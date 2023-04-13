SOFTBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Wilmington 1 — At New Wilmington, the Blue Devils pulled out the Region 1 win in a pitchers duel between Sharpsville’s Breanna Hanley and Wilmington’s Ava Williamson.
Hanley fired a complete- game five hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk. She threw 66 strikes on 96 total pitches and faced 28 batters.
Williamson compiled 13 strikeouts, issued four walks, and only allowed five hits. She threw 130 pitches, 79 strikes, and faced 31 hitters.
Sharpsville scored all three of its runs in the top of the sixth inning. Wilmington scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Hanley helped her cause at the plate by hitting a home run and a single and driving in a run. Lily Palko and Miah Applegarth both doubled and Keeley Whitaker singled.
Maelee Whiting doubled and drove in the Hounds’ only run. Avery Harlan, Faith Jones, Karah Deal, and Lia Krarup singled.
• Sharon 6, Corry 3 — At Wengler Field in Sharon, Claire Bodien whiffed four hitters, issued four walks, and gave up seven hits in the complete-game performance for the Tigers in the Region 4 clash.
Ella Connelly hit a pair of singles and drove in a run for Sharon, Dalaini Bayer singled and had an RBI, and Lacey Root doubled and drove in a run.
Sharon took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, tacked on two more run in the third, and added another in the fourth frame. Corry scored in the first, third, and sixth innings.
For Corry, Haleigh Burlew belted a home run, Allison Sawyer, Alyssa Burlew, and Kendyll Chamberlain all singled and drove in a run, and Peyton McCray contributed a pair of singles.
Sadye Dyne went the distance for the Beavers. She fanned 11 hitters, only issued three walks, and gave up six hits.
• Hickory 17, Grove City 2 (3 inn.) — At Hermitage, Lydia Hallas tossed a two-hitter while Loren Myers, Hallie Miller, Kaelyn Fustos, and Layla McClung drove in three runs each as the Hornets rolled in the Region 4 contest.
Hallas struck out two batters and walked two in the abbreviated game.
Miller doubled, hit two singles, and drove in three runs, Loren Myers had a pair of singles and three RBIs, Fustos contributed three singles and three RBIs, and McClung doubled, singled, and drove in three.
Also for Hickory, Hallas tripled and drove in a pair of runs, Madeline Myers ripped two singles, and Jordyn Hanzelka singled and drove in a run.
Kara Kirk and Logan Jones pitched for Grove City. Kirk issued one walk and gave up six runs on five hits in one-third of an inning. Jones gave up 11 runs on 10 hits.
Helena Wolbert doubled for the Eagles and Kirk singled.
• Jamestown 12, Titusville 0 (5 inn.) — At Jamestown, Muskies’ ace Miranda Biles fired a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks to lead Jamestown to the Region 4 victory.
Biles threw 65 pitches, 47 of them being strikes. She faced 19 batters.
Reese Schaller led Jamestown at the dish with a double, single, and two RBIs. Madilyn Enterline doubled and drove in a run. Kiley Matters and Kalani Spurlock each singled and had an RBI.
Jordan Wynn went the distance in the circle for Titusville. She had three strikeouts, three walks, and gave up seven hits.
Dani Fonzo had the lone hit for the Rockets, a single.
• Mercer 12, West Middlesex 1 (5 inn.) — At Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Angelina Eakman and Pressley Washil combined on a one-hitter as the Mustangs rolled in the Region 1 encounter.
Mercer took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and went up 8-0 in the second en route to the win.
Eakman pitched four innings. She fanned 12 batters, issued one walk, and gave up no hits. Washil had no strikeouts and no walks and gave up the one run on one hit.
Kaylee Long (2 2/3 innings) and Harper Nickel pitched for West Middlesex. The duo had four strikeouts, issued two walks, and gave up 10 hits.
Angelina Eakman and Phoebe Eakman had big days as both homered, doubled, and drove in three runs. Washil doubled, singled, and drove in a pair and Adison Foster added two singles and an RBI.
Kylie Kimpan singled for the Reds.
• Farrell 12, Kennedy Catholic 11 — At Farrell, the Steelers reportedly plated six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn their first win in several years.
SportsRadio 96.7FM Sports Director Bob Greenburg first reported the win on Twitter Thursday night.
Neither team has been reporting stats to The Herald. The results also were not listed on maxpreps or the phone app GameChanger.
BASEBALL
• Bristol 9, Brookfield 8 — At Bristolville, the Warriors plated seven of their eight runs over the final three innings, but just fell short in the loss to the Panthers.
Brent Songer earned the win. He struck out four batters and walked two. Brandon Hardman had one strikeout and three walks in the loss for the Warriors.
Mike Burbach hit two singles for Bristol, Songer doubled, and Croc Thorp and Disel Williams drove in two runs each.
For Brookfield, Gavin Marsh doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Hayes Montgomery and Teddy Moody hit two singles each, Cole Saloom tripled and singled, and Connor Heater doubled.
• Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3 — At Slippery Rock on Wednesday, the Knights took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and went up 6-0 in the third en route to the Region 2 win over the Rockets.
Vanderbilt recruit Luke Guth struck out 13 batters, walked three, and gave up all four runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Knights. Matthew Wimer closed it out (two strikeouts, one walk, no hits).
Offensively for Franklin, Guth hit a solo home run, Zach Boland doubled and drove in three runs, Aidan McCracken had a double, two singles, and an RBI, Alex Wible singled twice, and Sam Wimer doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs.
Dylan Gordon (three innings), Austan Runtas (three), and Brett Galcik pitched for Slippery Rock. They combined on eight strikeouts, issued three walks, and gave up 10 hits.
Brody Galcik (doubled), Ryan Double, Doug Popovec, and Nolan Darr had hits for the Rockets. Nick Kingerski was credited with an RBI.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Reynolds 127, Farrell 22; Reynolds 101, Sharpsville 49 — In Transfer, the host Raiders came away with a pair of one-sided wins.
Chase McLaughlin dominated the sprint events. The senior Raider posted wins in the 100-meter dash (11.1 seconds), the 200 (22.9) and the 400 (52.2).
Fellow Reynolds runner Theron O’Brien earned first place in the 1600 (5:12.8) and the 800 (2:22.8). Maddox Snyder picked up field victories in the shot put (38-4), the discus (109-4) and the javelin (151-4).
Matthew Colich earned a win for the Blue Devils in the pole vault. He posted an attempt of 9 feet. Kyle Vigotty had a second win for Sharpsville with a time of 18.5 seconds in the 110 hurdles.
Farrell’s Lamont Samuels won the long jump with a try of 20 feet, 10 inches. The Steelers also took first in the 4x100 relay, clocking a run of 44.5 seconds.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Reynolds 78, Farrell 39; Sharpsville 90, Reynolds 54 — At Transfer, the Raiders earned a split between the Steelers and Blue Devils.
Makayla Edwards led Reynolds with wins in the shot put, discus, and javelin.
Janiya Daniels captured the 100 and 200 for Farrell.
Lauren Aiello finished first in the 800 and 1600 for Sharpsville and teammate Paige Messett won the shot put and javelin.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
REYNOLDS 127, FARRELL 22
3200 relay — Reynolds, 9:47.50; 110 hurdles — Miller (R), 19.9; 100 — McLaughlin (R), 11.1; 1600 — O’Brien (R), 5:12.8; 400 — McLaughlin (R), 52.2; 400 relay — Farrell, 44.5; 300 hurdles — Miller (R), 46.8; 800 — O’Brien (R), 2:22.8; 200 — McLaughlin (R), 22.9; 3200 — Hernandez (R), 11:56.9; 1600 relay — Reynolds, 3:43.1; Shot put — Snyder (R), 38-4; Discus — Snyder (R), 109-4; Javelin — Snyder (R), 151-4; Long jump — Samuels (F), 20-10; Triple jump — Lee (R), 37-7; High jump — Williams (R), 5-11; Pole vault — Hernandez (R), 7-6.
———
REYNOLDS 101, SHARPSVILLE 49
(differences from above listed)
110 hurdles — Vigotty (S), 18.5; 400 relay — Sharpsville, 45.7; Long jump — McLaughlin (R), 18-10; Pole vault — Colich (S), 9-0.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
REYNOLDS 78, FARRELL 39
3200 relay — not contested; 100 hurdles — Stokes (F), 21.0; 100 — Daniels (F), 13.1; 1600 — Coburn (R), 6:42.9; 400 — Murcko (R), 1:04.2; 400 relay — Farrell (no names submitted), 53.9; 300 hurdles — Mitchell (F), 1:01.1; 800 — Coburn (R), 3:07.1; 200 — Daniels (F), 27.1; 3200 — not contested; 1600 relay — not contested; Shot put — Edwards (R), 25-0 1/4; Discus — Edwards (R), 78-6; Javelin — Edwards (R), 56-7; Long jump — Murcko (R), 16-1; Triple jump — Bresnan (R), 34-9; High jump — Bresnan (R), 4-3; Pole vault — Trapp (R), no height submitted.
———
SHARPSVILLE 90, REYNOLDS 54
(differences from above listed)
3200 relay — Sharpsville (no names submitted), 12:05.57; 100 hurdles — Spatara (S), 21.6; 100 — Hubbard (S), 12.8; 1600 — Aiello (S), 6:32.8; 400 relay — Sharpsville (no names submitted); 300 hurdles — Steiner (S), 51.5; 800 — Aiello (S), 3:02.4; 200 — Tighe (S), 26.7; 3200 — Hurl (S), 15:10.3; 1600 relay — Sharpsville (no names submitted), 4:39.1; Shot put — Messett (S), 27-9; Javelin — Messett (S), 73-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.