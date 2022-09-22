The Hickory High girls golf team captured the program’s 12th straight region title on Thursday with a win in the final Region 1 Mega-Match of the season. The event was hosted by Reynolds at Bronzwood Golf Club in Kinsman.
Hickory fired a 239 to outdistance West Middlesex (316). Conneaut Area (339), and Grove City (366) rounded out the team scores.
Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko, the reigning District 10 Class 2A champion, was medalist with a 70. Luciana Masters carded an 82 for the Hornets and Ava Liburdi shot an 87.
West Middlesex: Kate Sowers 81, Maya Mourtacos 113, KK Leonard 122.
Conneaut Area: Brooke Wise 104, Jacqui Detelich 107, Grace Hans 128.
Grove City: Emily Sindlinger 111, Emily McIlwain 125, Annie Arnold 130.
Reynolds: Stern 80, Anna Harpst 119.
Hickory will look to defend its District 10 team title at The Country Club of Meadville next Thursday and Saturday.
Hickory’s Petrochko (1st), Masters (4th), Liburdi (5th), Madey Myers (7th), and Ava Miklos (8th) all advanced to the D-10 individual championships.
The other D-10 qualifiers are West Middlesex’s Sowers, Mourtacos, Leonard, and Kylie Kimpan; CASH’s Wise, Detelich, and Hans; Grove City’s Arnold, and Reynolds’ Stern and Harpst.
BOYS GOLF
• Also for Hickory, Aidan Enoch advanced to the District 10 boys golf tournament. The Hornets got bumped up to Region 6 this season.
The final Region 6 Mega-Match of the season was reported to The Herald earlier this week, but the District 10 qualifiers were not listed.
• Brookfield 198, LaBrae 207 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Braydon DeMaria shot a 41 and Hunter Warrender carded a 45 as the Warriors defeated the Vikings.
Brookfield: DeMaria 41, Warrender 45, Brady Hiner 54, Bray Coleman 58.
LaBrae: Ethan Ancell 46, Austin Rowe 53, Christian Haught 53, Adam Bartholomew 55.
CROSS COUNTRY
The 22nd annual Blue Devil Invitational is Saturday at Buhl Park. The event begins at 8:45 a.m. with the elementary races.
The Varsity Girls run at 9:15 a.m. and the Varsity Boys at 9:45 a.m. They will be followed by the junior high and junior varsity races.
Race Director Barry McLaughlin reported that the schools are: Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Commodore Perry, Conneaut Area, DuBois Area, Eden Christian, Eisenhower, Erie, Fairview, Ft. LeBoeuf, Franklin Regional, Grove City Christian Academy, Gen. McLane, Girard, Greenville, Harbor Creek, Hickory, Iroquois, Jamestown, Lakeview, Laurel, Maplewood, McDowell, Meadville, Mercer, Moon Area, Neshannock, New Castle, North East, Northgate, Norwin, Oil City, Portersville Christian School, Punxsutawney, Quaker Valley, Reynolds, Seneca, Sharon, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock, Titusville, West Middlesex, Wilmington, Youngsville.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 5, Franklin 0 — At the Squaw Creek Tennis Center in Vienna, Ohio, the Hornets (8-1) rolled to the Region 1 win over the Knights on Thursday.
Players began warming up at the Hickory High Tennis Center, but play never got underway due to rain. The match was then contested indoors at Squaw Creek.
Singles: Nicolette Leonard def. Alyse Rial, 6-3, 6-0; Abbie Bender def. Leana Rial, 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Beighley def. Alex Nardozzi, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Ava Urda-Kelly Walton def. Kilia Harris-Aricla Swem, 6-0, 6-0; Anna Logue-Abbey Snyder won by default.
“I’m glad we were able to get this match played,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “Our players continue to earn valuable match experience as we prepare for key matches against Wilmington and Grove City next week.”
• Grove City at Wilmington — Thursday’s match in New Wilmington was rained out. No makeup date has been announced.
BOYS SOCCER
• West Middlesex 3, Commodore Perry 2 (OT) — At Sheakleyville, Nathan Kachulis fired in a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the Big Reds grabbed the Region 1 victory.
Noah Asche had the other goal for West Middlesex. Jonathan Erb and CJ Kirby had one assist each. Ben Erb made 10 saves in goal for the Reds.
Commodore Perry stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Thursday night.
• Hickory 4, Greenville 3 — At Snyder-Stone Stadium in Greenville, the Hornets edged the Trojans in the Region 2 clash.
No stats were reported to The Herald by deadline.
• Sharpsville 8, Kennedy Catholic 4 — At the McCullough Run Sports Complex in South Py Twp., Gregg Marstellar scored a pair of goals as the Devils defeated KC in a Region 1 match.
