BASEBALL
• Reynolds 6, Jamestown 3 — At Transfer, the Muskies led 3-2 in the third inning before the Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for the Region 1 win.
Carter Reichard (five innings) and Ryan Broadwater pitched for Reynolds. Reichard struck out two, walked four, and gave up all three runs on five hits. Broadwater fanned one, issued no walks, and only gave up one hit.
Nolan Reichard led Reynolds at the plate with two doubles, two singles, and three RBIs. Broadwater and Carter Reichard both singled and drove in a run, and Cameron Buckley had a pair of singles.
Jamestown stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Wilmington 10, Sharpsville 1 — At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., Rocky Serafino fired a one-hitter over six innings with two strikeouts and six walks as the Hounds (3-0) defeated the Devils in the Region 1 contest.
At the plate for Wilmington, Ben Miller was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Tyler Mikulin went 2-for-4, Garrett Heller doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Brodie Dewberry went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and Colby Lewis was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Jack Leipheimer, Braden Scarvel, and Eric Lindstedt split time on the mound for Sharpsville. The trio combined on six strikeouts, six walks, and gave up a dozen hits.
Luke Distler doubled and drove in the Devils’ only run.
• Brookfield 16, Campbell Memorial 3 (5 inn.) — At Cene Park in Struthers, the Warriors banged out 16 hits in the win over Campbell Memorial.
Connor Heater led Brookfield at the plate with two doubles and six RBIs. Hayes Montgomery doubled, singled, and drove in three runs.
Also for the Warriors, Gavin Marsh, Hunter Warrender, and Alajiah Bauder each had two hits and Teddy Moody was credited with two RBIs.
Brayden Sangregorio earned the mound win. He struck out five batters and issued four walks.
SOFTBALL
• Wilmington 8, Mercer 1 — At Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Graeson Grubbs ripped three singles and drove in four runs to power the Hounds to the Region 1 victory.
Wilmington held a slim 2-0 lead entering the fifth inning. The Hounds scored four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth en route to the win.
Faith Jones belted a home run and singled for Wilmington, Maelee Whiting doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Paije Peterson added a pair of singles, and Ava Williamson tripled.
Williamson (five innings) and Stella Maynard combined to pitch a two-hitter. Williamson struck out 11, walked four, and gave up two hits. Maynard fanned four, issued no walks, and gave up the run on no hits.
Angelina Eakman (five innings) and Pressley Washil pitched for Mercer. They combined on 15 strikeouts, three walks, and gave up 12 hits.
Eakman doubled and Emma Stoepful singled for the Mustangs.
• Jamestown 16, Grove City 4 — At Memorial Park in Grove City, Josie Pfaff belted two home runs, doubled, and drove in four runs as the Muskies rolled in the Region 4 encounter.
Kiley Matters had a double, three singles, and three RBIs for Jamestown, Morgan Bercis tripled, doubled, singled, and drove in four runs, Savannah Thurber had three singles and a double, Reese Schaller tripled, singled, and drove in two runs, Kalani Spurlock contributed a pair of singles, and Madilyn Enterline had an RBI single.
Miranda Biles earned the win. She struck out six hitters, issued four walks, and gave up four runs on four hits.
Kara Kirk went the distance on the hill for Grove City. She fanned one, walked three, and gave up 21 hits.
Johanna Smiley had two singles for the Eagles while Kirk and Morgan Eaton were credited with one RBI each.
• Sharpsville 23, Lakeview 0 (4 inn.) — At Stoneboro, Breanna Hanley fired a no-hitter and had four hits and three RBIs and Izzie Candiotti collected five hits and drove in six runs as the Devils rolled in the Region 1 contest.
Hanley ripped three doubles and a single and Candiotti smacked a homer and had three doubles and a single. In the circle, Hanley had 10 strikeouts and issued no walks.
Emma Brest had three singles and three RBIs for Sharpsville, Miah Applegarth ripped a pair of doubles, singled, and drove in two runs, Lily Palko had two singles and an RBI, and Keeley Whitaker collected two doubles and an RBI.
Also for the Blue Devils, Avery McFeaters doubled and drove in three runs, Bella Ritenour had a double and an RBI, Haley White contributed two singles and an RBI, and Jordan Breast tripled and doubled.
Hemi Brazil went the distance for Lakeview. She struck out one batter, issued three walks, and gave up 23 hits.
• West Middlesex 22, Kennedy Catholic 0 (3 inn.) — At Hermitage, Ava Gilmore fired a no-hitter and drove in four runs at the plate to lead the Big Reds past the Golden Eagles.
Gilmore hit a home run and two singles. In the circle, she struck out six batters and gave up no walks. Kaylee Long also had a big day for WM as she had a pair of doubles, singled, and drove in five runs.
Also for the Reds, Emily Dick collected a pair of singles and drove in a run, Harper Nickel hit an RBI single, Alaina Bowers singled and drove in a pair of runs, Kadence Leonard doubled and drove in three, Taylor Geiwitz singled and had an RBI, and Emily Davano doubled and singled.
