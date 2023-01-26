• Hickory 46, Sharon 42 — At Tiger Gymnasium, Kaelyn Fustos fired in 16 points to lead the Hornets (4-3, 9-7) to the Region 4 victory.
Hickory led 12-9 after eight minutes and 20-15 at halftime. Sharon posted a slim 27-26 scoring edge in the second half.
Kimora Roberts had 12 points for Hickory and Mariah Swanson added nine markers.
India McGee scored a game-high 18 points for Sharon (1-6, 10-7), Daryonna Nixon bucketed 10, and Lacey Root chipped in seven points.
• Greenville 34, Grove City 28 — At Greenville, coach Samantha Faler’s Trojans (7-0, 14-2) remained unbeaten in Region 4 play with a 6-point win over the Eagles (4-3, 8-7).
Greenville led 23-13 at halftime and held on for the win. Grove City outscored the Trojans 15-11 in the second half.
Josie Lewis led Greenville with 12 points, Grace Cano scored 10, Reese Schaller added six points, and Anna Harpst had six points with two treys.
Lewis and Harpst dished out three assists each, Lewis had three steals, Schaller grabbed nine rebounds, and Cano had seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Piper Como scored a game-high 13 points for Grove City, Delaney Callahan contributed six markers, and Izzie Gamble added four points.
• West Middlesex 41, Mercer 39 (2OT) — At West Middlesex, the Reds (6-2, 7-9) rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and captured the Region 1 win in double-OT.
Mercer took a 28-24 lead into the fourth quarter and were outscored by the Reds 11-7 as regulation ended with the game tied at 35-all.
Neither team scored in the first overtime and WM pulled out the win with a 6-4 scoring edge in double-overtime.
Alexis Babcock led WM with 13 points, Emma Mild drained a tri of treys en route to 11 points, and Caitlin Stephens added 10 markers.
Ashlynn Heckathorn had 10 points for Mercer (3-5, 7-9), McKenna McCandless scored nine, and Pressley Washil chipped in seven points.
• Lakeview 60, Farrell 37 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, Kelsey Seddon scored 19 points to lead the Sailors (7-1, 12-4) to the Region 1 win.
Lakeview led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and pulled away by outscoring the Steelers 21-3 in the second frame.
Emma Marsteller added 11 points for Lakeview and Alaina Peltonen scored nine. Kelsey Seddon grabbed nine rebounds and Marsteller had five boards. Also, Marsteller and Kelsey Seddon had three steals each.
Damerra Thomas had 18 points for Farrell (4-4, 5-11) and Gabby King contributed 13 markers.
• Kennedy Catholic 81, Reynolds 14 — At Transfer, the Golden Eagles improved to a perfect 8-0 in Region 1 play and 11-4 overall with the win.
Layke Fields (18 points), Bella Magestro (17), Hayden Keith (13), and Cassie Dancak (11) all scored in double digits for KC.
Ava Murcko, Lea Miller, and Savannah Johnson had four points each for Reynolds (2-6, 4-12).
• Jamestown 35, Commodore Perry 20 — At Hadley, Alayna Cadman fired in four three-pointers en route to 16 points to power the Muskies (2-6, 4-11) to the Region 1 win over CP (0-8, 1-14).
Coach Jennifer McElhinny’s Jamestown squad led 14-9 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 16-3.
Savannah Thurber added eight points for the Muskies and Kiley Matters contributed five markers.
Jazlyn Boyles led Commodore Perry with eight points and Marley Meyer scored five.
• Brookfield 62, LaBrae 23 — At Brookfield, Sophia Hook rifled in 27 points (three treys) and had five steals as the Warriors (8-2, 13-3) rolled past the Vikings (3-8, 5-13).
Cailey Wellman had another double-double for Brookfield with 16 points and 14 rebounds, MiKenzie Jumper added six points, and Katie Gibson dished out five assists.
Jah’nya Dorsey led LaBrae with 10 points and Ella Kuszmaul scored seven.
HICKORY 12 8 15 11 46
SHARON 9 6 11 16 42
HICKORY – Swanson 2-4-6-9, Beach 2-0-0-4, Fustos 6-4-6-16, Jones 0-4-6-4, Roberts 4-4-4-12, Fleming 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goal: Swanson 1. Totals: 14-17-24-46.
