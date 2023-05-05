BOYS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Oil City 0 — At Grove City, Coach Shawn Sowers’ Eagles (6-2, 9-4) rolled in the Region 1 contest.
Singles: Ryan Waugaman def. Jackson Dilks, 6-1, 7-6(4); Caleb Baumgartner def. Dylan Bly, 6-1, 6-1; Landon Mercer def. Spencer Greene, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Shane Cavolo-Landon Schofield def. Simon Burkett-Sam Smith, 6-2, 6-2; Pierson Badowski-Noah Bovard def. Austin Meehan-Justin Garland, 6-0, 6-1.
The District 10 Singles Championships (first round through semifinals) are Saturday at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie. The championship matches will be played on Monday at Westwood.
BASEBALL
• Hickory 3, Titusville 2 — At Hermitage, the Hornets edged the Rockets in the Region 2 clash.
Hickory went up 1-0 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Luke Ference. The Hornets went up 3-0 in the third frame. Titusville plated both of its runs in the fourth inning.
Johnny Leedham tripled and drove in two runs for Hickory while Ference had the sac fly. Zac Lanshcak, DJ Donatelli, and Luca Bertolasio singled.
Dennis Fedele and Tyson Djakovich threw a three-hitter for Hickory. Fedele started and pitched five innings. He struck out six batters, walked two, and gave up both runs on three hits. Tyson Djakovich came on in relief and had no strikeouts, two walks, and didn’t allow a hit.
Andrew Wheeling (four innings) and Kameron Mong pitched for Titusville. They combined on eight strikeouts, issued six walks, and only allowed four hits.
Kasen Neely belted a home run and drove in two runs for the Rockets.
• Slippery Rock 5, Grove City 3 — At Slippery Rock, the Rockets scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on for the Region 2 victory over the Eagles.
Sal Mineo (4 1/3 innings) and Nick Kingerski fired a five-hitter for Slippery Rock. The duo collected five strikeouts and issued seven walks.
Ryan Double tripled and drove in a run for the Rockets, Kingerski and Mineo had one RBI each, Brett Galcik ripped a triple, and Nolan Darr singled and drove in a run.
Caden Wade (two innings), Lucas Shaffert (three), and Michael Earman split time on the mound for Grove City. The trio fanned three batters, walked five, and only gave up five hits.
Wade doubled for the Eagles and Earman singled and drove in a run.
• Thursday’s Sharon at Oil City game was postponed to 3 p.m. today.
• Thursday’s Greenville at Sharpsville game is slated for 5 p.m. on May 11.
SOFTBALL
• Mercer 5, Reynolds 2 — At Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Angelina Eakman fired a complete-game two-hitter and blasted a pair of home runs and drove in five to lead the Mustangs to the Region 1 win.
Mercer took an early 2-0 lead, but Reynolds tied the game in the top of the third inning. The Mustangs tacked on three runs in the bottom half of the third en route to the win.
Eakman struck out 16 batters and only issued three walks.
Madelyn Diefenderfer tossed a four-hitter for Reynolds with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Emma Stoepfel and Phoebe Eakman singled for Mercer.
Phoenix Collins tripled for the Raiders and Marissa Hillyer drove in both runs.
• Corry 13, Hickory 11 — At Corry, the Beavers scored three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to defeat the Hornets in Region 4 play.
Alyssa Burlew led the way for Corry by belting two home runs, a double, a single, and drove in four runs. Kaycee Porter and Kendell Chamberlain both singled and had an RBI, Sadye Dyne singled and knocked in two runs, and Kendyl Scouten doubled, singled, and had an RBI.
Dyne (2 1/3 innings) and Allison Sawyer pitched for Corry. The duo combined on eight strikeouts, four walks, and allowed a dozen hits.
For Hickory, Hallie Miller ripped three singles and drove in three runs, Madeline Myers doubled, singled and had two RBIs, Kaelyn Fustos singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, Loren Myers ripped an RBI double, and Madison Trimboli contributed a double, single, and an RBI.
Loren (5 2/3 innings) and Madeline Myers pitched for the Hornets. Loren Myers fanned four, walked two, and gave up 10 runs on eight hits. Madeline Myers had no strikeouts, issued one walk, and surrendered three runs on two hits.
• Franklin 7, Sharon 0 — At Franklin, ace Trinity Edge tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and two walks as the Knights shut down the Tigers in the Region 4 affair.
