BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity Holiday Tourney
Championship
• Hickory 51, Canon-McMillan 44 — Coach Chris Mele’s Hickory High Hornets captured the championship on Thursday with a win over the Big Macs.
Hickory (6-2), which beat Trinity in their tourney opener on Wednesday, rallied from a 12-5 deficit at the end of the opening quarter to capture the crown.
Hickory outscored Canon-McMillan 18-4 in the second quarter to lead 23-16 at the break. Both teams scored 28 points in the second half.
Aidan Enoch drained a trio of treys en route to 14 points for Hickory and Tyson Djakovich had 14 points. Devin Daniels added nine points for the Hornets and Rylan Dye scored seven.
Enoch grabbed seven rebounds, Djakovich added four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Ben Swanson contributed six boards and three blocked shots.
Eamon O’Donoghue led the Big Macs (3-6) with 16 points and Evan Morris scored 10.
Trinity beat Albert Gallatin, 75-66, in the consolation game.
Neshannock Holiday Tourney
• Neshannock 68, Greenville 39 — The Trojans (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Lancers (5-2).
Jack Glies led Neshannock with 18 points while Nate Rynd and Luciano DeLillo had 11 points each.
Nate Stuyvesant led Greenville with nine points and Logan Lentz added eight markers.
Greenville will play Wilmington in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m. today while Neshannock faces Union at 7 p.m. for the championship.
• Union 63, Wilmington 11 — The Scotties fired in a dozen treys and rolled by the Hounds on Thursday.
Matt Stanley had 13 points for Union (6-0) and Peyton Lombardo bucketed 11.
Anthony Reed had six points for Wilmington and Rocky Serafino contributed four.
Shaler Holiday Tourney
Consolation
• Mercyhurst Prep 59, Sharon 56 — The Tigers led 23-15 at halftime before the Lakers responded with a 21-point third quarter.
Lamont Austin scored 16 points to lead the Tigers. Owen Schenker pitched in 13 points, and Derek Douglas finished with 11.
David Bahm scored 20 points to lead the Lakers. Derek Bly added 11 points and Justin Pasko finished with 10.
Shaler edged OLSH, 54-53, in the championship game.
Freeport Holiday Tourney
• Slippery Rock 60, Brashear 35 — Coach AJ Motta’s Rockets (3-4) went 2-0 at the tourney with wins over Obama Academy (45-43) on Wednesday and Brashear on Thursday.
Elam Pyle buried four treys and finished with 14 points for Slippery Rock, which drained 10 treys in the game. Dylan Gordon and Levi Prementine added nine points each.
Garrett White had eight points for Brashear.
Freeport beat Obama Academy, 50-43, in the nightcap. Thursday’s matchups were set before the tourney began.
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
• Commodore Perry 56, Crawford Christian Academy 43 — In the nightcap for their own holiday tournament, the Panthers outscored Crawford Christian Academy 22-8 in the final quarter for the win.
Commodore Perry trailed the Chargers 35-34 by the end of the third quarter.
Kyle Stringert scored 24 points to power the Panthers offense. They also got 14 points from Xavier Williams and seven points from Christian Saxe.
Jay Hemlock was the leading scorer for the Chargers. He finished with 19 points. Hemlock was the only double-digit scorer for CCA
CP plays Clarion-Limestone in the championship game at 8 p.m. tonight. Reynolds faces Crawford Christian in the consy contest at 6:15 p.m.
Non-Tourney
• AC Valley 60, Lakeview 35 — At Stoneboro, a slow start doomed the Sailors (3-5) in a loss to the Falcons (5-4) of District 9.
AC Valley led 11-2 after eight minutes of play and Lakeview just couldn’t catch up.
Jay Clover fired in 19 points for AC Valley and Ryan Cooper contributed 13 points.
Lucas Fagley led Lakeview with 12 points and Cody Fagley chipped in six.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hickory Sally Ward Classic
• Greenville 53, Ft. LeBoeuf 17 — At “The Hive,” Anna Harpst (four treys) and Josie Lewis scored 14 points each as the Trojans (7-0) followed up Wednesday’s impressive win over Neshannock with a blowout victory against the Bison (2-6).