SHARON – Crumby 2-1-2-5, I.McGee 7-2-2-18, Da.Nixon 4-0-0-10, J.McGee 1-0-0-2, Di.Nixon 2-2-2-7. 3-pt. goals: I.McGee 2, Da.Nixon 2, Di.Nixon 1. Totals: 16-5-6-42.
JV: No score reported.
GROVE CITY 7 6 10 5 28
GREENVILLE 10 13 2 9 34
GROVE CITY – Wise 1-0-0-2, Como 5-3-4-13, Callahan 3-0-0-6, Gamble 2-0-0-4, Kolbe 1-1-4-3, Krenzer 0-0-0-0. Totals: 12-4-8-28.
GREENVILLE – Schaller 3-0-0-6, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Harpst 2-0-0-6, Cano 3-4-6-10, Lewis 4-2-2-12, Davis 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harpst 2, Lewis 2. Totals: 12-6-8-34.
JV: No game.
MERCER 9 6 13 7 0 4 39
MIDDLESEX 9 8 7 11 0 6 41
MERCER – An.Allen 1-0-0-2, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Washil 3-0-0-7, Aud.Allen 1-1-2-3, Godfrey 1-0-3-2, Seidel 2-0-0-6, Heckathorn 5-0-2-10, McCandless 4-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Seidel 2, Washil 1, McCandless 1. Totals: 17-1-7-39.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 5-3-4-13, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Kildoo 1-1-2-3, E.Mild 4-0-0-11, Stephens 5-0-2-10. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 3. Totals: 17-4-8-41.
JV: West Middlesex, 27-23. Caitlin Stephens 16 for WM.
LAKEVIEW 15 21 14 10 60
FARRELL 11 3 17 6 37
LAKEVIEW – Doyle 1-0-0-2, L.Marsteller 2-0-0-4, Peltonen 3-1-2-9, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Ky.Seddon 4-0-0-8, E.Marsteller 2-7-9-11, Woods 0-0-0-0, Ke.Seddon 8-1-1-19, Kepner 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Peltonen 2, Ke.Seddon 2, Kepner 1. Totals: 23-9-12-60.
FARRELL – King 6-1-2-13, Daniels 2-0-0-4, Scarborough 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 1-0-0-2, D.Thomas 7-2-2-18, Beamon 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: D.Thomas 2. Totals: 16-3-4-37.
JV: No game.
KENNEDY 19 25 23 14 81
REYNOLDS 4 6 2 2 14
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 3-0-0-7, Magestro 8-0-0-17, Bianco 3-2-4-8, Keith 4-2-2-13, Pfleger 1-0-0-3, Thompkins 1-0-0-2, Dancak 5-1-2-11, Shimrack 1-0-0-2, Fields 9-0-2-18. 3-pt. goals: Keith 3, Vincent 1, Magestro 1, Pfleger 1. Totals: 35-6-10-81.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 2-0-2-4, Wade 0-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-4, Hillyer 1-0-2-2, Johnson 2-0-0-4. Totals: 8-0-4-14.
JV: No game.
JAMESTOWN 9 5 16 5 35
COMM. PERRY 4 5 3 8 20
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 6-0-0-16, Varano 0-0-0-0, Hart 1-0-0-2, Keener 2-0-2-4, Matters 2-1-2-5, Thurber 3-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 4. Totals: 14-3-6-35.
COMMODORE PERRY – Boyles 4-0-1-8, Streets 1-0-5-2, Eber 1-1-4-3, Waleff 1-0-0-2, Meyer 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goal: Meyer 1. Totals: 9-1-10-20.
JV: No game.
LaBRAE 2 6 6 9 23
BROOKFIELD 17 20 17 8 62
LaBRAE – Levensky 1-0-0-2, Bragg 0-0-0-0, Sloan 0-0-0-0, Young 1-0-0-2, Wells 1-0-0-2, Dorsey 4-2-3-10, Kuszmaul 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goal: Kuszmaul 1. Totals: 10-2-3-23.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 7-2-2-16, Fisher 1-0-0-2, My.Jumper 1-0-0-2, Hook 12-0-0-27, Gibson 1-0-0-3, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, DeJoy 2-0-0-4, Mi.Jumper 2-0-0-6, Pisarcik 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hook 3, Mi.Jumper 2, Gibson 1. Totals: 27-2-2-62.
JV: No score reported.