Brady Jones, Rylan Piccirilli, Peyton Haroldson, Liam Campbell, Luke Staunch, and Hunter Capperes also scored for Sharpsville (6-2-1).
Jack Leipheimer (five saves) and Michiah Lenzi (nine saves) split time in goal for the Blue Devils.
KC stats were not reported to The Herald.
TUESDAY
• Sharpsville 6, Commodore Perry 0 – Rylan Piccirilli scored three goals and an assist to lead the Blue Devils. It was the second game in row that Piccirilli finished with a hat trick.
Liam Campbell scored twice for Sharpsville, and Gregg Marsteller added the other goal.
Jack Leipheimer and Michiah Lenzi both saw time at goalkeeper for the Blue Devils. Leipheimer had seven saves while Lenzi recorded five. Commodore Perry stats were not submitted.
• Grove City 7, Conneaut Area 1 — At Linesville, the Eagles rolled in the Region 2 contest. Grove City led 4-0 at halftime.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 17, Sharon 0 — On Senior Night at Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, Oliva Rock rifled in four goals as the host squad rolled to the Region 2 win.
Emma Hays, Simone Laslavic, Hannah Plunkard, Ella Thimons, and Emily Plyler scored two goals each for SR. Mackenzie Balquist, Ava Daugherty, and Calley Wolinski had the other goals for the Rockets.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Jamestown 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At Jamestown, the Muskies picked up a 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 Region 1 sweep.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 11 points, 5 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 kills, 14 digs; Josie Pfaff 10 points; Morgan Bercis 20 points, 5 digs; Taylor Keener 6 points, 15 assists; Hannah Hart 5 kills. Commodore Perry: No stats reported.
• Sharpsville 3, Slippery Rock 1 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, Bella Ritenour registered 25 kills, eight digs, and five blocks and Ryleigh Fry collected 52 assists as the Devils (4-0, 6-1) captured the Region 3 contest, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 10 points, 7 kills, 7 digs; Breanna Hanley 12 kills, 10 digs; Chasie Fry 10 points, 11 kills, 19 digs; Paige Doyle 8 digs. Slippery Rock: No stats reported.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-19, 25-21.
• Titusville 3, Wilmington 2 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds (0-4, 2-6) suffered a tough 15-25, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21, 17-15 Region 3 loss to the Rockets.
Wilmington: Kara Haines 6 passes; Lettie Mahle 9 passes; Chloe Krarup 10 points, 14 passes, 8 digs; Paije Peterson 28 passes; Myah Chimiak 42 passes, 5 digs; Makenna Black 8 points, 13 passes, 9 digs; Maelee Whiting 6 kills; Alexis Boyer 8 digs; Charlie Black 6 digs; Loghan Kollar 7 points, 21 passes, 7 digs; Jenna Whiting 6 passes.
JV: Titusville, 26-24, 25-10.
• Oil City 3, Mercer 1 — At Mercer, the Oilers dropped the first set, but rebounded to pick up the Region 3 victory, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21.
Mercer: Ashlynn Heckathorn 7 kills; Jillian Mount 10 assists; Lexie Walker 5 kills, 7 digs; Maddie Daris 6 aces, 18 digs.
JV: Mercer, 25-9, 25-23.
• Warren 3, Hickory 0 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, the Dragons swept the Hornets in the Region 5 clash, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.
Hickory: Raeley Gargano 12 points, 7 assists; Adalyn Duncan 6 kills; Madeline Huff 10 points, 6 digs; Madison Reardon 6 digs.
JV: Warren, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12.
• Saegertown 3, Sharon 0 --— At Tiger Gymnasium, the Panthers captured the Region 3 win in a sweep, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16.
Sharon: Kylee Hasan 8 kills; Victorya Byler 5 kills; Cameryn Krecek 10 digs; Jamoria Crumby 10 assists; Kylie Weirick 7 assists.
JV: No scores reported.
WEDNESDAY
• Lakeview 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 – The Sailors cruised to victory in straight sets. They won 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.
KC: Brooke Kirkpatrick had eight digs, five assists and four aces to lead the Golden Eagles. Faith Clayton had six assists and three digs, Lydia Grove recorded five digs and four kills and Alaina Suhar finished with seven digs and three aces. Lakeview: Stats were not reported.
TUESDAY
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Commodore Perry 1 – After falling in the first set, the Golden Eagles took the final three for the victory. Kennedy Catholic won 26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.
KC: Alaina Suhar led the Golden Ealges with seven kills, six digs, five aces, two blocks and an assist. Alan Utlak had eight kills, Faith Clayton recorded 15 assists and six digs, Brooke Kirkpatrick added 13 assists, six digs and three aces and Lydia Grove finished with 11 kills and seven digs. CP: Stats were not reported.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
VOLLEYBALL
• Kennedy Catholic High School at Iroquois on Monday has been canceled.