Brooke Kirkpatrick went the distance for KC. She had one strikeout, five walks, and gave up 14 hits.
• Sharon 16, Slippery Rock 3 (5 inn.) — At Slippery Rock, Claire Bodien fired a three-hitter and Mia Cabraja hit two doubles, singled, and drove in three runs to lead the Tigers past the Rockets in the Region 4 clash.
Bodien struck out five batters, issued six walks, and gave up three hits in 4 1/3 innings. At the dish, she had five singles and an RBI.
Ella Connelly ripped a pair of singles and drove in two runs for Sharon, Dalaini Bayer ripped a two-run single, Mary Brown doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Marley Frost had an RBI single, Lacey Root doubled and drove in a run, and Emma Merchant doubled and drove in two runs.
Ciana D’Antoni suffered the loss for Slippery Rock. She fanned seven, walked three, and surrendered 14 hits.
Brooklyn Saul doubled and drove in a run for the Rockets while D’Antoni and Maddie Horner both singled and had an RBI.
• Brookfield 18, Campbell Memorial 1 (5 inn.) — At Campbell, Arianna Jones went 4-for-4, including a two-run homer, and McKyah Graybill smacked a three-run homer to lift the Warriors past the Red Devils.
Jenae Pugh added two singles for Brookfield while Maddie Thomas, Katie Logan, and Abby DeJoy all doubled.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win. She had two strikeouts and only issued one walk.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Reynolds 97, Wilmington 53 — At New Wilmington, Haydin McLaughlin captured the 200, 400, long jump, and was part of the foursome that won the 1600-meter relay to lead the Raiders past the Hounds.
Levi Miller (hurdles, 400 relay) and Patrick Lee (400 relay, 1600 relay, triple jump) were triple-event winners for Reynolds.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach set a personal best and school record in the pole vault with a height of 15 feet, 3 inches.
Tully Caiazza captured the 800 and 1600 for the Hounds.
• Lakeview 107, Mercer 43 — At Stoneboro, Danick Hinkson captured the 100- and 200-meter dash and ran on the first-place 400 and 1600 relay teams to lead the Sailors past the Mustangs.
Lakeview’s Colson Jenkins finished first in the 800 and 1600 and also was part of the 1600 relay foursome.
For Mercer, Nathan Haines swept the hurdles and Ben Godrey won the long and high jumps.
• West Middlesex 96, Greenville 53 — At West Middlesex, Dennis Jones took first in the 800, 3200, 1600 relay, and 3200 relay to lead the Reds.
Nick Varga, Luke Schneider, and Christian Snyder were triple events winners for WM (3-0).
Cody Copeland (100, 200), and Malachi Hyde (shot put, javelin) led Greenville.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Wilmington 115, Reynolds 34 — At New Wilmington, Maya Jeckavitch took first place in the 100, 200, 400, and ran on the winning 400-meter relay team for the Hounds.
Sarah Dieter (100 hurdles, 400 relay, 1600 relay) and Emma Mershimer (300 hurdles, 400 relay, 1600 relay) were triple-event winners for Wilmington.
Grace Bresnan swept the jumps for Reynolds.
• Lakeview 102, Mercer 45 — At Stoneboro, Kady Alexander and Lydia Reed were winners in four event each in the Sailors’ win over Mercer.
Alexander finished first in the 800 and ran on all three first-place relay teams. Reed captured the 100, 200, long jump, and was part of the 400-meter relay squad.
Also for Lakeview, Laci Redfoot took first in the 100-meter hurdles and was part of the 400 and 1600 relay teams.
Willow Myers led Mercer with wins in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
• Greenville 82, West Middlesex 54 — At West Middlesex, Karis McElhaney finished first in the 800 and 1600 and ran on the winning 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams for the Trojans.
Reese Risavi, Peyton Davis, and Maddy Sheldon captured wins in three events for Greenville.
Lily Kildoo (hurdles) and Abby Keckler (long, triple jumps) led the way for WM (1-3).
REYNOLDS 97, WILMINGTON 53
3200 relay — Reynolds (O’Brien, Hart, Hernandez, Reckart), 9:23.2; 110 hurdles — Miller (R), 20.8; 100 — Geiger (R), 11.8; 1600 — Caiazza (W), 5:01.3; 400 — McLaughlin (R), 53.0; 400 relay — Reynolds (Nay, Lee, DiGregorio, Miller), 47.6; 300 hurdles — Miller (R), 49.6; 800 — Caiazza (W), 2:16.9; 200 — McLaughlin (R), 23.6; 3200 — Hatch (W), 11:44.2; 1600 relay — Reynolds (Lee, DiGregorio, Nay, McLaughlin), 3:49.3; Shot put — Bruckner (W), 40-8 1/2; Discus — Coulter (W), 113-7; Javelin — Snyder (R), 158-0; Long jump — McLaughlin (R), 21-4 1/2; Triple jump — Lee (R), 39-1; High jump — Williams (R), 5-11; Pole vault — Glavach (W), 15-3.
