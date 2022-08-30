GIRLS SOCCER
• Hickory 9, Sharpsville 0 — At Hornet Stadium, Emmi Rossi and Cecelia Perman both fired in three goals to power the Region 2 Hornets past the Devils of Region 1.
Abby Cozad, Mia Basile, and Ella Vance scored the other goals for Hickory.
Rossi also was credited with two assists while Perman and Cozad had one assist each.
• Karns City 2, Slippery Rock 1 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Gremlins of District 9 scored a pair of goals in the second half en route to the win.
Brooke Arblaster scored in the first half for the Rockets off an assist from Hannah Plunkard.
• Grove City 5, Franklin 1 — At Franklin, Victoria Badowski fired in four goals to lead the Region 2 Eagles past Region 5 Franklin.
Hailey Mattson scored the other goal for Grove City while Haley Bell posted the lone goal for the Knights.
BOYS SOCCER
• North East 5, Sharon 1 — At Tiger Stadium, Mike McGuigan scored a pair of goals and Joel Morey had two assists as the Region 3 Grape Pickers defeated Region 2 Sharon.
Tyler Bessetti, Will Vanderweele, and Sam Wedzik had the other goals for North East.
Sharon’s stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Grove City 4, Franklin 0 — At Franklin, the Region 2 Eagles shut out the Region 4 Knights. No stats were reported to The Herald.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 4, Wilmington 1 — At Grove City, Macy Matson and Cana Severson won in singles play and the Eagles swept the doubles competition to earn the Region 1 win over the Hounds.
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky, 6-0, 6-1; Megan Blasko (W) def. Jane Coulter, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Severson (GC) def. Lily Ochs, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Emily Williams-Ella West (GC) def. Ami Hatch-Eleanor Furimsky, 6-2, 6-3; Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski (GC) def. Anna Ramirez-Eryn Conner, 6-3, 6-3.
“Lots of great points and hard-fought games from everyone on the court,” said GC coach Michael Coulter. “Our doubles teams are playing well together.”
• Tuesday’s Hickory at Franklin match was postponed to today.
• Tuesday’s Oil City at Greenville match was postponed to Sept. 12.
BOYS GOLF
• Garfield 210, Brookfield 211 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, the G-Men edged the Warriors by one stroke.
Landen Gedeon led Garfield with a 47 while Hunter Warrender carded a 43 for Brookfield.
Garfield: Gedeon 47, Dillan Paul 53, Caleb Sheer 55, Daniel Ensinger 55.
Brookfield: Warrender 43, Braydon DeMaria 52, Brady Hiner 53, Bray Coleman 63.
• Tuesday’s Region 2 Mega-Match at Tanglewood Golf Course was postponed. No makeup date was announced.
GIRLS GOLF
• West Middlesex 142, Grove City 173 — At Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, Kate Sowers fired a 37 as the Reds rolled past Grove City.
WM: Sowers 37, KK Leonard 50, Maya Mourtacos 55.
GC: No scores reported.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Hickory 3, Slippery Rock 2 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Region 5 Hornets won a season-opening thriller over the Region 3 Rockets, 25-12, 17-25, 25-9, 18-25, 15-12.
Hickory: Leah Garm 11 kills; Madison Tromboli 10 kills, Adalyn Duncan 14 kills; Raeley Gargano 16 points, 25 assists; Kiki Joanow 17 points; Madison Jones 13 digs; Madison Reardon 12 points. Slippery Rock: No stats reported.
JV: Hickory, 26-28, 25-23, 15-10.
• West Middlesex 3, Sharon 0 — At Tiger Gymnasium, the Region 1 Reds posted a season-opening sweep over Region 3 Sharon, 27-25, 25-15, 25-13.
West Middlesex is hoping to have another strong season as they advanced to the District 10 Class 1A championship match against Cochranton last fall. The Cards won 3-1 and the Reds finished the year 19-5.
WM: Kennedy Beatty 15 kills, 6 aces, 6 blocks, 5 digs; Caitlin Stephens 28 assists; Emma Mild 9 kills; Izzy D’Onofrio 8 digs. Sharon: Tay Chester 6 kills.
JV: No score reported.
• Grove City 3, Lakeview 1 — At Grove City, Abby Berry posted 18 points, 7 kills, and 16 assists to lead the Region 5 Eagles past the Region 1 Sailors.
Grove City: Berry 18 points, 7 kills, 16 assists; Delaney Callahan 5 points, 9 kills; Grayson Cook 7 points; Riley Criss 7 points; Brooke Hovis 11 points, 8 digs; Megan Parris 5 points; Jaya Persinger 7 assists. Lakeview: No stats reported.
JV: Grove City, 25-18, 25-19.
• Hickory has added a game on Sept. 7. The Hornets will visit Sharon. JV at 6 p.m., varsity at 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
GIRLS
• McDonald 24, Boardman 40, Girard 87, Austintown Fitch 108, Brookfield 132 — At McDonald High School, the host squad won the season-opening Suburban League meet of the season.
Megan Hipple of McDonald finish first in 19:07 while Lowellville’s Sophia Yon (19:29) was runner-up. Brookfield did not have a runner finish in the top 25.
BOYS
• McDonald 35, Boardman 46, Girard 118, Niles 125, Lowellville 138, Austintown Fitch 161, Brookfield 184, Hubbard 193 — At McDonald High, Carson Klase (18:44) of McDonald and Nathan Yon (19:01) of Lowellville finished 1-2.
Solomon Williams led Brookfield with a 25th-place finish in a time of 21:22.