Franklin scored all seven of its runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to the win.
Autumn Fitzgerald led the Knights at the plate with a single and two RBIs. Gabrielle Laderer tripled and doubled, Rilee Hanna had an RBI single, and Abby Boland and Alysa Rial added one RBI each.
Claire Bodien fired a five-hitter for Sharon. She fanned three hitters and only issued four walks. She had the Tigers’ lone hit – a double.
• Brookfield 10, Garfield 0 — At Garrettsville, Ohio, the Warriors banged out 15 hits in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference rout over the G-Men.
Miranda Nicholson picked up the win for Brookfield. She struck out four hitters and only issued one walk.
Abby DeJoy tripled, doubled, singled, and drove in three runs for Brookfield, Sophia Hook hit a double, two singles, and drove in two RBIs, Maddie Thomas tripled, McKyah Graybill doubled, Cadence Huffman had two hits, and Arrianna Jones collected a pair of hits and two RBIs.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Lakeview 106, Sharpsville 44 — At Stoneboro, Austin Haines, Danick Hinkson, and Colson Jenkins grabbed three wins each to lead the Sailors past the Blue Devils.
Haines and Hinkson both ran on the winning 400-meter relay team. Haines also swept the hurdles and Hinkson took first in the 100 and 200. Jenkins captured the 400, 1600, and 3200.
Austin Robinowitz, Nicholas Savolskis, and Devon Olson were double-event winners for the Sailors.
Sharpsville won the 1600 relay (Kyle Vigotty, Tyler Schenker, Rylan Piccirilli, and Chance Miller) and Jayden White won the long jump.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Lakeview 96, Sharpsville 53 — At Stoneboro, Kady Alexander and Lydia Reed captured four events each in the win over the Devils.
Alexander copped the 800 and 1600 and ran on the first-place 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams. Reed took first in the 100, 200, 400, and long jump.
Emma Raymond, Laci Redfoot, and Erika McGowan won two event each for Lakeview.
For Sharpsville, Macie Steiner, Haley White, Riley Tighe, and Tamya Hubbard won the 400 relay. Paige Messett (shot put), Savannah Harrison (discus), and Miah Applegarth (triple jump) also grabbed wins for Sharpsville.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
LAKEVIEW 106, SHARPSVILLE 44
3200 relay — Lakeview (Robinowitz, Harold, Savolskis, Alexander), 9:34.3; 110 hurdles — Haines (L), 16.6; 100 — Hinkson (L), 11.1; 1600 — Jenkins (L), 4:57.0; 400 — Jenkins (L), 55.4; 400 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Haines, Williams, Hinkson), 45.0; 300 hurdles — Haines (L), 44.3; 800 — Robinowitz (L), 2:19.5; 200 — Hinkson (L), 23.5; 3200 — Jenkins (L), 11:14.5; 1600 relay — Sharpsville (Vigotty, Schenker, Piccirilli, Miller), 3:48.2; Shot put — Rogers (S), 39-6 1/4; Discus — Osborne (L), 122-0; Javelin — Olson (L), 135-0; Long jump — White (S), 17-6; Triple jump — Olson (L), 38-6; High jump — Urey (L), 5-3; Pole vault — Savolskis (L), 9-6.
———
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
LAKEVIEW 96, SHARPSVILLE 53
3200 relay — Lakeview (Alexander, Raymond, Woods, Emmert), 11:34.8; 100 hurdles — J.Redfoot (L), 17.0; 100 — Reed (L), 12.5; 1600 — Alexander (L), 6:12.5; 400 — Reed (L), 1:00.2; 400 relay — Sharpsville (Steiner, White, Tighe, Hubbard), 52.3; 300 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 49.3; 800 — Alexander (L), 2:46.1; 200 — Reed (L), 26.5; 3200 — Sommers (L), 14:57.9; 1600 relay — Lakeview (Alexander, Raymond, Ke.Seddon, L.Redfoot), 4:37.4; Shot put — Messett (S), 30-10 1/4; Discus — Harrison (S), 78-10; Javelin — Shetler (L), 99-1; Long jump — Reed (L), 16-6; Triple jump — Applegarth (S), 29-5 3/4; High jump — McGowan (L), 5-1; Pole vault — McGowan (L), no height submitted.