———
LAKEVIEW 107, MERCER 43
3200 relay — Lakeview (Robinowitz, Harold, Phillips, Alexander), 10:41.10; 110 hurdles — Haines (M), 17.3; 100 — Hinkson (L), 11.2; 1600 — Jenkins (L), 4:56.6; 400 — Childers (M), 55.7; 400 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Rains, Williams, Hinkson), 45.4; 300 hurdles — Haines (M), 44.1; 800 — Jenkins (L), 2:06.6; 200 — Hinkson (L), 23.0; 3200 — Alexander (L), 11:14.0; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Jenkins, Robinowitz, Williams, Hinkson), 3:37.3; Shot put — Tingley (L), 36-5; Discus — Osbourne (L), 93-5 1/2; Javelin — Tingley (L), 135-5 1/2; Long jump — Godfrey (M), 18-6 1/2; Triple jump — Skiles (L), 40-3 1/2; High jump — Godfrey (M), 5-10; Pole vault — Savolskis (L), 11-6.
———
WEST MIDDLESEX 96, GREENVILLE 53
3200 relay — WM (Varga, Vorisek, Schneider, Jones), 10:27.2; 110 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 16.3; 100 — Copeland (G), 11.9; 1600 — Schneider (WM), 4:52.3; 400 — Varga (WM), 55.6; 400 relay — WM (Thomas, Garrett, Vogan, Maun), 49.2; 300 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 46.3; 800 — Jones (WM), 2:06.3; 200 — Copeland (G), 24.8; 3200 — Jones (WM), 12:19.9; 1600 relay — WM (Varga, Thompson, Schneider, Jones), 3:50.8; Shot put — Hyde (G), 37-4 1/2; Discus — Schmitt (WM), 124-3; Javelin — Hyde (G), 136-5; Long jump — Snyder (WM), 19-3; Triple jump — Weaver (G), 38-0 1/2; High jump — Wilms (WM), 5-8; Pole vault — Mitchell (G), 10-6.
WILMINGTON 115, REYNOLDS 34
3200 relay — Wilmington (Bobosky, Bersett, E.Ramirez, A.Ramirez), 14:24.5; 100 hurdles — Dieter (W), 17.3; 100 — Jeckavitch (W), 12.6; 1600 — Mason (W), 6:16.9; 400 — Jeckavitch (W), 1:03.3; 400 relay — Wilmington (Mershimer, Jeckavitch, Bruckner, Dieter), 52.8; 300 hurdles — Mershimer (W), 51.5; 800 — Wallace (W), 2:47.9; 200 — Jeckavitch (W), 27.5; 3200 — A.Ramirez (W), 17:31.4; 1600 relay — Wilmington (Dieter, Mershimer, Wallace, Mason), 4:52.8; Shot put — Miller (W), 26-2; Discus — Miller (W), 91-7; Javelin — Flick (W), 89-2; Long jump — Bresnan (R), 16-9 1/2; Triple jump — Bresnan (R), 34-9 1/2; High jump — Bresnan (R), 4-9; Pole vault — Thomas (W), 7-0.
———
LAKEVIEW 102, MERCER 45
3200 relay — Lakeview (Raymond, Woods, Sommers, Alexander), 11:58.4; 100 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 17.4; 100 — Reed (L), 12.5; 1600 — Myers (M), 5:21.7; 400 — Heckathorn (M), 1:04.6; 400 relay — Lakeview (L.Redfoot, Reed, Alexander, J.Redfoot), 54.7; 300 hurdles — Lakeview (no name submitted), 52.6; 800 — Alexander (L), 2:48.1; 200 — Reed (L), 26.7; 3200 — Myers (M), 11:19.0; 1600 relay — Lakeview (J.Redfoot, Alexander, Ky.Seddon, L.Redfoot), 4:32.9; Shot put — Sciullo (L), 27-5 1/4; Discus — Ky.Seddon (L), 87-6; Javelin — Seidel (M), 92-11; Long jump — Reed (L), 16-1 3/4; Triple jump — McDonald (M), 30-0; High jump — McGowan (L), 5-1; Pole vault — McGowan (L), 11-0.
———
GREENVILLE 82, WEST MIDDLESEX 54
3200 relay — Greenville (Risavi, McElhaney, Davis, Lewis), 10:50.0; 100 hurdles — Kildoo (WM), 17.1; 100 — Sheldon (G), 13.6; 1600 — McElhaney (G), 5:38.5; 400 — Davis (G), 1:03.5; 400 relay — Greenville (Russell, Risavi, Bush, Sheldon), 55.5; 300 hurdles — Kildoo (WM), 56.2; 800 — McElhaney (G), 2:33.7; 200 — Sheldon (G), 29.5; 3200 — L.Bartholomew (WM), 12:53.9; 1600 relay — Greenville (Davis, McElhaney, Lewis, Risavi), 4:32.0; Shot put — Tokar (G), 30-0; Discus — Moore (WM), 75-5; Javelin — Tokar (G), 96-6; Long jump — Keckler (WM), 15-2 1/2; Triple jump — Keckler (WM), 29-0; High jump — Blatt (G), 4-10; Pole vault — not contested.