Grace Cano added seven points and seven rebounds for Greenville, Lewis had five rebounds and dished out four assists, Reese Schaller grabbed six rebounds, Sarah Mallek collected three steals, and Peyton Davis blocked two shots.
Lewis was named MVP and Cano was an All-Tourney Team selection. Harpst was named to the All-Academic Team and Davis was named Most Promising Young Athlete.
Jillian Soder led LeBoeuf with 11 points.
• Neshannock 82, Hickory 27 — Lancers’ standout Marian Haggerty rifled in 30 points (six treys) to power Neshannock (4-4) past the Hornets (4-3).
Aaralyn Nogay added 16 points for Neshannock while Megan Pallerino and Payton Newman added 10 points each.
Mariah Swanson paced Hickory with eight points and Madison Jones scored seven.
Hickory opened the tourney on Wednesday with a win over Ft. LeBoeuf while Greenville beat Neshannock.
Mohawk Holiday Tourney
Consolation
• Wilmington 63, Deer Lakes 20 — Hounds’ sophomore standout Lia Krarup buried five treys and finished with 30 points as Wilmington (8-2) rolled past Deer Lakes (2-8).
Alyssa Flick added 10 points for the Hounds, who came out on fire and led 25-5 at the end of the opening quarter.
Layne Loper led Deer Lakes with eight points.
Shaler beat Mohawk, 52-42, in the championship game.
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
• Clarion-Limestone 45, Reynolds 32 — Alex Leadbetter scored 12 points and Alyssa Wiant bucketed 10 as the Lions (3-3) defeated the Raiders (2-6) in the tourney’s opening game.
Lea Miller and Marissa Hillyer led Reynolds with nine points each.
Reynolds meets Commodore Perry in today’s consolation game at 2 p.m. while Limestone faces Crawford Christian Academy for the championship at 3:45 p.m.
Laurel Holiday Classic
• Hopewell 41, Grove City 34 — The Eagles led 15-13 at halftime, but the Vikings outscored GC 16-9 in the third quarter and 12-10 in the fourth to earn the victory.
Lauryn Speicher led the way for Hopewell (4-4) with 15 points.
Piper Como scored 11 for Grove City, Delaney Callahan added nine points, and Karis Perample contributed eight.
Thursday’s matchups on the second day of the tourney were set before the event tipped off. The other game was Laurel vs. Eden Christian.
10th CASH Boosters Holiday Tourney
• Maplewood 49, West Middlesex 39 — At Linesville, Madison O’Hara fired in 17 points to lead the Tigers (6-2) past the Reds (3-5).
Sadie Thomas added 12 points for Maplewood and Savannah O’Hara bucketed 10.
Emma Mild rifled in a game-high 21 points for West Middlesex while Caitlin Stephens and Alexis Babcock chipped in seven points each. Stephens also had 13 rebounds and Mild grabbed eight boards.
The other girls came was CASH vs. Erie. Today’s consolation game is at 4 p.m. and the championship is at 7 p.m.
Mercer Christmas Tourney
• Moniteau 37, Sharon 24 — Catherine Kelly and Allie Pry scored 11 points each to lead the Warriors past the Tigers on the opening night of the girls tourney.
Abbey Jewart added eight points for Moniteau, which improved to 4-2.
Lacey Root had eight points for Sharon (6-2) and Diavonna Nixon contributed six markers.
• Mercer 42, Ambridge 24 — Coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (2-5) defeated the Bridgers (1-8) to advance to tonight’s championship game.
Ashlynn Heckathorn led Mercer with 13 points, Ava Godrey contributed seven markers, and McKenna McCandless added six points.
Delaney Moore had nine points for Ambridge.
Sharon plays Ambridge in the consolation game at 6 p.m. today and the Mustangs square off against Moniteau for the title at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity Holiday Tourney
Championship
HICKORY 5 18 14 14 51
CANON-MAC 12 4 18 10 44
HICKORY – Dye 2-2-2-7, Enoch 4-3-5-14, Daniels 3-3-4-9, Swanson 1-2-4-4, Miller 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 3-6-7-14, Uberti 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Enoch 3, Djakovich 2, Dye 1, Uberti 1. Totals: 14-16-22-51.
