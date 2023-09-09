Coach Craig Antush's Hickory High girls golf team defended its team title on Saturday at the 2nd annual Mahoning Valley Invitational at Salem Hills Golf and Country Club.
The Hornets (319) placed first out of 18 schools. Massillon Jackson (339) finished second.
Hickory's Sasha Petrochko was medalist with a 73. Luciana Masters shot a 75 for third place while Madey Myers carded an 82 (7th place) and Ava Liburdi shot an 88 (tied for 11th). Vianna Miller also competed and had a 91 (tied 19th).
At the inaugural event last year at Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield, Masters shot a 76 and Petrochko carded a 77 to finish first and second.
Other teams that competed: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, West Branch, Lake, Massillon Perry, Medina, Southeast, Akron Saint Vincent-St. Mary, Columbiana, Akron Hoban, Edgewood, Southern Local, Bristol, United, Ursuline (host), South Range, and Champion.
Hickory is back in action at 10 a.m. in a Region 1 Mega-Match at Tam O'Shanter. Petrochko and Liburdi, Hickory's two seniors, will be recognized.
CROSS COUNTRY
Red, White & Blue Classic
Baldwin High School hosted the 21st Red, White & Blue Classic in White Oak on Saturday.
Grove City junior MJ Pottinger blazed to a first-place finish in the AAA race in a time of 15:21. North Allegheny junior standout Jack Bertram was runner-up in 15:23.
North Allegheny (93) won the team title, Hampton (109) was second, and Grove City (132) finished third.
Grove City junior Isaiah Stauff placed ninth overall in 16:14, sophomore Timothy Sabella finished 10th in 16:26, and senior Wyatt Shepson placed 38th in a time of 17:03.
In the AA girls race, Montour (97) captured the team crown. Grove City (222) finished seventh.
Montour senior Lakyn Schaltenbrand won the race in a time of 19:06. Grove City sophomore Josie Jones placed 10th in 19:59 and senior Sarah Sabella placed 30th in 21:10.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Mohawk 7, Sharpsville 5 - At the McCullough Run Sports Complex in South Py Twp., multi-sport standout Macie Steiner fired in all five goals for the Devils, but it wasn't enough as the WPIAL's Warriors picked up the win.
Audrey Whippo had a hat trick for Mohawk and Elizabeth Whippo and Ava Ernst added two goals each. The Warriors had 33 shots on goal.
Bella Zappa assisted on two of Steiner's goals and Clarissa Ealy had 26 saves in goal for the Blue Devils. Sharpsville had 12 shots on goal.
* Iroquois 2, Sharon 0 - At Erie, the Region 3 Braves posted the win over Region 2 Sharon.
Chloe Paglarini made 13 saves in goal for the Tigers.
* Karns City 3, Grove City 1 - At Forker Field in Grove City, the District 9 Gremlins picked up the win over the Eagles.
Izzie Gamble scored for Grove City. No other stats were submitted to The Herald.
BOYS SOCCER
* Grove City 6, Karns City 1 - At Forker Field in Grove City, Jimmy Irani scored four goals to power the Eagles past Karns City.
Sam Myford and Dillon Pottinger scored the other goals for the Eagles.
Landon Ferguson and Caleb Baumgartner each had an assist for Grove City.
* Ft. LeBoeuf 2, West Middlesex 1 - At West Middlesex, the Region 1 Big Reds dropped a hard-fought match to Region 3 LeBoeuf.
LeBeouf stats were not reported to The Herald.
Johnathan Young scored for West Middlesex. Benjamin Erb registered 15 saves in goal.
