 3, Sharon 2 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, Ava Garrett won at No. 3 singles for Hickory and the Hornets swept doubles play to earn the Region 1 victory against the Tigers.
Kelly Walton-Julia Missory and Grace Roshala-Abbey Snyder teamed up for wins in the doubles competition for the Hornets.
Megan Messina and Abby Wallace captured singles’ wins for Sharon.
“It took a total team effort and the support among teammates to secure the win, said Hickory first-year head coach Matt McKee. “Ava Garrett went the distance with a three-set victory followed by two strong doubles performances.”
Singles: Messina (S) def. Olivia Gingras, 6-0, 6-3; Wallace (S) def. Kara Leonard, 6-3, 6-3; Garrett (H) def. Katie Jennings, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. Doubles: Walton-Missory (H) def. Maria Alvim-Maddie Stabile, 6-1, 6-3; Roshala-Snyder (H) def. Norah Butchy-Mary Claire Brown, 6-4, 6-2.
BOYS GOLF
• Brookfield 188, Garfield 210 — At Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield Twp., Braydon DeMaria shot a 42 as the Warriors beat the G-Men in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference match on Tuesday.
Hunter Warrender and Cody Davidson shot 47s for Brookfield.
Landen Gedeon led Garfield with a 47.
Brookfield: DeMaria 42, Warrender 47, Davidson 47, Aeryn Berena 52.
Garfield: Gedeon 47, Hunter Anderson 52, Tyler Baczkowski 52, Lukas Workman 59, Caleb Sheer 59.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Brookfield 3, Mathews 0 — At Vienna, coach Andrea Grimm’s Warriors opened the season with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 sweep of Mathews.
Brookfield: Ariana Jones 5 kills, 5 digs; Cailey Wellman 5 kills; Rylie Burdge 10 assists, 5 digs; Alexia Baker 5 digs.
JV: Brookfield, 25-12, 25-23.