CANON-McMILLAN – Pernisek 1-0-0-3, O’Donoghue 5-6-8-16, Galicic 2-2-4-6, Morris 3-3-3-10, Fixx 1-0-0-2, Seckar 0-0-0-0, Dixon 1-1-1-3, Koenumund 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Pernisek 1, Morris 1. Totals: 15-12-16-44.
JV: Hickory, 50-27. Dom Uberti 18 (five treys), Landon Bean 13 for Hickory (6-0).
––––––
Neshannock Holiday Tourney
GREENVILLE 9 14 9 7 39
NESHANNOCK 22 13 24 9 68
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-1-3-5, Stuyvesant 4-0-0-9, Philson 2-1-2-5, Powers 1-0-0-2, Lentz 3-2-6-8, Cano 0-0-0-0, Hedderick 1-0-0-3, Vannoy 1-1-2-4, Buckley 0-0-0-0, Ritzert 0-0-0-0, Redfoot 0-0-0-0, Leskovac 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Stuyvesant 1, Hedderick 1, Vannoy 1, Leskovac 1. Totals: 15-5-13-39.
NESHANNOCK – Glies 6-3-5-18, N.Rynd 4-1-2-11, DeLillo 5-0-0-11, Keith 1-2-2-4, Sopko 3-0-0-7, Mozzocio 3-0-2-6, Kwiat 1-0-0-2, Anderton 4-0-0-9, J.Rynd 0-0-0-0, Bonner 0-0-0-0, Allison 0-0-0-0, Perrotta 0-0-0-0, Haggerty 0-0-0-0, Feury 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Glies 3, N.Rynd 2, DeLillo 1, Sopko 1, Anderton 1. Totals: 27-6-11-68.
––––––
Neshannock Holiday Tourney
WILMINGTON 3 3 0 5 11
UNION 23 21 10 9 63
WILMINGTON – B.Miller 0-0-0-0, Hill 0-0-0-0, Book 0-0-0-0, Reed 2-1-4-6, Bruckner 0-0-0-0, Gardner 0-0-2-0, Serafino 1-2-2-4, Kline 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goal: Reed 1. Totals: 3-4-10-11.
UNION – L.Stanley 3-1-2-7, Booker 1-0-0-2, M.Stanley 5-2-2-13, Taylor 2-0-0-6, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Eckert 0-0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-0-2, Wynn 1-0-0-3, Lombardo 4-0-0-11, Porter 2-0-0-5, Blakely 1-0-0-3, Gettings 0-1-2-1, Johnke 1-0-0-3, Mitchell 1-0-0-3, Burns 0-1-2-1, Cucitrone 0-0-0-0, Galmarini 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Lombardi 3, Taylor 2, M.Stanley 1, Wynn 1, Porter 1, Blakely 1, Johnke 1, Mitchell 1, Galmarini 1. Totals: 23-5-8-63.
––––––
Shaler Holiday Tourney
Consolation
MERCY. PREP 6 9 21 23 59
SHARON 16 7 13 20 56
MERCYHURST PREP — McCausland 0-0-0-0, Buckner 0-0-0-0, Brzuz 2-0-0-5, Pasko 2-6-10-10, Bly 5-1-4-11, Barretta 0-0-0-0, Bahm 6-8-9-20, Olszowka 0-0-0-0, Ganska 2-0-0-5, Ashton 3-2-6-8. 3-pt. goals: Brzuz 1, Ganska 1. Totals: 20-17-31-59.
SHARON — Ham 1-0-2-2, Austin 6-0-0-16, Douglas 3-4-6-11, Hoffman 2-0-0-6, Fromm 3-0-0-6, Root 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 1-0-0-2, Schenker 4-2-2-13. 3-pt. goals: Austin 4, Schenker 3, Hoffman 2, Douglas 1. Totals: 20-6-10-56.
––––––
Freeport Holiday Tourney
SLIPP. ROCK 23 23 2 12 60
BRASHEAR 5 8 12 10 35
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 4-0-0-9, Sabo 2-0-0-6, Gordon 2-4-4-9, Wolak 2-2-2-8, Book 2-2-4-6, Pyle 4-2-2-14, Grossman 1-0-0-2, Parson 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Pyle 4, Sabo 2, Wolak 2, Prememtine 1, Gordon 1. Totals: 19-12-14-60.
BRASHEAR – White 3-0-0-8, Lee 1-0-0-3, Gillett 2-0-0-4, Snyder 1-1-2-3, Milner 2-0-0-4, Nelson 2-2-4-6, Pullie 0-0-0-0, King 1-0-0-2, Peterson 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: White 2, Lee 1, Peterson 1. Totals: 14-3-6-35.
––––––
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
CCA 7 10 18 8 43
COMM. PERRY 12 7 15 22 56
CRAWFORD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Hoegerl 2-1-2-6, Frano 1-3-5-5, Nicolls 0-0-0-0, Hemlock 7-3-4-19, Miller 2-0-0-5, Hart 0-0-0-0, Mattocks 4-0-0-8, Keyser 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Hemlock 2, Hoegerl 1, Miller 1. Totals: 16-7-10-43.
CP – Stringert 7-6-6-24, Saxe 2-3-6-7, Williams 5-1-2-14, Furey 2-0-0-5, Jones 0-0-0-0, Malone 1-0-2-2, Yeagley 0-0-0-0, Philson 1-2-2-4, Bell 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 4, Williams 3, Furey 1. Totals: 18-12-18-56.
––––––
Non-Tourney
AC VALLEY 11 12 14 23 60
LAKEVIEW 2 11 11 11 35
AC VALLEY – Dittman 3-0-0-8, Cooper 4-3-4-13, Preston 2-0-0-4, Runyan 2-0-0-5, Clover 7-5-6-19, Baver 2-1-2-5, Best 1-1-2-3, Stevanus 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Dittman 2, Cooper 2, Runyan 1, Stevanus 1. Totals: 23-10-14-60.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 2-0-0-5, Voorhees 0-0-0-0, Reiser 1-2-2-4, Dye 0-5-6-5, C.Fagley 2-0-0-6, Urey 0-0-0-0, L.Fagley 3-5-9-12, Bell 1-0-0-2, Birtner 0-1-2-1, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Grim 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 2, Pence 1, L.Fagley 1. Totals: 9-13-19-35.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hickory Sally Ward Holiday Classic
GREENVILLE 21 12 13 7 53
LeBOEUF 5 1 5 6 17
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-0-0-3, Schaller 1-2-2-4, Harpst 5-0-2-14, Cano 3-1-3-7, Lewis 4-4-4-14, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 2-2-3-6, Tokar 0-3-4-3, Kirila 1-0-2-2, Busch 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harpst 4, Lewis 2, Mallek 1. Totals: 17-12-20-53.
FT. LeBOEUF – Soder 3-4-6-11, Tobin 1-0-0-2, Dorier 0-0-0-0, McKinnon 1-0-0-2, Will 0-0-0-0, Marsh 0-2-2-2, Gorzynski 0-0-0-0, Green 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Soder 1. Totals: 5-6-8-17.
––––––
Hickory Sally Ward Classic
NESHANNOCK 29 18 19 16 82
HICKORY 8 13 6 0 27
NESHANNOCK – Cole 0-0-0-0, Nogay 6-0-1-16, DeLillo 1-0-0-2, Pallerino 3-4-4-10, Haggerty 9-6-7-30, Quinn 1-2-5-4, Fries 1-0-0-2, Medure 3-2-4-8, Newman 4-2-6-10. 3-pt. goals: Haggerty 6, Nogay 4. Totals: 28-16-27-82.
HICKORY – Swanson 3-0-0-8, Beach 1-0-0-2, Fustos 1-2-2-4, Jones 3-0-0-7, Roberts 2-0-0-4, Phillips 1-0-0-2, Garrett 0-0-0-0, Mastrian 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 2, Jones 1. Totals: 11-2-2-27.
––––––
Mohawk Holiday Tourney
Consolation
DEER LAKES 5 7 3 5 20
WILMINGTON 25 14 13 11 63
DEER LAKES – Herbster 1-0-0-2, Spagnolo 1-0-0-3, Bokulich 2-1-2-5, Sullivan 1-0-1-2, Loper 2-4-6-8, Laurenza 0-0-0-0, Parise 0-0-0-0, Tristani 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Spagnolo 1. Totals: 7-5-9-20.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 12-1-2-30, Dieter 2-0-0-4, Jeckavitch 1-0-0-2, Bruckner 3-0-2-6, Flick 3-2-2-10, Whiting 2-1-3-5, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 0-0-0-0, Brewer 1-0-0-2, Klamut 1-0-0-2, Harlan 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 5, Flick 2. Totals: 26-4-9-63.
JV: Wilmington, 33-24. Avery Harlan 12 for Wilmington.
––––––
Commodore Perry Holiday Tourney
LIMESTONE 18 8 13 6 45
REYNOLDS 4 7 12 9 32
CLARION-LIMESTONE – Wiant 5-0-0-10, Leadbetter 4-3-4-12, Coull 3-2-2-8, Sebastian-Sims 2-0-0-4, Shick 1-0-0-2, Dunn 3-1-2-7, Aaron 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Leadbetter 1. Totals: 19-6-8-45.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 3-0-4-6, Miller 4-1-2-9, Hillyer 4-1-4-9, Wade 3-0-1-6, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0-2. Totals: 15-2-11-32.
––––––
Laurel Holiday Classic
HOPEWELL 5 8 16 12 41
GROVE CITY 7 8 9 10 34
HOPEWELL – Richburg 0-2-6-2, French 0-1-2-1, Sunoy 3-0-0-6, Speicher 5-3-5-15, Spang 3-0-0-6, Sundy 1-0-0-2, Palmieri 2-0-0-4, Humphries 0-5-6-5. 3-pt. goals: Speicher 2. Totals: 14-11-19-41.
GROVE CITY – Wise 0-1-2-1, Perample 3-1-1-8, Como 4-0-0-11, Callahan 2-4-6-9, Gamble 2-1-2-5, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 3, Perample 1, Callahan 1. Totals: 11-7-11-34.
––––––
10th CASH Boosters
Holiday Tourney
W.MIDDLESEX 7 10 6 16 39
MAPLEWOOD 9 7 14 19 49
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-2-2-2, Babcock 3-1-3-7, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Kildoo 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-2-0, E.Mild 5-10-13-21, Stephens 1-5-8-7. 3-pt. goal: E.Mild 1. Totals: 10-18-28-39.
MAPLEWOOD – Varndell 1-0-0-2, Thomas 5-2-3-12, S.O’Hara 3-3-6-10, M.O’Hara 5-5-8-17, Despences 0-0-0-0, Means 0-2-4-2, Koelle 2-1-2-5, Elmer 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: M.O’Hara 2, S.O’Hara 1. Totals: 16-14-25-49.
––––––
Mercer Christmas Tourney
MONITEAU 12 6 11 8 37
SHARON 4 6 6 8 24
MONITEAU – Jewart 4-0-0-8, Kelly 4-3-5-11, Stewart 0-1-2-1, Pry 5-1-2-11, Pry 0-0-2-0, Sankey 3-0-0-6. Totals: 16-5-11-37.
SHARON – Crumby 1-0-0-2, I.McGee 2-0-2-4, Da.Nixon 2-0-2-4, J.McGee 0-0-0-0, Di.Nixon 3-0-0-6, Root 4-0-0-8. Totals: 12-0-4-24.
––––––
Mercer Christmas Tourney
AMBRIDGE 4 2 8 10 24
MERCER 2 10 16 14 42
AMBRIDGE – Ikard 1-0-1-3, Wetzel 1-0-0-2, Hollins 1-0-0-2, Sherrill 0-0-1-0, Collins 1-0-1-2, Moore 2-4-12-9, Collins 1-0-0-2, Bupp 2-0-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Ikard 1, Moore 1 . Totals: 9-4-17-24.
MERCER – Godfrey 3-1-2-7, Aud.Allen 1-1-4-3, Washil 2-1-3-5, McCandless 3-0-0-6, Heckathorn 4-6-8-13, An. Allen 1-1-3-3, Rowe 0-1-2-1, Seidel 2-0-0-4, Foster 0-0-0-0. Totals: 16-10-22-42.
